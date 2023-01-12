Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Man killed after struck by two vehicles in Fresno. One driver stayed, the other took off
A man was killed Monday evening after officers say he was struck by two vehicles near Clinton and Marks in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says the collision took place around 8 p.m. after the man was struck by one vehicle going north on Marks just south of Clinton. Officers...
Skateboarder, 13, killed in Highway 33 crash
Update: The Kern County coroner’s office identified the 13-year-old boy as Dylan Jon Dominguez of Fellows. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy who rode a skateboard on Highway 33 was struck and killed by a pickup Sunday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. The teen, of Fellows, was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Bicycle Accident Fatality on Golden State Boulevard in Fresno
The Fresno Police Department reported a fatal bicycle accident on Swift Avenue and Golden State Boulevard on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Multiple parties contacted 911 to report a vehicle versus bicycle accident in the area at approximately 11:10 p.m., according to Fresno PD. Details on the Fatal Bicycle Accident on...
Family of 6 Dead, Including New Baby, in Suspected Tulare County Gang Shooting
GV Wire
Six People, Including Teen Mom and Baby, Massacred In Tulare County
Bakersfield Now
6 killed in gang-related shooting in Tulare County, sheriff says
thesungazette.com
Additional suspect arrested in Dinuba armed robbery
On Friday Jan. 6, detectives with the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (T.A.G.N.E.T.) identified Dustin Laschanzky, 31, of Corcoran, as the third suspect in the Dinuba armed robbery case. Jan. 8, T.A.G.N.E.T. detectives served an arrest and search warrant at the home of Laschanzky in Corcoran. He was...
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Police arrest DUI Driver in possession of Illegal Firearm
On January 14th just after midnight, a Clovis police officer pulled over a car near Sunnyside/Bullard. The officer suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs so the driver was asked to get out his car. During a cursory search of the driver, the officer located an...
Six People—Including a 6-Month-Old—Killed in California ‘Massacre’
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Jimmy Jessie Espinoza
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Jimmy Jessie Espinoza. Jimmy Espinoza is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 54-year-old Espinoza is 5' 6" tall, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Jimmy Espinoza is hiding,...
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County deputies arrest Hanford resident in chain-link panel theft
The Kings County Rural Crimes Task Force began investigating the theft of chain-link fence panels from the rear of Valley Oxygen located on East Lacey Boulevard on Jan. 11, according to officials. The suspect was identified as 39 year-old Gerald Hudson, a Hanford resident. Surveillance footage from the day before...
Six shot dead at California home in targeted attack: Sheriff
Goshen shooting – Horror details emerge as six found shot dead at home including six-month-old baby
Mom of woman killed, dismembered at suspect’s court hearing in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of stabbing his girlfriend and then dismembering her in Fresno County was in court Friday for his scheduled arraignment – along with the mother and family of the victim. According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, 22-year-old Cameron Tyler Wright allegedly stabbed and killed 24-year-old Samantha Sharp. […]
Police investigate after man shot in southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after a man was shot Friday morning in southwest Fresno. Officers say the shooting happened around 8:00 a.m. near Samson and Lee avenues. The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital with a wound to his abdomen. If you have any […]
DA: Life in prison for suspect in a drug robbery killing
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2017 murder of a teenager during a drug robbery in Visalia, officials with the Tulare County District’s Attorney Office announced on Friday. Court documents say, on May 28, 2017, 23-year-old Noah Fox and 24-year-old […]
KCSO releases bodycam footage of shooting, deputy struck in the head
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-worn and Ring camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Rosamond where a deputy was struck in the head by gunfire. In the video shared on the sheriff’s office YouTube channel, you can hear 9-1-1 calls between sheriff’s dispatchers and people at the Sierra Vista […]
2 arrests for making ghost guns in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested for alleged illegal possession of firearms, materials, and equipment for the manufacture of ‘ghost guns’ during a search warrant, Porterville police officials say. According to the authorities, on Thursday, at around 1:40 p.m., the Porterville Department of Special Investigations Unit assisted the Tulare County TARGET task force […]
Coroner identifies woman struck, killed by a vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman struck and killed by a vehicle in South Bakersfield on Jan. 6. According to the coroner’s office, Angie Parra 32, of Bakersfield was a pedestrian killed on South Union Avenue near Watts Drive that night. Parra was declared dead at the scene, according […]
2 arrested in domestic violence incident in Bakersfield trailer park
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people after being called to a report of a domestic violence incident at the Oasis Village trailer park on Union Avenue. According to the KCSO, when deputies arrived they approached a man who ran and barricaded himself inside the residence. The deputies then issued […]
