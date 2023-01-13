Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Diane M. Sevachko, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) -Diane M. Sevachko, 81, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 12, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Diane was born on January 14, 1941 in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Isabelle (Bruno) Bartolma. She worked as a hairdresser for several years but what...
27 First News
Charles A. Bark, Jr., East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Reverend Charles A. Bark, Jr., age 84, of East Palestine, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home in East Palestine. He was born on June 1, 1938, in Pennsylvania, son of the late Dr. Charles and Mildred Maitland Bark. Charlie was a...
27 First News
Richard C. Gardner, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard C. Gardner, 47, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, formerly of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in his home after an extended illness. Born April 12, 1975 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Diane (Gardner) Perkins and Richard Cannon of Georgia. Richard...
27 First News
Paul Edward Daugherty, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Edward Daugherty, 55, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 12, 2023 in the Sharon Regional Medical Center ER. Born May 4, 1967 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Beverly (Olds) and William Daugherty, Jr. Paul worked and lived at Polk...
27 First News
Janet Lillian Metz, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lillian Metz, 82, of Austintown, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at her residence from her long battle with Alzheimer’s. Janet was born on May 13, 1940 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of James R. McWilliams and Mary (Krah) McWilliams. She...
27 First News
Susanne “Susie” (Patton) Sopko, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Susanne “Susie” (Patton) Sopko, 57, of Sharpsville and Jensen Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Friday, January 6, 2023, after a brief but mighty battle with cancer. Susanne graduated from Duquesne University in 1988 with a degree...
27 First News
Mary Lou Weibel, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Weibel, 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Otterbein Senior Living Center in Lebanon, Ohio. Prior to moving to Otterbein in 2017, Mary Lou was a long-time resident of Boardman, Ohio. She was born on March 16,...
27 First News
Shari B. Tenney, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shari B. Tenney, 60, died Thursday, January 12, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Shari was born August 31, 1962 at the Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Lloyd and Evelyn Howse Bryant. She graduated from high school in 1980 and enjoyed...
27 First News
Shirley Lea (Smith) Blake, Transfer, PA
TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Lea Blake, 77 of Transfer, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, in Elmwood Senior Care Center, Hubbard, Ohio. Shirley was born July 12, 1945, to Maxine (Mayberry) and Boyd Smith in Sharon, Pennsylvania. She was a 1963 graduate of Reynolds High School...
27 First News
Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, 39 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at her residence in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Pugh She was born July 17, 1983 Youngstown, Ohio. She was employed by Blue Ribbon dry cleaners. She was a 2001 graduate...
27 First News
Gregory B. Budd, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory B. Budd, 67 of Austintown, died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his residence. Gregory was born May 25, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of the late Oliver and Geraldine (Gilchrist) Budd and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Austintown Fitch and...
27 First News
MaryAnn Decena Becker, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – MaryAnn Decena Becker passed away surrounded by her loving family at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman on Friday, January 13, 2023. MaryAnn was born January 1, 1979, in Youngstown, the daughter of Thomas and Corazon Becker. MaryAnn lived at home with her parents and...
27 First News
Blanche Marie Michaels Roman, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Blanche Marie Michaels Roman, 95, of Masury, Ohio passed away peacefully Saturday morning, January 14, 2023. Mrs. Roman was born October 24, 1927, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Adalbert and Anna (Wajtal) Musial. She was a 1946 graduate of Farrell High School, where...
27 First News
William Arthur Straitiff, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Arthur Straitiff, 92, died peacefully on Thursday, January 12, 2023. His last years were spent at Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland, where he received wonderful, compassionate care. He was born on March 19, 1930, the son of the late William A. and Doris...
27 First News
Richard Hayes, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rick” Hayes, 74, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, January 13, 2023. Rick was born in Asheville, North Carolina on December 18, 1948, to parents Richard and Betty (Garland) Hayes and came to the area in 1970.
27 First News
John Michael Pokrivnak, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Michael Pokrivnak passed away Friday morning, January 13, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family and the amazing staff of Southern Care In-Home Hospice. John, known by his family and friends as “Pokey” or “Butch”, was born September 26, 1944 in Youngstown,...
27 First News
Tommie Harris, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Tommie Harris, Jr. will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Harris departed this life Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
27 First News
Anthony Rossodivita, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony F. Rossodivita, 65, was promoted to glory and fully restored by our Lord on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Anthony was born January 15, 1957, in Youngstown, the son of Sylvia Felice and John Rossodivita of Campbell, Ohio. Anthony married the love of his life,...
27 First News
Sharon Lynn Vaughn, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Lynn Vaughn, 64, of Sugarcreek, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at Community Health Care of Niles. She was born October 31, 1958, in Steubenville, Ohio, the daughter of Mel and Betty Stevens Street. Sharon was of the Baptist faith and was director...
27 First News
Utha M. Johnson, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Utha M. Johnson, 84, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Gillette Nursing Home. She was born April 2, 1938, in Dyer, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Ivan and the late Estie (Christian) Walker. Utha retired in 1993 from WCI.
Comments / 0