‘The Silent Hour’: Mekhi Phife & Sandra Mae Frank Join Joel Kinnaman And Mark Strong In The AGC Studios & Meridian Pictures Action Thriller
Sandra Mae Frank and Mekhi Phifer have signed on to co-star with Joel Kinnaman and Mark Strong in the action thriller The Silent Hour. The film is set to start principal photography in late February and will shoot in Malta and Toronto. Brad Anderson (The Machinist) will direct from an original screenplay by Dan Hall. Eric Paquette of Meridian Pictures will produce the Boston-set crime thriller along with AGC, which is also financing the pic. In the pic, Kinnaman plays a Boston police detective who suffers an on-the-job accident that leaves him hearing impaired. Sixteen months later, he and his friend and...
NME
John Williams is no longer retiring after ‘Indiana Jones 5’
Famed composer John Williams has seemingly announced he will no longer be retiring after the release of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. In an interview last June, Williams revealed he was set to retire from scoring films after a 50 year plus career that’s seen him score the likes of Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Harry Potter and more.
Heavy Metal Magazine CEO Matthew Medney Steps Down (EXCLUSIVE)
Matthew Medney, CEO of Heavy Metal magazine, has stepped down, Variety can exclusively confirm. He is set to be replaced by Myth founder Marshall Lees. Jamie Penrose will stay on as chief operating officer. The company, best known for its self-titled 1981 adult animated sci-fi film, produced Ivan Reitman and Leonard Mogel, has in recent years looked to move back into film and television content and exploit its vast library of IP. Last year the company signed a significant deal with Range Media Partners. Read Medney’s full statement below: Heavy Metal has been at the core of my existence for 3 years, it’s...
'A grotesque mockery': Nick Cave slates attempt by AI to emulate his songs
Nick Cave has reacted furiously to an attempt to emulate his songs with AI, labeling it a "grotesque mockery of what it is to be human."
Al Brown, The Wire Actor Known for His Role as Stan Valchek, Dead at 83
Brown played the role of a top law enforcement officer for the Baltimore Police Department in the hit HBO show for 20 episodes from 2002 to 2008 The Wire actor Al Brown, known for his portrayal of Stan Valcheck in the iconic HBO series, has died. He was 83. Brown died on Friday in Las Vegas following his battle with Alzheimer, his daughter Jenny confirmed, according to TMZ, which was the first to report the news. According to Deadline, his manager also posted a Facebook message announcing his...
Popculture
Netflix Canceled 5 Shows Already in 2023
What is going on over on Netflix? The streaming service has announced five cancellations in 2023, and we're only just over two weeks into the year. Keep in mind, that doesn't even count the shows that Netflix has previously revealed to be ending, like Umbrella Academy and Firefly Lane. Among...
