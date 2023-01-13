Read full article on original website
Rockwall Interact Club hosts Labyrinth Walk to fund Malawian girl’s education
ROCKWALL/HEATH, TX (Jan. 15, 2023) The Rockwall High School Interact Club recently hosted their second annual Labyrinth Walk to raise funds for a Malawian girl’s education. The event, which was open to the public, took place on Jan. 7 at Holy Trinity by The Lake Episcopal Church in Heath.
Meet Bear, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 16, 2023) Meet Bear! This sweet guy is 110-pounds of straight up love! He loves people of all sizes and has a special place in his heart for the littlest people. Bear has been an outside dog most of his life, but he is quickly learning house...
Life Lessons by Erin Kincaid: New Year, New View
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 16, 2023) It’s that time of year; The occasion that causes more division and argument than any other – the Season of Resolutions. To resolve or not to resolve – that is the question! Visit any social media platform, or begin to tell just about anyone anywhere what your take on the argument is and you will find a pretty split audience. You’ll find half of folks dive right into the season of bettering ourselves, the other half have a compelling moral absolute as to why resolutions are nonsense and not to be trusted.
Patriot PAWS hosts Winter 2023 Veteran/Service Dog Graduation, Ribbon Cutting
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 13, 2023) – Patriot PAWS Service Dogs will celebrate the Graduation of three new Service Dog Teams on Friday, January 20th at 1:00PM located at their Rockwall Campus, 254 Ranch Trail, Rockwall, TX 75032. On Monday, January 9, 2023, two Veterans and one civilian began the...
Rockwall Art League to welcome demo artist Tina Bohlman
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 12, 2023) The Rockwall Art League is honored to host an art demo by artist Tina Bohlman. A Texas native, Tina Bohlman has used her home state as both the inspiration and the canvas for her art. A self-taught artist, Bohlman is well versed in several mediums but favors watercolor and oil to create breath taking plein air paintings and brilliant rural landscapes. Tina will be demonstrating her watercolor process, as well as materials and equipment. She will be working on an upright plein air easel instead of working “flat” on a table.
Registration underway for Rockwall Citizens Police Academy
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 12, 2023) The Rockwall Police Department will host its bi-annual Citizens Police Academy starting Jan. 31. The Citizens Police Academy is a 30-hour block of comprehensive instruction which allows citizens to experience and learn about law enforcement topics that are important to them. Some of the topics...
Royse City ISD School Board approves May bond election
ROYSE CITY, TX (Jan. 13, 2023) On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Royse City ISD School Board unanimously approved a May 2023 Bond Referendum to address current and future enrollment growth. This vote comes one month after the Bond Steering Committee presented its recommended project list to the board. After months of study and collaboration, the Bond Steering Committee designed an $863 million package for voter consideration on May 6, 2023. All registered voters within Royse City ISD boundaries will find two propositions related to this plan on their ballot. If approved, the $863 million total will be funded through property value growth within the district and with a zero tax rate increase.
Tim McCallum announces run for Rockwall City Council Place 1
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 11, 2023) Longtime Rockwall resident and businessman Tim McCallum announced today he intends to run for Rockwall City Council, Place 1, in the May 6, 2023, general elections, a seat he formerly held. McCallum is well known for his service to his community, having been twice awarded...
At 97, this Rockwall pickleball player is kind of a big dill
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 9, 2023) ~ When it comes to adding life to your years, John Figliulo could be considered an expert. Born January 10, 1926, John celebrated his 97th birthday this past weekend with his wife of nearly eight years, Evelyn, his nine children and over 80 family, friends, and neighbors. Spend a little time with John and you will quickly see he has a lot of life to celebrate!
Treat your Valentine to Dodie’s chef-inspired Sweetheart Menu
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 9, 2023) Treat your Valentine to an exclusive, waterfront dining experience as Dodie’s at The Harbor presents a special, chef-inspired Sweetheart Menu, available Saturday, Feb. 11 through Tuesday, Feb. 14. The prix fixe offering is just $69.99/couple (add a bottle of Chardonnay, Cabernet, or Champagne for...
