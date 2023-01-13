ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

2-3-8, FB: 4

(two, three, eight; FB: four)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

