Shelby Reporter
Sports Column: Lets just get right to the point
I am well aware that I sound like a broken record at this point. I’ve discussed how crucial field goals and two-point conversions are in football, and more recently, how dunking can be beneficial. However, I can not deny it any longer. After watching countless basketball games, I have to address one of the major factors that can determine whether or not a game is won or lost and it all comes down to one line, the free throw line.
Huffman girls basketball coach Lin Slater collapses in final minutes of game
Huffman girls basketball coach Lin Slater collapsed in the final minutes of Saturday’s game with rival Ramsay at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham. Huffman was leading 48-44 with 1:41 left and trying to hold off a Rams rally when Slater collapsed on the bench during a timeout. Paramedics attended...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama officially brings in new defensive coach
Alabama football has officially brought in its new defensive coach. Austin Armstrong, a former defensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi, is on the University of Alabama campus. He is helping the Crimson Tide in the recruiting process and will coach inside linebackers. Armstrong updated his Twitter profile with Alabama logo. Armstrong...
Alabama Basketball Player Darius Miles Charged With Capital Murder
Crimson Tide junior forward one of two men charged after a fatal shooting took place near the university.
Shelby Reporter
Roger Craig Mangham
Roger Craig Mangham, 54, of Wilsonville (formerly Chula, Georgia), passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Born on May 1, 1968 in Atlanta, Georgia, he was the son of Dennis Mangham and JoAnn Gantt. While growing up in Tift County, Roger spent much of his youth involved in showing livestock. He gained many accolades for his award winning cattle over the years.
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
Human remains found in Talladega County creek
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating human remains that were found in Lincoln Monday morning. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Monday, the Lincoln Police Department was notified of human remains that were found in a creek near Blue Eye Springs Road in Lincoln. An investigation determined that the remains had been there for “an extended […]
WSFA
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
Alabama man killed in head-on collision, state troopers report
An Alabama man was killed Thursday night when his car collided head-on with another vehicle, Alabama state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. Thursday, and claimed the life of a Letohatchee, Alabama, man. Renardo O. McCall, 33, was fatally injured when the 2008 Lincoln Town Car...
Shelby Reporter
Children enjoy the ice on Get Out and Skate Day
PELHAM – The Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena offered skating lessons in honor of Get Out and Skate Day, encouraging children to come and enjoy fun on the ice on Sunday, Jan. 15. National Learn to Skate Day is a U.S. Figure Skating event celebrated across the country....
wvtm13.com
Multiple people killed as tornadoes leave trail of damage in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that killed at least six people in Autauga County. ABOVE VIDEO: Video shows tornado in Autauga County, Alabama. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, told The Associated Press...
Tornado outbreak kills at least 7 in Alabama
UPDATE (Jan. 13): At least seven people were killed in a tornado that hit Autauga County Thursday, CBS affiliate WAKA confirmed. The deaths happened in the Old Kingston area of north Autauga County. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office reported the seventh fatality. A woman who had been reported missing was found dead on County Road […]
Shelby Reporter
Curriculum night introduces families to THS
ALABASTER – Students and parents recently had the opportunity to learn about what Thompson High School has to offer during Curriculum Night on Monday, Jan. 9. The event was open to families of rising 9th-12th graders. “We had hundreds of parents and students attend,” said Amanda Wilbanks, chief academic...
Man shot during carjacking in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred and left a man with life-threatening injuries Sunday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 1300 block of Bessemer Rd. and found a man who had been shot suffering from life-threatening injuries. Officers believe the man was shot during a carjacking. Stay […]
17-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham over the weekend identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable was shot while in the 5000 block of 43rd Street North around 11:17 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating […]
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
Alabama teen dies Friday after his truck strikes tree
An Alabama teen died Friday from injuries he sustained when his truck struck a street sign, then a tree on Tuesday, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Deatsville, Alabama, juvenile. The 17-year-old was critically injured when the...
Tuscaloosa Seafood Joint Closes, Will Re-Open As Alabama’s First KPOT
One of several same-but-different crab restaurants that recently opened in Tuscaloosa is permanently closed but will re-emerge as the first Alabama location for a fast-growing hot pot meets Korean barbeque joint. The Juicy Seafood opened in the old Ryans building off Skyland Boulevard in front of the CMX Hollywood 12...
56-year-old man killed by train outside Birmingham
LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after the car he was driving was struck by an Amtrak train in Lipscomb Sunday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. Leslie Thomas III, 56, was driving his car at the corner of Avenue A and 5th Street South in Lipscomb when he was hit by […]
Human remains found in wrecked vehicle in Bessemer
A vehicle with adult human remains was discovered at the bottom of a small ravine in Bessemer Wednesday.