A Broad View by Jerry Hogan: A view from the past
Rockwall, TX (Jan. 15, 2023) During the Gulf War of 1991, a large coalition force from 30 nations, led by the United States and mandated by the United Nations, attacked through Kuwait and into Iraq with the task of liberating Kuwait from the Iraqi invasion of August 2, 1990. As...
Royse City ISD purchases 40 acres from Magness family for future middle school site
ROYSE CITY, TX (Jan. 6, 2023) Royse City ISD and Mrs. Shirley Magness have closed on a land transaction that will be the home of future David & Shirley Magness Middle School. The 40 acre tract of land is just south of I-30 on FM 35. Funds from a successful bond referendum in May of 2021 were used for this future school site purchase.
Pretty Woman: The Musical to make North Texas premiere
Dallas-Fort Worth, TX (Jan. 12, 2023) Broadway Dallas, Broadway Across America, and Performing Arts Fort Worth announced today that PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is making its North Texas premiere and tickets are on sale now. The Broadway musical will play Dallas’ Music Hall at Fair Park from January 24 –...
Lions Club of Rowlett donates to several local charities
ROWLETT, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) ~ The Rowlett Lions Club has been a generous supporter of local and state charities since its inception in 1966. The $5,000.00 raised in the quarter ending December 31, 2022 has been donated to the Wreaths Across America-North Texas Wreaths of Honor, the Rowlett Needy Children’s Fund, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Rowlett, the First Christian Church of Rowlett Hope in Hand Food Pantry, and the Freedom Place Church School Back Pack Project.
Ephiphany Journey: Rockwall Interact Club to sponsor Labyrinth Walk this weekend
ROCKWALL/HEATH, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) ~ Looking for a meaningful way close to the Holiday Season? The Rockwall Interact Club is sponsoring a Labyrinth Walk this coming weekend and would greatly appreciate your support. This event is an invitation for all to join us in an Epiphany Journey of our...
By the numbers: Rockwall Helping Hands Toy Drive a monumental success
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 3, 2023) The final numbers are IN! In December of 2022, Rockwall County Helping Hands was able to serve a grand total of 472 families during their 46th annual Toy Drive. Due to the outstanding generosity of the community during the holiday season, Helping Hands gave away 9,618 toys and 407 teenagers were each given $100 gift cards. That means that 1,340 children were able to receive several toys each, free of charge to the families.
Local restaurateurs, businessmen acquire Rockwall’s iconic Culpepper Steakhouse
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) Dallas-based UNCO, the owner of popular restaurants Standard Service, HG Sply, Leela’s, Milli and Downtown Dallas sports bar HERO, said Saturday in an email to patrons it acquired Culpepper Cattle Company, a popular Rockwall-area steakhouse that has been in business since 1982. UNCO has...
Highland Meadows to host ‘Grab-n-Go Brunch’ Jan. 9 in honor of local law enforcement
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 2, 2023) ~ In observance of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Highland Meadows Health and Rehab, located at 1870 S. John King Parkway in Rockwall, welcomes all local law enforcement to stop in anytime between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 for a Grab-n-Go Brunch in their honor.
Children’s Chorus of Rockwall County now scheduling auditions for 2023 season
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 2, 2023) Children’s Chorus of Rockwall County is a newly organized children’s chorus for boys and girls in grades 3-7 who love to sing a variety of music styles, from secular to folk and from classical to musical theater. Contact Janie Oliver at Office@RockwallChorus.org for details.
Dennis Lewis takes seat as new Rockwall City Councilmember
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 5, 2023) – At the City Council meeting on Tuesday, January 3, Dennis Lewis was sworn-in to serve the remaining term in Place 5. The seat became vacant on December 31, when Councilmember Dana Macalik stepped down to become County Commissioner. Mr. Lewis served as a Rockwall City Councilmember from 2012-18; he’s also a businessman and active volunteer in Rockwall.
