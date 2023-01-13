ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

Blue Ribbon News

Meet Bear, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 16, 2023) Meet Bear! This sweet guy is 110-pounds of straight up love! He loves people of all sizes and has a special place in his heart for the littlest people. Bear has been an outside dog most of his life, but he is quickly learning house...
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Life Lessons by Erin Kincaid: New Year, New View

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 16, 2023) It’s that time of year; The occasion that causes more division and argument than any other – the Season of Resolutions. To resolve or not to resolve – that is the question! Visit any social media platform, or begin to tell just about anyone anywhere what your take on the argument is and you will find a pretty split audience. You’ll find half of folks dive right into the season of bettering ourselves, the other half have a compelling moral absolute as to why resolutions are nonsense and not to be trusted.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall Art League to welcome demo artist Tina Bohlman

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 12, 2023) The Rockwall Art League is honored to host an art demo by artist Tina Bohlman. A Texas native, Tina Bohlman has used her home state as both the inspiration and the canvas for her art. A self-taught artist, Bohlman is well versed in several mediums but favors watercolor and oil to create breath taking plein air paintings and brilliant rural landscapes. Tina will be demonstrating her watercolor process, as well as materials and equipment. She will be working on an upright plein air easel instead of working “flat” on a table.
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Registration underway for Rockwall Citizens Police Academy

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 12, 2023) The Rockwall Police Department will host its bi-annual Citizens Police Academy starting Jan. 31. The Citizens Police Academy is a 30-hour block of comprehensive instruction which allows citizens to experience and learn about law enforcement topics that are important to them. Some of the topics...
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Royse City ISD School Board approves May bond election

ROYSE CITY, TX (Jan. 13, 2023) On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Royse City ISD School Board unanimously approved a May 2023 Bond Referendum to address current and future enrollment growth. This vote comes one month after the Bond Steering Committee presented its recommended project list to the board. After months of study and collaboration, the Bond Steering Committee designed an $863 million package for voter consideration on May 6, 2023. All registered voters within Royse City ISD boundaries will find two propositions related to this plan on their ballot. If approved, the $863 million total will be funded through property value growth within the district and with a zero tax rate increase.
ROYSE CITY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

At 97, this Rockwall pickleball player is kind of a big dill

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 9, 2023) ~ When it comes to adding life to your years, John Figliulo could be considered an expert. Born January 10, 1926, John celebrated his 97th birthday this past weekend with his wife of nearly eight years, Evelyn, his nine children and over 80 family, friends, and neighbors. Spend a little time with John and you will quickly see he has a lot of life to celebrate!
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Lions Club of Rowlett donates to several local charities

ROWLETT, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) ~ The Rowlett Lions Club has been a generous supporter of local and state charities since its inception in 1966. The $5,000.00 raised in the quarter ending December 31, 2022 has been donated to the Wreaths Across America-North Texas Wreaths of Honor, the Rowlett Needy Children’s Fund, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Rowlett, the First Christian Church of Rowlett Hope in Hand Food Pantry, and the Freedom Place Church School Back Pack Project.
ROWLETT, TX
Blue Ribbon News

By the numbers: Rockwall Helping Hands Toy Drive a monumental success

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 3, 2023) The final numbers are IN! In December of 2022, Rockwall County Helping Hands was able to serve a grand total of 472 families during their 46th annual Toy Drive. Due to the outstanding generosity of the community during the holiday season, Helping Hands gave away 9,618 toys and 407 teenagers were each given $100 gift cards. That means that 1,340 children were able to receive several toys each, free of charge to the families.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Dennis Lewis takes seat as new Rockwall City Councilmember

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) – At the City Council meeting on Tuesday, January 3, Dennis Lewis was sworn-in to serve the remaining term in Place 5. The seat became vacant on December 31, when Councilmember Dana Macalik stepped down to become County Commissioner. Mr. Lewis served as a Rockwall City Councilmember from 2012-18; he’s also a businessman and active volunteer in Rockwall.
ROCKWALL, TX
