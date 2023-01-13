Read full article on original website
Report: Detroit Pistons in trade talks with Los Angeles Lakers
Though the Detroit Pistons don’t have the worst record in the NBA anymore, there is no question about it that they have had a rough season. Another team that has had a rough season is the Los Angeles Lakers, who are currently 19-23, despite having the great LeBron James on their roster. According to a report, the Pistons and Lakers have had trade discussions.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: NBA’s Last Two Minutes Report Rules On Russell Westbrook Foul Claims
So was Los Angeles Lakers reserve point guard Russell Westbrook fouled by Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid during the closing seconds of an eventual 113-112 LA loss last night? Westbrook sure thinks so, though Embiid does not. Online, Lakers fans blamed both head coach Darvin Ham and Westbrook for...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Joel Embiid Insists He Didn’t Foul Russell Westbrook In Last Possession
Philadelphia 76ers All-NBA center Joel Embiid, a fringe MVP candidate this season, has refuted Los Angeles Lakers sixth man Russell Westbrook's claims of a last-second foul during a heartbreaking 113-112 Sixers victory Sunday night. After Embiid missed a one-legged fadeaway jumper attempt that would have put Philly up by two...
Warriors Owner Made Offer to Pair of Draymond Green Hecklers
The two fans and their trash talk propelled Golden State to a much-needed win.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Wichita Eagle
Skip Bayless Digs Deep To Find Latest Criticism Of LeBron James
Fox Sports1 analyst Skip Bayless found yet another way to throw shade at NBA superstar LeBron James. On Sunday, the same day LeBron James became the second player to reach 38,000 career points, Bayless pointed out apparently a weakness in his game. Here's what he tweeted: "Does anyone out there care that the same LeBron James who's on the doorstep of becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer is last in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage?"
Wichita Eagle
Report: LA Clippers Interested in Trade With Jazz for Mike Conley
The LA Clippers haven't been what many expected them to be this season. Other than health and roster lineups, one of the biggest disappointments the team has had is from the point guard position. As a result, one would expect them to upgrade that position at the trade deadline. According...
Wichita Eagle
Steph Curry Makes NBA History Again
While Steph Curry is known for this three-point shooting and seems to always make history in that category, one thing people forget is that he's also a very talented scorer. Yesterday, against the Chicago Bulls, Steph Curry made history by passing Pau Gasol for the 41st spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
Wichita Eagle
Hornets announcer loses it as Jayson Tatum scores 50
Jayson Tatum is only 24 years old. As of his 51 points in the Boston Celtics' 130-118 win at the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, the former Duke basketball one-and-done has already posted five 50-point outings in regular-season games since going No. 3 overall at the 2017 NBA Draft. His fifth...
Wichita Eagle
Former Duke guard shows off hops for Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs (13-31) have lost five straight and are approaching the bottom of the Western Conference standings. But at least their full-time starting point guard, Duke basketball alum Tre Jones, appears in peak form. On Sunday night, Jones finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and only...
Wichita Eagle
Cody Martin Ruled Out vs Celtics
Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced that guard/forward Cody Martin has been ruled out of this afternoon's matchup against the Boston Celtics with left knee soreness. Martin exited the season-opener in San Antonio with a quad injury but over time, that turned into a left knee injury which required an arthroscopic procedure, causing him to miss a huge chunk of the first half of the season.
Wichita Eagle
Three takeaways as Indiana Pacers give up late run and lose to Milwaukee Bucks
The Indiana Pacers started a four-game road trip in Milwaukee on Monday, taking on the 2021 NBA Champion Bucks. The Bucks were without Giannis Antetokounmpo, which gave the Pacers a chance to grab a much-needed win. Instead, the Pacers late-game defense was dreadful. Milwaukee scored 39 fourth quarter points, even...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Atlanta Hawks’ Problems Began Last Year In Playoffs Series Against Miami Heat
Two years ago, the Atlanta Hawks were on the brink of the NBA Finals. Now, they are a "team in turmoil" according to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. And the Miami Heat played a role in the beginning of problems. Last year the Heat defeated the Hawks in the...
Wichita Eagle
Oklahoma City’s ‘Big Three’ Powered the Thunder to Victory Sunday
Oklahoma City is firing on all cylinders and the league is starting to take notice. Sunday night was no different. The Thunder, still without two starting front court members, marched into Brooklyn and knocked off the Nets 112-102 in regulation. Brooklyn was short handed too, without Kevin Durant, but the Thunder win marks the third victory over the Eastern conference’s top three seeds in the last two weeks. Before the Nets, the Thunder also handled Boston and Philadelphia rather comfortably.
Wichita Eagle
Live: Talking Chiefs, NFL playoffs with you at 10 a.m. Join with questions, comments
The Chiefs have an opponent for the AFC Divisional Round, and it’s the Jacksonville Jaguars. The teams are familiar with each other having met in Week 10 at Arrowhead — with the Chiefs emerging with a 27-17 victory. We talk about the matchup today on SportsBeat Live with...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Comments On Future Of Sterling Brown Future With LA
The current 10-day contract of Los Angeles Lakers reserve swingman Sterling Brown is set to expire this evening. Across his four games with LA thus far, the 6'5" vet has yet to score a single point, but he is averaging two rebounds and 0.8 steals in six minutes of action per. He will have one more opportunity to show his mettle, tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers, before Los Angeles has to make a decision on whether to ink him to another 10-day deal or not.
Wichita Eagle
Former Dodger Signs Minor League Deal with Texas Rangers
Former Los Angeles Dodger for a brief stint, Yoshi Tsutsugo has signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers. Rangers announced the news on Sunday. Yoshi will be assigned to the Round Rock Express Triple-A team. Tsutsugo’s deal comes with an invitation to Texas’ big league Spring Training camp....
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: Miguel Rojas Has Proven Himself To Be A Defensive Weapon
The Dodgers shared on Wednesday that they would be trading LA prospect Jacob Amaya to the Miami Marlins in exchange for Miguel Rojas who was with LA way back in 2014. When fans heard about the news, the focus was on his offensive stats mostly. During the 2022 season, Rojas boosted a .236 AVG with 36 RBI and 6 homers.
Wichita Eagle
How C.J. Stroud Decision Affects Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. C.J. Stroud did the Bears no favors. The Ohio State quarterback on Monday announced his decision to enterthe NFL draftrather than return to school. He'll likely be the one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft. Ranked second among quarterbacks by...
Wichita Eagle
Buffalo Hero Headed to Super Bowl; Will Bills Join Him?
The Buffalo Bills are hoping to survive in the postseason long enough to play on January 29th in the AFC Championship game. Thanks to the actions of one Buffalo native, there will be more fans than there might have been without him, alive to watch the game. And for his...
