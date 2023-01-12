ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare, CA

KGET

Skateboarder, 13, killed in Highway 33 crash

Update: The Kern County coroner’s office identified the 13-year-old boy as Dylan Jon Dominguez of Fellows. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy who rode a skateboard on Highway 33 was struck and killed by a pickup Sunday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. The teen, of Fellows, was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
FELLOWS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bicycle Accident Fatality on Golden State Boulevard in Fresno

The Fresno Police Department reported a fatal bicycle accident on Swift Avenue and Golden State Boulevard on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Multiple parties contacted 911 to report a vehicle versus bicycle accident in the area at approximately 11:10 p.m., according to Fresno PD. Details on the Fatal Bicycle Accident on...
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Now

6 killed in gang-related shooting in Tulare County, sheriff says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Six people are dead following an early morning shooting in Tulare County. Deputies were called to an area near Harvest Avenue and Road 68 in Goshen for reports of multiple shots fired just before 4:00 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the 911...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Additional suspect arrested in Dinuba armed robbery

On Friday Jan. 6, detectives with the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (T.A.G.N.E.T.) identified Dustin Laschanzky, 31, of Corcoran, as the third suspect in the Dinuba armed robbery case. Jan. 8, T.A.G.N.E.T. detectives served an arrest and search warrant at the home of Laschanzky in Corcoran. He was...
DINUBA, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Police arrest DUI Driver in possession of Illegal Firearm

On January 14th just after midnight, a Clovis police officer pulled over a car near Sunnyside/Bullard. The officer suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs so the driver was asked to get out his car. During a cursory search of the driver, the officer located an...
CLOVIS, CA
TheDailyBeast

Six People—Including a 6-Month-Old—Killed in California ‘Massacre’

Six people were killed early Sunday at a home in Tulare County, California, in what authorities described as an “early morning massacre.” According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to a home in Goshen, California after hearing reports of an active shooter. Once they arrived, they found two people dead outside the home, one in the doorway to the home, and another three inside. Two of the victims included a 17-year-old mother and a 6-month-old baby. Both were shot in the head, police said. There are believed to be two suspects and the shooting may have stemmed from gang activity, as police carried out a narcotics search warrant at the home two weeks prior. “We do have family that has been escorted from the scene, we do have survivors,” Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said, though police were investigating how they survived.Read it at CNN
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Jimmy Jessie Espinoza

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Jimmy Jessie Espinoza. Jimmy Espinoza is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 54-year-old Espinoza is 5' 6" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Jimmy Espinoza is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County deputies arrest Hanford resident in chain-link panel theft

The Kings County Rural Crimes Task Force began investigating the theft of chain-link fence panels from the rear of Valley Oxygen located on East Lacey Boulevard on Jan. 11, according to officials. The suspect was identified as 39 year-old Gerald Hudson, a Hanford resident. Surveillance footage from the day before...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Mom of woman killed, dismembered at suspect’s court hearing in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of stabbing his girlfriend and then dismembering her in Fresno County was in court Friday for his scheduled arraignment – along with the mother and family of the victim. According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, 22-year-old Cameron Tyler Wright allegedly stabbed and killed 24-year-old Samantha Sharp. […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police investigate after man shot in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after a man was shot Friday morning in southwest Fresno. Officers say the shooting happened around 8:00 a.m. near Samson and Lee avenues. The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital with a wound to his abdomen. If you have any […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Life in prison for suspect in a drug robbery killing

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2017 murder of a teenager during a drug robbery in Visalia, officials with the Tulare County District’s Attorney Office announced on Friday. Court documents say, on May 28, 2017, 23-year-old Noah Fox and 24-year-old […]
VISALIA, CA
KGET

KCSO releases bodycam footage of shooting, deputy struck in the head

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-worn and Ring camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Rosamond where a deputy was struck in the head by gunfire. In the video shared on the sheriff’s office YouTube channel, you can hear 9-1-1 calls between sheriff’s dispatchers and people at the Sierra Vista […]
ROSAMOND, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrests for making ghost guns in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for alleged illegal possession of firearms, materials, and equipment for the manufacture of ‘ghost guns’ during a search warrant, Porterville police officials say. According to the authorities, on Thursday, at around 1:40 p.m., the Porterville Department of Special Investigations Unit assisted the Tulare County TARGET task force […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies woman struck, killed by a vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman struck and killed by a vehicle in South Bakersfield on Jan. 6. According to the coroner’s office, Angie Parra 32, of Bakersfield was a pedestrian killed on South Union Avenue near Watts Drive that night. Parra was declared dead at the scene, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 arrested in domestic violence incident in Bakersfield trailer park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people after being called to a report of a domestic violence incident at the Oasis Village trailer park on Union Avenue. According to the KCSO, when deputies arrived they approached a man who ran and barricaded himself inside the residence. The deputies then issued […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

