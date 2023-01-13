Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Why A Morning Star Reversal Could Awaken A Monster Bitcoin Rally
Bitcoin price is already turning heads after reclaiming $20,000 per coin, but if the current monthly candle closes on BTCUSD price charts, the top cryptocurrency will satisfy the conditions of a morning star reversal pattern. The last time the signal occurred at the bottom of a major downtrend, Bitcoin began...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Surges With Whale Activity, What Happens Now?
The cryptocurrency market continues to show signs of improvement. Bitcoin, the number one cryptocurrency, has continued its price upswing as its breaks above its 200-day moving average. In addition, the market generally has recovered, as crypto enthusiasts believe the crypto winter is close to its end. The U.S. Consumer Price...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Weekend Run Breaches $20,000 Mark, Dominates The Altcoins
Even if the cryptocurrency industry crashed in 2022, Bitcoin’s status as the “alpha coin” has remained remarkably stable. With a market capitalization of over $398 billion and a trading volume of $24,180,295, Bitcoin’s dominance in the last 24 hours has increased by 43%. According to market...
NEWSBTC
Algorand TVL Hits $177 Million As Altcoin Rally Continues – Can ALGO Sustain This Push?
Algorand is one of the fastest growing crypto in terms of gains. According to CoinGecko, the token has appreciated by 30% in the last two weeks. With the broader crypto market rallying as Bitcoin breaks its crucial $21,000 resistance, ALGO is set to gain more in the next few days.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Accelerates Higher as The Bulls Aim $1,720
Ethereum climbed higher above the $1,500 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is consolidating gains and might rise further towards the $1,650 level. Ethereum started a fresh increase above the $1,450 and $1,500 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Miners Show Signs Of Dumping, Bad For Rally?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin miners could be dumping right now, a sign that could provide an impedance to the rally. Bitcoin Miners’ Position Index Has Shot Up Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, miners may be putting selling pressure on the market currently. The relevant indicator here is the “Miners’ Position Index” (MPI), which measures the ratio between the miner outflows and the 365-day moving average of the same.
NEWSBTC
Here’s Why $22,400 Could Be The Next Major Level To Break For Bitcoin
As Bitcoin continues its strong rally, $22,400 could be the level to watch next, if this on-chain metric is anything to go by. Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Realized Price Is Currently Around $22,400. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, BTC broke through all three realized prices of the market...
KC-built NFT startup merges with news outlet to ‘create clarity out of chaos’ in volatile industry
It’s time for the NFT industry and digital economy to grow up, said Randy Wasinger, announcing the merger of CryptoSlam and Forkast.News — a move meant to help tame a “Wild West” ecosystem “full of promise, glory and painful outcomes for many” via on-chain data analytics and journalism. “[The NFT industry] shouldn’t lose its fearless The post KC-built NFT startup merges with news outlet to ‘create clarity out of chaos’ in volatile industry appeared first on Startland News.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Consolidates Below Resistance and At Risk of Minor Pullback
Bitcoin price is facing resistance near the $21,500 zone. BTC could correct lower if there is a clear move below the $20,880 support zone. Bitcoin seems to be facing a strong resistance near the $21,450 and $21,500 levels. The price is trading above $20,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Hits Monthly High And Turns Deflationary Again
The Ethereum price rally is on an upward trajectory since the last fortnight. Performing a little over Bitcoin’s growth, Ethereum gained 30%. On the morning of 16th January, Ethereum woke up to exciting news as Ethereum is riding high on the $1600 market price. This comes after several contributory...
NEWSBTC
Fluf World (FLUF) and Creeps Genesis Count Losses as Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Keeps Soaring Higher
Millions of cryptocurrency investors across the globe are hit by the depreciation the crypto market experienced recently. Fluf World (FLUF) and Creepz Genesis (CBC) are not spared of the dip. On the contrary, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) gains, as more investors show interest in the promising cryptocurrency project. Let’s take a...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction; Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Predicted To Rally Over 6000% During The Presale
Ethereum (ETH) has been a solid long-term investment for many in the cryptocurrency market. With its steady growth in price over the past few months, experts predict that it will continue to see positive price increases in the future. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is also gaining attention as a decentralized investment...
NEWSBTC
What Matters In Crypto This Week: Will Bitcoin Keep Pumping?
Even though the next FOMC meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve is still more than two weeks away, there are significant macroeconomic as well as crypto and Bitcoin-intrinsic events this week that investors should keep an eye on. As in previous weeks and months, it is very likely that the macro environments will steer the sentiment in the crypto market.
NEWSBTC
Cronos (CRO) Prints Over 9% Gains In A Day While Market Sees Correction
As crypto assets recover from the 2022 crypto winter, Cronos (CRO) has recorded massive gains in 24 hours. Cronos’ trading volume has spiked by 301.28%, showing that the coin has attracted more trading activity. Generally, the crypto market has seen a slight price increase. Bitcoin, the number one cryptocurrency,...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Funding Rates Hit 14-Month High – What Could This Mean For The Market Leader?
The crypto market has started the year 2023 with a remarkable, bullish run. Over the last few days, several assets have recorded significant profits and are starting to pull through the crypto winter. Most notably, Bitcoin, the market leader and the world’s biggest digital asset, has been one of the...
NEWSBTC
3 Cryptos to Keep an Eye On in 2023: Algorand (ALGO), Litecoin (LTC), Flasko (FLSK)
Not all cryptocurrencies were made equal. Some cryptocurrencies were developed to solve real-world problems, while others were made exclusively for speculation. It’s not hard to tell which ones have the potential to grow exponentially and which ones may very well fall by the wayside. Flasko is one of those with serious long-term growth and profit potential – perhaps more so than Algorand (ALGO) or Litecoin (LTC) in 2023. Here’s why.
NEWSBTC
FTX’s FTT Token Spikes 43%, A Revival In The Works?
Amid a bull run, mini or not, literally, anything can pump in the crypto market, even a token such as FTX’s FTT Token. After the tragic fall of the exchange, everything about the exchange crashed, including its reputation. However, after a while, it seems as though a piece of the exchange is trying to stage a revival.
NEWSBTC
Polkadot: Why Recent On-Chain Feats Could Trigger Strong Investor Sentiment
Polkadot has been riding the crypto wave since the start of the broader market rally. According to CoinGecko, the biggest gainers in the entire space are altcoins. Polkadot (DOT) is among them. Although the token has been finding gains in the past two weeks, DOT has been down almost 3%...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Spike May Push Rally To This Amount, Top Analyst Predicts
The recent surge in the price of Bitcoin has revived hope in crypto assets. To this point, pseudonymous crypto analyst Cheds stated that a massive rally might not be far-fetched for BTC soon. The crypto market struggled with rising inflation rates and other negative factors in 2022. However, in 2023,...
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin (BNB) Forms Bearish Pattern, But Fundamentals Look Strong
In the wake of FTX’s collapse, many eyes focused on the now undisputed largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance. Due to an opaque proof of reserves, the withdrawal of accounting firm Mazars, and a bank run on the exchange, the Binance Coin (BNB) suffered a temporary loss of trust and excessive price losses.
Comments / 0