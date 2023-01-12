ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevallo, AL

Shelby Reporter

Sports Column: Lets just get right to the point

I am well aware that I sound like a broken record at this point. I’ve discussed how crucial field goals and two-point conversions are in football, and more recently, how dunking can be beneficial. However, I can not deny it any longer. After watching countless basketball games, I have to address one of the major factors that can determine whether or not a game is won or lost and it all comes down to one line, the free throw line.
PELHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama officially brings in new defensive coach

Alabama football has officially brought in its new defensive coach. Austin Armstrong, a former defensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi, is on the University of Alabama campus. He is helping the Crimson Tide in the recruiting process and will coach inside linebackers. Armstrong updated his Twitter profile with Alabama logo. Armstrong...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Roger Craig Mangham

Roger Craig Mangham, 54, of Wilsonville (formerly Chula, Georgia), passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Born on May 1, 1968 in Atlanta, Georgia, he was the son of Dennis Mangham and JoAnn Gantt. While growing up in Tift County, Roger spent much of his youth involved in showing livestock. He gained many accolades for his award winning cattle over the years.
WILSONVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Human remains found in Talladega County creek

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating human remains that were found in Lincoln Monday morning. At approximately 9:55 a.m. Monday, the Lincoln Police Department was notified of human remains that were found in a creek near Blue Eye Springs Road in Lincoln. An investigation determined that the remains had been there for “an extended […]
LINCOLN, AL
WSFA

Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Children enjoy the ice on Get Out and Skate Day

PELHAM – The Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena offered skating lessons in honor of Get Out and Skate Day, encouraging children to come and enjoy fun on the ice on Sunday, Jan. 15. National Learn to Skate Day is a U.S. Figure Skating event celebrated across the country....
PELHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Multiple people killed as tornadoes leave trail of damage in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that killed at least six people in Autauga County. ABOVE VIDEO: Video shows tornado in Autauga County, Alabama. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, told The Associated Press...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Tornado outbreak kills at least 7 in Alabama

UPDATE (Jan. 13): At least seven people were killed in a tornado that hit Autauga County Thursday, CBS affiliate WAKA confirmed. The deaths happened in the Old Kingston area of north Autauga County. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office reported the seventh fatality. A woman who had been reported missing was found dead on County Road […]
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Curriculum night introduces families to THS

ALABASTER – Students and parents recently had the opportunity to learn about what Thompson High School has to offer during Curriculum Night on Monday, Jan. 9. The event was open to families of rising 9th-12th graders. “We had hundreds of parents and students attend,” said Amanda Wilbanks, chief academic...
CBS 42

Man shot during carjacking in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred and left a man with life-threatening injuries Sunday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 1300 block of Bessemer Rd. and found a man who had been shot suffering from life-threatening injuries. Officers believe the man was shot during a carjacking. Stay […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

17-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham over the weekend identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 17-year-old who was shot and killed Saturday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ryan Donell Marable was shot while in the 5000 block of 43rd Street North around 11:17 p.m. He was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
102.5 The Bone

7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama teen dies Friday after his truck strikes tree

An Alabama teen died Friday from injuries he sustained when his truck struck a street sign, then a tree on Tuesday, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Deatsville, Alabama, juvenile. The 17-year-old was critically injured when the...
DEATSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

56-year-old man killed by train outside Birmingham

LIPSCOMB, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after the car he was driving was struck by an Amtrak train in Lipscomb Sunday afternoon, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. Leslie Thomas III, 56, was driving his car at the corner of Avenue A and 5th Street South in Lipscomb when he was hit by […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

