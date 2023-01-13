ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

Mercer County Animal Shelter on Code Red

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Due to the overwhelming amount of animals the Mercer County Animal Shelter (MCAS) currently has and the amount waiting to come in, the shelter is now Code Red. A Code Red means that more animals at the shelter will be in danger of being euthanized because they have been at the […]
PRINCETON, WV
WDBJ7.com

Fox attacks Blacksburg couple

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Hannah Benz and her husband were walking their two dogs on Lee Street in Blacksburg Jan. 13, when Benz says they were attacked by a wild fox. “Out of nowhere a fox came and it didn’t let go,” Benz said. She says the fox...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WVNS

Mountaineer Food Bank gives away cat and dog food for veterans’pets

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Veterans and their pets will have full stomachs following a special food giveaway. Volunteers with Mountaineer Food Bank were at Linda K. Epling Stadium to hand out donated food to veterans, along with bags of food for their cats and dogs. Volunteers said the cat food, especially, was a happy surprise, […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Pinnacle Drive Inn: A West Virginia Favorite

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nestled between Pinnacle Creek and the Guyandotte River in Wyoming County sits a long-running restaurant that has kept customers coming back for more. Pinnacle Drive Inn, located in Pineville, has been serving up many customer favorites from hotdogs to seafood. The locally-owned and operated business...
PINEVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Fire department dispatched after car flips 50 feet over hill

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Emergency services were dispatched on Sunday after a motor vehicle accident in when a vehicle sustained a substantial drop over a hill. According to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, at about 1:50pm on Sunday, the department was dispatched to a single-vehicle car accident involving two occupants.
BEAVER, WV
WSLS

Crash on U.S. 460 in Montgomery County cleared

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT was diverting traffic as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash, authorities said. According to VDOT, the area is now clear. Find more details on the crash here. ORIGINAL STORY. Drivers on U.S. 460 in Montgomery County can expect delays due...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department responds to fire

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department reported responding to a fire along with Rural Retreat EMS on Saturday. According to reports, the volunteer fire department was sent to the 800 block of Crouse Hollow Road at 6:12 p.m. on Jan. 14. for a possible brush fire.
RURAL RETREAT, VA
WVNS

Local residents speak out amid growing trash problem

OCEANA, WV (WVNS)– Residents in one Wyoming County community continue to face consistent trash issues. Residents of Oceana gathered on Friday, January 13th to discuss their problem at the Public Commission Meeting in hopes of combatting the issue. Chris Beckensale, a businessman in the community, gave his ideas on a solution. “I know they have […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mercer County dispatch confirm Princeton Shooting

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Dispatch confirmed a shooting on Sunday, January, 15, 2023, on South Avenue in Princeton. There is no update on whether there were any injuries or death as dispatch could only confirm the shooting, and emergency agencies responded. Stick with 59News as we continue to gather more information.
PRINCETON, WV
woay.com

Early Weekend Storm Generates Winter Wonderland in Southern West Virginia

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): The most significant snowfall of the season brought a true winter wonderland to the region early this weekend. Beckley accumulated 4.3 inches, bringing the seasonal total to 5.0 inches. Winter 2022-23 still remains the fifth least snowiest on record so far in Beckley. Meanwhile, Bluefield accumulated 2.0 inches of snowfall. So far, this winter ranks as the eighth least snowiest on record for Bluefield with 3.6 inches accumulation.
BECKLEY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Montgomery Co. crash closes 460, four juveniles injured

MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A crash has closed 460 in both directions and is causing delays Monday afternoon. The situation is near Fork Rd; North Fork Rd; Old; Roanoke Rd; Tango Ln; Rt. 9815N/S (Montgomery County); Rt. 603E/W (Montgomery County), US-11N; INTERSECTION (IN MEDIAN), according to VDOT. The Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Animal abuse charges placed

Sources close to the case told The Carroll News the dog was being held in a cage 24/7 and was within days of death from starvation and dehydration, and had bed sores from laying too long. It was also noted it took two days for the dog to be able to walk again from laying so long in the cage.
HILLSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies: 4 juveniles in hospital after Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. — Four people under 18 years old are in the hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after a crash Monday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say they collided with another vehicle at the intersection of North Fork Rd. and Roanoke Rd. around...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Galax police search for two male suspects in Verizon store theft

GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Police Department says it is searching for two men who allegedly stole from a Verizon Store on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers say the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. at the Verizon East Stuart Drive location. Details about what the pair stole are not...
GALAX, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy