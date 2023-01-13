ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

St. Joseph Post

Kan. Action for Children supports Kelly budget priorities in education

MCPHERSON — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget plan was released this past week and education, including early childhood, remains a priority. The plan includes full funding of K-12 education with appropriate inflationary adjustments, as well as a five-year plan to phase in additional Special Education dollars. John Wilson with Kansas Action for Children is in support of those ideas.
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Statehouse spews news: Defining ‘woke agenda,’ Kelly’s COVID luck, meditation room blues

Week one of the Kansas legislative session came and went, and so did the stories. If you followed along with Kansas Reflector, you glimpsed dozens speeding by, with all the latest about Gov. Laura Kelly, GOP legislators and advocacy groups gearing up for a grueling gauntlet. Covering the Statehouse can be like drinking from a […] The post Kansas Statehouse spews news: Defining ‘woke agenda,’ Kelly’s COVID luck, meditation room blues appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KSNT News

New legislation eases vaccine exemption requirements in Kansas daycares; advocates respond

TOPEKA (KSNT)–Provisions in a proposed legislation would adopt a “no questions asked” policy regarding vaccine exemptions for children attending daycare facilities and could fine centers for turning them away. In part, that’s what Senate Bill 20 proposes for Kansas childcare centers, stating the legislation is  geared toward “prohibiting an inquiry into the sincerity of a request […]
St. Joseph Post

Congressman Graves ready to get to work as Transportation Committee chair

Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves has been appointed chair of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “Very happy with that, that my colleagues on the Republican side decided to choose me to lead the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee,” Graves tells KFEQ/St. Joseph Post in an interview. “So, I’m very excited about that and something I’m very much looking forward to.”
Kansas Reflector

New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21

TOPEKA — Transgender youths will once again be at the forefront of debate in the Kansas Legislature, with lawmakers pushing a bill that would criminalize gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy, allowing few exceptions. Conservative Republicans both nationally and locally have used laws targeting transgender youths as a rallying cry, with Kansas Attorney General Derek […] The post New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
St. Joseph Post

KDHE reports drop in COVID cases; 81 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,339 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, for a total of 921,937 cases. The state reported 2,842 the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 81 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Jan. 4, for...
KAKE TV

Delta-8 gummies with 0.3% THC can be sold in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just this week a two-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after eating Delta-8 gummies. Police say the gummies are legal in Kansas. But there seems to be some confusion about what is and isn't legal. KAKE News spoke with both police and a dispensary about...
fortscott.biz

Avian Influenza “Bird Flu” in Kansas

Note from the Local Health Officer Rebecca Johnson BSN, RN. As egg prices are skyrocketing and it may be costing you more to eat out, you may be asking yourself why all of this is happening, if you haven’t turned on the news much lately. Well, Avian Influenza is much of the cause, or otherwise known as the “bird flu”. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has continued to be detected in new locations nationwide, including new counties in Kansas.
St. Joseph Post

New AG wants Kan. court to rethink abortion rights protections

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' pro-life Republican attorney general is asking the state's highest court to reconsider a landmark decision protecting access to abortion months after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Attorney General Kris Kobach said Wednesday that one reason for the Kansas Supreme Court to reconsider...
