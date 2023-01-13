Read full article on original website
Mountain Rides is discontinuing bus service to Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —In a Facebook post Mountain Rides announced it is discontinuing its three-day-a-week NEMT bus service between Sun Valley and Twin Falls, starting Monday, Jan.16, 2023, for an indeterminate period. In the post, the transportation provider said the repercussions of a tight labor market have had...
New tech at North Canyon Medical Center is changing the game for spinal surgery
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — North Canyon Medical Center is taking big strides in patient care. And now, the small hospital has a new piece of state-of-the-art surgical equipment to add to their resume. The Surgical Spine Unit at North Canyon pride themselves on the quality of care they offer...
Cabin Fever Day 2023 provides heaps of free or discounted fun for Southern Idaho families
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Around the Magic Valley Saturday businesses provided some much-needed relief from the boredom that can come with the colder months. 2023 Cabin Fever Day was celebrated across Southern Idaho with free or discounted activities for the whole family to enjoy. There was skiing, bowhunting,...
Gooding School District canceled all classes Monday due to online threat, juvenile now facing charges
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local school district canceled all classes Monday morning after a threat of a shooting was received late Sunday night. According to the Superintendent for the Gooding School District, late Sunday night the Gooding Middle School principal was tipped off by the local police department of the threat of a school shooting on social media.
Wedding gowns are finding new life at Twin Falls bridal event
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Wedding dresses are expensive, but there’s a bridal event happening in Twin Falls this weekend that will have you out the door with money still in your purse. Stacy Sommer, the owner of Dress Express has 775 dresses in stock for brides-to-be to choose...
5-year-old Shoshone girl passes away following complications attributed to RSV
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The community is mourning the loss of 5-year-old Shoshone Girl, Willow Edwards, who passed away from complications due to RSV and Pneumonia. Family friend Erica Jacobson says Willow was a bright light in this world and could always put a smile on other’s faces.
Twin Falls County ticketholder wins $2 million in Mega Million draw
BOISE, Idaho – Lottery luck has found the Magic Valley again! The Idaho Lottery has confirmed that one large winning ticket sold in Twin Falls County matched all five of the first numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions draw. The ticket includes Megaplier making it worth $2,000,000. Last night’s winning numbers were 2, 3, 19, 52, 58 and the Megaball was 16.
Funds being raised for sheriff deputy who suffered a stroke
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Funds are being raised for a Cassia County Sheriff Deputy who suffered a stroke last weekend, and is currently hospitalized. On Sunday, January 8th, Deputy Shelby Carr experienced a massive stroke. She was life-flighted to Portneuf Medical Center in serious to critical condition where she received emergency surgery to find the blood clot in her brain that caused the stroke.
Prosecutors say that have “sufficient evidence” against Lori Vallow-Daybell
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the trial of Lori Vallow-Daybell grows closer, prosecutors say they plan to present quote, “sufficient evidence” of her crimes. According to prosecutors, the evidence will show Vallow-Daybell participated in the killings of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan and also intended for her children, as well as her husband’s former wife, Tammy Daybell, to die.
Pinecrest Academy holds groundbreaking ceremony for community
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Pinecrest Academy of Idaho is getting a new building, and on Saturday the school held groundbreaking ceremony with members of the community at their new location 586 Orchard Drive in Twin Falls. Pinecrest Academy opened its doors at 209 5th Ave N in Twin Falls...
One dead in pickup truck crash on Interstate 84
Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:29 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at milepost 161 on I-84 in Gooding County. A 58-year-old Mountain Home man was driving eastbound on I-84 when his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup crossed the median, traveled through the westbound lanes, and came to rest on the right shoulder of the roadway. The driver passed away at the scene. At this point, troopers believe the 58-year-old suffered a medical emergency. The coroner's office will determine the cause and manner of death along with the driver's identity. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
