Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
New XXB.1.5 covid variant spreading quickly
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new variant of COVID-19 is quickly spreading across the U.S. While it’s not leading to more hospitalizations or deaths, health care providers are concerned about just how fast the new XXB.1.5 variant is spreading. “It used to be we would see the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Good Samaritan Society to consolidate its reach
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The CEO and President of the Good Samaritan Society announced the company would gradually consolidate its services to the seven core states it serves. The reason, representatives say, is to better focus on serving the states with a higher population of seniors. The...
KELOLAND TV
Good Samaritan Society announces plan to downsize
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large provider of nursing homes and skilled nursing throughout the county has announced plans to downsize operations. Sioux Falls-based Good Samaritan Society, which operates skilled nursing facilities in 22 different states, announced last week in an email to employees plans to consolidate operations to seven states.
dakotanewsnow.com
Challenges affecting egg supply and prices
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you’ve gone to the grocery store lately you may have noticed a large increase in egg prices or empty shelves all together. This is due to a number of factors, one being avian influenza. State Veterinarian for South Dakota, Beth Thompson discusses just...
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow accumulated on & south of I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few flurries falling in northern South Dakota this morning. Once those clear out, we’ll stay pretty cloudy today. Highs will be stuck in the 20s for most of us, with a few 30s in the south. The wind should stay fairly light today.
dakotanewsnow.com
34 annual Media One Funski kicking off Jan. 20th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 34th Media One Funski takes place at Great Bear Ski Valley from January 20th to January 21st. Over those 34 years, the event has raised more than $1 million for the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety. The event helps the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Amazon Fulfillment Center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though it’s already had it’s soft opening, the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sioux Falls now officially open for business. It’s been a long journey for FSD1 General Manager Tim Choate to Sioux Falls, making his career in Amazon. Now with South Dakota’s first fulfillment center operational, he’s looking forward to finally putting the facility to use.
Is fast or slow better for driving over potholes?
It is a rough ride across many paved streets these past few weeks, especially in Sioux Falls as snow, ice and plowing have all combined to gouge out deep, jagged holes and crevices in the city streets.
KELOLAND TV
A look at how much water we have seen this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a wet winter so far in KELOLAND. So much so, we’re eyeing the record books. Another round of precipitation moved through KELOLAND today. It came in the form of rain, freezing rain, and snow. Not including Monday’s precipitation, we’re already in the top ten wettest winters for Sioux Falls. Keep in mind, the winter months are December through February.
dakotanewsnow.com
S.D. Corn Conference takes place Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 37th annual S.D. Corn Conference takes place Saturday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Former Viking, and South Dakota native Chad Greenway is the keynote speaker. Corn Growers Association President Scott Stahl, joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
Tucker Kraft finds emotional balance
MLK Day brings call for more local black civic and corporate leaders. Recognizing Martin Luther King and his movement for racial justice is always a theme of this day. But one of Sioux Falls’ black leaders used this moment to ask more people in his community to serve and to lead.
q957.com
It’ll cost a bit more to mail your letters soon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The price of stamps goes up again next Sunday (Jan 22nd). The United States Postal Service announced last fall the increase would be coming to keep up with costs. The operating budget was expected to be $1 billion dollars higher due to inflation. The cost of a Forever stamp will be 63 cents. They went from 58 to 60 cents last July. Now is the time to stock up on Forever stamp, as they go by the name, and are always accepted. You have until the post office closes on Saturday to purchase them before the price increase.
siouxfalls.business
Des Moines developer plans mixed-use project in downtown Sioux Falls
A developer whose portfolio includes downtown redevelopment projects in Des Moines is negotiating with the city of Sioux Falls to develop some of the remaining former rail yard property downtown. Iowa-based Christensen Development is planning a development with several buildings on 4.6 acres south of Eighth Street, including office, retail...
dakotanewsnow.com
The 13th Pad Party on MLK Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We had co-founder of the Pad Party Katrina Lehr-McKinney and Heather Krause joined us to talk about the 13th annual Pad PArty on Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. They talk about the importance of donating female hygiene products to those in need. https://dtsf.com/event/pad-party/
dakotanewsnow.com
Celebrate veterans at the Four Chaplains Memorial Service
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The public is invited to attend the Four Chaplains Memorial Service to celebrate our veteran’s unity and self-sacrifice. The Four Chaplains Memorial Service is sponsored by the American Legion Post 15 and Singing Legionnaires. The event will take place on Feb. 5, 2023, at 2 p.m. at The American Legion Post 15 1600 West Russell in Sioux Falls.
KEVN
The South Dakota Secretary of Corrections says recruiting new correctional officers in Sioux Falls is improving, but retention is still an issue.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - That’s according to Sec. Kellie Wasco, who spoke to the House Judiciary Committee this morning (Friday). Over the past couple of years, Wasco says starting pay for correctional officers has increased from about $17 an hour to $23 an hour. She says 21 new...
KELOLAND TV
Smithsonian exhibit makes its way across South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Smithsonian exhibit, The Crossroads, is making its way across South Dakota. Take a look back through history as you walk through this new exhibit at the Mead Museum. “It’s really all about your rural community, you know, our big question with the exhibit is...
Bar exam critics move to strike testing requirement for USD law grads
On Wednesday, the state’s top judicial official asked lawmakers to refrain from any changes to the bar admission process while a committee studies it. Within hours, a lawmaker vowed to file a bill that would change the bar exam. Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-Spearfish, wants University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law graduates to earn […] The post Bar exam critics move to strike testing requirement for USD law grads appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Amazon Warehouse hosts ribbon cutting ceremony
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives from the Sioux Falls Amazon Fulfillment Center are now ready to celebrate their opening with the community. The team has been ramping up operations, building its workforce, and stocking and distributing items for customers in South Dakota and beyond after opening in October 2022, their press release reads. Now, they are ready to celebrate their presence with the community with a “ribbon cutting” ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m.
KELOLAND TV
City council to hear price increase for 6th Street bridge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — City Council members will have to vote to help the city fund a key construction project in downtown Sioux Falls after the price tag has escalated. During his May 2021 State of the City address, Mayor Paul TenHaken announced a nearly created 6th Street bridge would be called the “Unity Bridge” and the new bridge would be part of a list of improvements for streets, utilities, sidewalks and streetscaping near the 6th Street (Weber Ave. to Phillips Ave.) area.
Comments / 0