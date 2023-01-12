I am well aware that I sound like a broken record at this point. I’ve discussed how crucial field goals and two-point conversions are in football, and more recently, how dunking can be beneficial. However, I can not deny it any longer. After watching countless basketball games, I have to address one of the major factors that can determine whether or not a game is won or lost and it all comes down to one line, the free throw line.

PELHAM, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO