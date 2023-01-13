ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbury, OH

Failed sewer pipeline reported at Dublin Scioto High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A broken sewer pipeline is forcing some temporary changes at Dublin Scioto High School on Tuesday. Students will have to use portable restroom trailers due to the issue. Breakfast and lunch will be prepared in kitchens at other buildings and then taken to Dublin Scioto...
DUBLIN, OH
MLK annual birthday breakfast celebration

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Honoring the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast committee Rhonda Evans shares details and what people can expect at the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State athlete using NIL to give back to those in need

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio State University student-athlete distributed around 1,000 pairs of shoes to children, families and seniors on Monday. It's all part of Emma Goldean's partnership with Samaritan's Feet, a humanitarian aid organization. And this isn't the first time the OSU field hockey midfielder used her...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Zoo & Aquarium reveals new baby koala's name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Katy the koala at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium has a new baby girl, and on Wednesday, they announced her name is Kora!. In a social media post, the zoo said Baby Kora weighs 600 grams and while she's still nursing from her mother, she has a taste for eucalyptus leaves.
COLUMBUS, OH
Beating the Monday Blues by giving your mood a boost!

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — The third Monday of the year is recognized as Blue Monday, or as some experts suggest, the most depressing day of the year. Fitness Expert, Julie Wilkes, and owner of Seven Studios joins Good Day Columbus to explain how you can elevate your mood with a quick workout!
COLUMBUS, OH
16-year-old boy shot in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A boy was shot while walking in a north Columbus neighborhood on Monday. Police say a 16-year-old boy was walking in the area of East Cooke Road and Maize Road just before 10 p.m. The victim was approached by an unknown man and they engaged...
COLUMBUS, OH
Madison County man convicted of Easter murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Madison County jury convicted a man on charges of murder and felonious assault after a three-day trial. Zachary Warnock, 34, was arrested on April 17, 2022, after shots were fired from a vehicle, killing 29-year-old Alexandra Goins, of Sylvania, Ohio. The shooting occurred just...
MADISON COUNTY, OH
2 teens inside stolen car from Columbus arrested in Delaware County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two teenagers in Delaware County are facing charges after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. The traffic stop happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Orange Township. Deputies said they pulled over a vehicle...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
No injuries reported in northeast Columbus kitchen fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a kitchen fire in northeast Columbus early Monday morning. Fire crews were called to a house along Schenley Drive just after midnight on a report of a fire. According to firefighters, the fire started in the kitchen. Crews were able...
COLUMBUS, OH
Man shot, killed inside west Columbus Kroger

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead after a shooting inside a Kroger on the west side. The shooting happened near the 3600 block of Soldano Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene and found Paris Royal, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound inside...
COLUMBUS, OH
Child and car recovered after being stolen in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child was recovered inside a car stolen found by officers in northeast Columbus, police say. Columbus police said the car was stolen from the 2000 block of Strimple Avenue Tuesday morning. Officers found the car a few miles away near the Northern Lights...
COLUMBUS, OH
Man shot dead in east Columbus has been identified

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot dead in east Columbus on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened near South Hampton Road and Broadmoor Avenue, near Whitehall, just before 12:30 p.m. Twenty-year-old Saadiq Teague died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. It's not clear what prompted...
COLUMBUS, OH
Police: Woman caught on camera stealing from Dollar General

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman approached the cashier to buy soda, and once the cash register drawer opened, she threatens to shoot the worker if she didn't give her all the money, police said. On Wednesday, a woman stole an unspecified amount of money from a Dollar General...
COLUMBUS, OH

