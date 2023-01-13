Read full article on original website
Today in Sports History-MLB owners approve interleague play
1938 — Grover Cleveland Alexander is elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. His 90 shutouts is second on the all-time list to Walter Johnson and his 16 shutouts in 1916 is still the major league record. 1958 — Canadian born Willie O’Ree becomes the NHL’s first black player...
Monday's Sports In Brief
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game. Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and played turnover-free...
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8...
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game
The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
NFL Playoff Glance
Jacksonville at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. (NBC) N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (FOX) Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (CBS) Dallas at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC. NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30...
Predators take on the Blue Jackets in a non-conference matchup
Columbus Blue Jackets (13-28-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (19-17-6, sixth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -216, Blue Jackets +178; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Columbus Blue Jackets in a non-conference matchup. Nashville has a 19-17-6 record overall...
Top scorers meet in Memphis-Cleveland matchup
Cleveland Cavaliers (28-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (30-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's best scorers, Ja Morant and Donovan Mitchell, meet when Memphis and Cleveland face off. Morant ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game and Mitchell ranks ninth in the league averaging 28.4 points per game.
Bucs Release Positive Update on Russell Gage After Frightening Injury
The Tampa receiver had to be carried off the field on a backboard late in Monday night’s playoff game.
Atlantic Division foes meet when Toronto hosts Florida
Florida Panthers (21-20-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (26-11-7, second in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -171, Panthers +144; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Atlantic Division play on Tuesday. Toronto has a 6-3-1...
Pittsburgh hosts Ellis and Louisville
Pittsburgh Panthers (12-6, 5-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-16, 0-7 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Louisville takes on the Pittsburgh Panthers after El Ellis scored 22 points in Louisville's 80-59 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Cardinals are 2-9 in home games. Louisville has a 1-10 record in games decided...
Pelicans host the Heat in non-conference action
Miami Heat (24-21, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (26-18, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans and Miami square off in non-conference action. The Pelicans are 17-5 on their home court. New Orleans is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 117.0 points while shooting...
Dallas 31, Tampa Bay 14
Dal_Schultz 22 pass from Prescott (kick failed), 6:28. Drive: 7 plays, 80 yards, 3:32. Key Plays: Prescott 15 pass to Gallup; Pollard 18 run. Dallas 6, Tampa Bay 0. Dal_Prescott 1 run (kick failed), 6:13. Drive: 15 plays, 80 yards, 8:38. Key Plays: Kearse 0 interception return to Dallas 20; Elliott 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Prescott 5 pass to Pollard on 3rd-and-3; Prescott 14 pass to Hilton on 3rd-and-8; Prescott 34 pass to Ferguson. Dallas 12, Tampa Bay 0.
Sharks bring losing streak into game against the Stars
Dallas Stars (26-12-7, second in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-23-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks aim to stop their three-game losing streak when they take on the Dallas Stars. San Jose has gone 4-12-7 at home and 13-23-9 overall. The Sharks...
Saint Louis faces Loyola Chicago after Perkins' 27-point game
Saint Louis Billikens (12-6, 4-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-11, 0-5 A-10) BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Javonte Perkins scored 27 points in Saint Louis' 81-74 victory over the George Washington Colonials. The Ramblers have gone 4-3 in home games. Loyola Chicago gives up...
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder play the Pacers
Indiana Pacers (23-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (21-23, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Indiana. He ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 30.7 points per game. The Thunder are 13-9 in home games. Oklahoma City...
Orlov scores in OT as Capitals rally to beat Islanders 4-3
NEW YORK (AP) — Dmitry Orlov scored at 4:27 of overtime as the Washington Capitals rallied from three goals down to beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Monday night. Garnet Hathaway, Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie scored in regulation after the Capitals trailed 3-0 midway through the second period. Darcy Kuemper had 27 saves to help Washington snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 14-4-2 since Dec. 5.
Nashville 2, Calgary 1
Nashville200—2 First Period_1, Nashville, Josi 12 (Duchene, McDonagh), 8:26. 2, Nashville, Parssinen 5 (Sissons, Jeannot), 14:24. Penalties_Parssinen, NSH (Hooking), 12:14. Second Period_3, Calgary, Zadorov 7 (Mangiapane, Backlund), 18:07. Penalties_Coleman, CGY (Hooking), 12:55. Third Period_None. Penalties_Smith, NSH (Tripping), 2:07; Jeannot, NSH (Delay of Game), 2:25; Andersson, CGY (High Sticking), 2:42;...
Cleveland St. 72, Fort Wayne 60
CLEVELAND ST. (11-8) Johnson 3-5 4-4 10, Williams 6-7 0-0 12, Woodrich 3-10 0-0 8, Parker 6-10 0-0 12, Enaruna 7-13 10-11 24, Lowder 2-10 0-0 6, Hill 0-6 0-1 0, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0, Price 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 14-16 72. FORT WAYNE (12-7) Kpedi 5-8 3-5 13,...
Doncic and the Mavericks face the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (22-22, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (24-21, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with Atlanta. He's first in the league averaging 33.8 points per game. The Mavericks have gone 16-6 at home. Dallas is fourth in the...
