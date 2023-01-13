Read full article on original website
Related
Kan. Action for Children supports Kelly budget priorities in education
MCPHERSON — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget plan was released this past week and education, including early childhood, remains a priority. The plan includes full funding of K-12 education with appropriate inflationary adjustments, as well as a five-year plan to phase in additional Special Education dollars. John Wilson with Kansas Action for Children is in support of those ideas.
State senator proposes Missouri no longer tax Social Security checks
A state senator proposes dropping the Missouri state income tax on Social Security benefits. Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer says very few states still take a bite out of Social Security checks. “So the other 39 states have eliminated the state-level income tax on Social Security benefits,” Luetkemeyer tells KFEQ/St. Joseph Post....
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas has millions of dollars to spend on youth crisis centers. But no one’s using it
TOPEKA — Kansas has set aside $6 million for juvenile crisis centers — places that would spare kids from getting locked up by helping them through mental health crises — but has yet to spend a dime. The money’s intended for counties and cities that would run...
KMBC.com
ROUNDTABLE: Kansas lawmakers set priorities for 2023 session
Governor Laura Kelly wants civility. She also wants a Republican Legislature to expand Medicaid and education funding. Republicans have their own ideas on what to do about abortion and taxes. Our roundtable discusses it all.
Kansas Statehouse spews news: Defining ‘woke agenda,’ Kelly’s COVID luck, meditation room blues
Week one of the Kansas legislative session came and went, and so did the stories. If you followed along with Kansas Reflector, you glimpsed dozens speeding by, with all the latest about Gov. Laura Kelly, GOP legislators and advocacy groups gearing up for a grueling gauntlet. Covering the Statehouse can be like drinking from a […] The post Kansas Statehouse spews news: Defining ‘woke agenda,’ Kelly’s COVID luck, meditation room blues appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
New legislation eases vaccine exemption requirements in Kansas daycares; advocates respond
TOPEKA (KSNT)–Provisions in a proposed legislation would adopt a “no questions asked” policy regarding vaccine exemptions for children attending daycare facilities and could fine centers for turning them away. In part, that’s what Senate Bill 20 proposes for Kansas childcare centers, stating the legislation is geared toward “prohibiting an inquiry into the sincerity of a request […]
Warning About Aquifer’s Decline Sets Up Big Fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are warning that farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk an economic collapse there. The warning is setting up a big and messy...
WIBW
D.C. lawyer suspended from Kansas practice following trustee misconduct
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lawyer in Washington D.C., Maryland and Kansas has been suspended from the practice of law in all three locations following a case that stems from trustee misconduct. The Kansas Supreme Court says that in Case No. 125,622: In the Matter of Isaac Henry Marks Sr.,...
kcur.org
Kansas bill banning gender-affirming medical treatments until age 21 draws fire from doctors
WICHITA, Kansas — Legislation introduced in the Kansas Senate this week would make it a crime for doctors to provide gender-affirming health care to transgender teens and adults under the age of 21. That’s drawn almost immediate criticism from some health care providers and transgender rights advocates arguing the...
Congressman Graves ready to get to work as Transportation Committee chair
Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves has been appointed chair of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “Very happy with that, that my colleagues on the Republican side decided to choose me to lead the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee,” Graves tells KFEQ/St. Joseph Post in an interview. “So, I’m very excited about that and something I’m very much looking forward to.”
Abuse survivors plead to change Kan. law that protects pedophiles
TOPEKA — Four survivors of childhood sexual abuse revealed details about the worst moments of their lives in a public rebuke of state law that protects pedophiles from criminal prosecution or civil lawsuits. Backed by a bipartisan coalition of state lawmakers, the women emphasized that it can take years...
New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21
TOPEKA — Transgender youths will once again be at the forefront of debate in the Kansas Legislature, with lawmakers pushing a bill that would criminalize gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy, allowing few exceptions. Conservative Republicans both nationally and locally have used laws targeting transgender youths as a rallying cry, with Kansas Attorney General Derek […] The post New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Fighting an insurance company? Call the state
Commissioner Vicki Schmidt says the Kansas Insurance Department recovered more than $7.6 million for people in 2022.
KDHE reports drop in COVID cases; 81 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,339 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, for a total of 921,937 cases. The state reported 2,842 the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 81 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Jan. 4, for...
KAKE TV
Days after feral hogs destroy family farm in Oklahoma, Kansas farmer sees them dangerously close for first time
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KAKE) - Of all the things farmers have to overcome every year to have successful crops, one of the biggest risks is something Kansas farmers haven't really had to deal with – until now. The American Farm Bureau Federation says feral hogs are responsible for $190...
Kansas governor’s budget ends food sales tax, expands Medicaid and offers 5% raise to workers
Gov. Laura Kelly's budget ends the state food sales tax in April, offers 5% raise to qualified state workers, expands Medicaid and invests in education. The post Kansas governor’s budget ends food sales tax, expands Medicaid and offers 5% raise to workers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
Delta-8 gummies with 0.3% THC can be sold in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just this week a two-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after eating Delta-8 gummies. Police say the gummies are legal in Kansas. But there seems to be some confusion about what is and isn't legal. KAKE News spoke with both police and a dispensary about...
fortscott.biz
Avian Influenza “Bird Flu” in Kansas
Note from the Local Health Officer Rebecca Johnson BSN, RN. As egg prices are skyrocketing and it may be costing you more to eat out, you may be asking yourself why all of this is happening, if you haven’t turned on the news much lately. Well, Avian Influenza is much of the cause, or otherwise known as the “bird flu”. Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has continued to be detected in new locations nationwide, including new counties in Kansas.
New AG wants Kan. court to rethink abortion rights protections
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' pro-life Republican attorney general is asking the state's highest court to reconsider a landmark decision protecting access to abortion months after a decisive statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Attorney General Kris Kobach said Wednesday that one reason for the Kansas Supreme Court to reconsider...
KHP: Despite raises, recruiting and retention obstacles remain
TOPEKA — The Kansas Highway Patrol said Wednesday the state agency continued to struggle with recruitment and retention of qualified law enforcement officers despite the 30% raise in base salary for newer troopers implemented last year by the Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly. Capt. Mitch Clark told state senators...
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0