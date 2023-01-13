The current 10-day contract of Los Angeles Lakers reserve swingman Sterling Brown is set to expire this evening. Across his four games with LA thus far, the 6'5" vet has yet to score a single point, but he is averaging two rebounds and 0.8 steals in six minutes of action per. He will have one more opportunity to show his mettle, tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers, before Los Angeles has to make a decision on whether to ink him to another 10-day deal or not.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO