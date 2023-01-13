Read full article on original website
Mercer County Animal Shelter on Code Red
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Due to the overwhelming amount of animals the Mercer County Animal Shelter (MCAS) currently has and the amount waiting to come in, the shelter is now Code Red. A Code Red means that more animals at the shelter will be in danger of being euthanized because they have been at the […]
WDBJ7.com
Fox attacks Blacksburg couple
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Hannah Benz and her husband were walking their two dogs on Lee Street in Blacksburg Jan. 13, when Benz says they were attacked by a wild fox. “Out of nowhere a fox came and it didn’t let go,” Benz said. She says the fox...
Mountaineer Food Bank gives away cat and dog food for veterans’pets
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Veterans and their pets will have full stomachs following a special food giveaway. Volunteers with Mountaineer Food Bank were at Linda K. Epling Stadium to hand out donated food to veterans, along with bags of food for their cats and dogs. Volunteers said the cat food, especially, was a happy surprise, […]
Woman following customers into restrooms at Harper Road Little General, screaming, cursing, law enforcement requested
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Sunday night disturbance at the Harper Road Little General has resulted in on-scene assistance from law enforcement. As indicated by Raleigh County Emergency Dispatch Services, a woman at the Harper Road Little General location began harassing customers at the store late Sunday night. The...
Pinnacle Drive Inn: A West Virginia Favorite
PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nestled between Pinnacle Creek and the Guyandotte River in Wyoming County sits a long-running restaurant that has kept customers coming back for more. Pinnacle Drive Inn, located in Pineville, has been serving up many customer favorites from hotdogs to seafood. The locally-owned and operated business...
Fire department dispatched after car flips 50 feet over hill
BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Emergency services were dispatched on Sunday after a motor vehicle accident in when a vehicle sustained a substantial drop over a hill. According to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, at about 1:50pm on Sunday, the department was dispatched to a single-vehicle car accident involving two occupants.
WSLS
Christiansburg woman with disability fights for fair housing
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A woman with a disability in Christiansburg is fighting for fair housing after she claims a political leader violated her rights as a tenant. “I decided to say enough is enough, it’s time to stand up,” Debra Long said. She is wheelchair-bound and relies...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule Jan. 18 – Jan. 21
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Raleigh County, Boone County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
Three West Virginia schools to receive Friends With Paws therapy dogs
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – First Lady Cathy Justice announced Thursday that schools in Summers County, Kanawha County, and Mercer County will be the first locations in 2023 to receive therapy dogs through the CIS Friends With Paws therapy dog program. Hinton Area Elementary School in Summers County will receive...
WSLS
Crash on U.S. 460 in Montgomery County cleared
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT was diverting traffic as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash, authorities said. According to VDOT, the area is now clear. Find more details on the crash here. ORIGINAL STORY. Drivers on U.S. 460 in Montgomery County can expect delays due...
wfxrtv.com
Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department responds to fire
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Rural Retreat Volunteer Fire Department reported responding to a fire along with Rural Retreat EMS on Saturday. According to reports, the volunteer fire department was sent to the 800 block of Crouse Hollow Road at 6:12 p.m. on Jan. 14. for a possible brush fire.
Local residents speak out amid growing trash problem
OCEANA, WV (WVNS)– Residents in one Wyoming County community continue to face consistent trash issues. Residents of Oceana gathered on Friday, January 13th to discuss their problem at the Public Commission Meeting in hopes of combatting the issue. Chris Beckensale, a businessman in the community, gave his ideas on a solution. “I know they have […]
q95fm.net
West Virginia Woman Arrested After Walking in Middle of Road and Attacking Police
A Woman from Logan County, West Virginia was arrested on Sunday after she was found walking in the middle of the roadway. Deputy Carter and Deputy Daniels with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Sunday of a woman walking in the middle of the road in the Dingess area.
Mercer County dispatch confirm Princeton Shooting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Dispatch confirmed a shooting on Sunday, January, 15, 2023, on South Avenue in Princeton. There is no update on whether there were any injuries or death as dispatch could only confirm the shooting, and emergency agencies responded. Stick with 59News as we continue to gather more information.
woay.com
Early Weekend Storm Generates Winter Wonderland in Southern West Virginia
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): The most significant snowfall of the season brought a true winter wonderland to the region early this weekend. Beckley accumulated 4.3 inches, bringing the seasonal total to 5.0 inches. Winter 2022-23 still remains the fifth least snowiest on record so far in Beckley. Meanwhile, Bluefield accumulated 2.0 inches of snowfall. So far, this winter ranks as the eighth least snowiest on record for Bluefield with 3.6 inches accumulation.
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery Co. crash closes 460, four juveniles injured
MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A crash has closed 460 in both directions and is causing delays Monday afternoon. The situation is near Fork Rd; North Fork Rd; Old; Roanoke Rd; Tango Ln; Rt. 9815N/S (Montgomery County); Rt. 603E/W (Montgomery County), US-11N; INTERSECTION (IN MEDIAN), according to VDOT. The Montgomery...
thecarrollnews.com
Animal abuse charges placed
Sources close to the case told The Carroll News the dog was being held in a cage 24/7 and was within days of death from starvation and dehydration, and had bed sores from laying too long. It was also noted it took two days for the dog to be able to walk again from laying so long in the cage.
wfxrtv.com
Deputies: 4 juveniles in hospital after Montgomery County crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. — Four people under 18 years old are in the hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after a crash Monday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say they collided with another vehicle at the intersection of North Fork Rd. and Roanoke Rd. around...
wfxrtv.com
Galax police search for two male suspects in Verizon store theft
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Police Department says it is searching for two men who allegedly stole from a Verizon Store on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers say the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. at the Verizon East Stuart Drive location. Details about what the pair stole are not...
Man charged with murder after deputies find deceased body inside burning vehicle
WYTHE COUNTY, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Deputies find a deceased body inside a burning vehicle. Wythe County Sheriff’s Department says on January 13, 2023, at around 3:47 am, first responders received a call of a fire at 403 Saint Paul Church Road in the Rural Retreat community. When first responders arrived, they found a vehicle on fire and a deceased body inside.
