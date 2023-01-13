ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

kmvt

Mountain Rides is discontinuing bus service to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —In a Facebook post Mountain Rides announced it is discontinuing its three-day-a-week NEMT bus service between Sun Valley and Twin Falls, starting Monday, Jan.16, 2023, for an indeterminate period. In the post, the transportation provider said the repercussions of a tight labor market have had...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Gooding School District canceled all classes Monday due to online threat, juvenile now facing charges

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local school district canceled all classes Monday morning after a threat of a shooting was received late Sunday night. According to the Superintendent for the Gooding School District, late Sunday night the Gooding Middle School principal was tipped off by the local police department of the threat of a school shooting on social media.
GOODING, ID
kmvt

Wedding gowns are finding new life at Twin Falls bridal event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Wedding dresses are expensive, but there’s a bridal event happening in Twin Falls this weekend that will have you out the door with money still in your purse. Stacy Sommer, the owner of Dress Express has 775 dresses in stock for brides-to-be to choose...
TWIN FALLS, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Twin Falls County ticketholder wins $2 million in Mega Million draw

BOISE, Idaho – Lottery luck has found the Magic Valley again! The Idaho Lottery has confirmed that one large winning ticket sold in Twin Falls County matched all five of the first numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions draw. The ticket includes Megaplier making it worth $2,000,000. Last night’s winning numbers were 2, 3, 19, 52, 58 and the Megaball was 16.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Funds being raised for sheriff deputy who suffered a stroke

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Funds are being raised for a Cassia County Sheriff Deputy who suffered a stroke last weekend, and is currently hospitalized. On Sunday, January 8th, Deputy Shelby Carr experienced a massive stroke. She was life-flighted to Portneuf Medical Center in serious to critical condition where she received emergency surgery to find the blood clot in her brain that caused the stroke.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Prosecutors say that have “sufficient evidence” against Lori Vallow-Daybell

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the trial of Lori Vallow-Daybell grows closer, prosecutors say they plan to present quote, “sufficient evidence” of her crimes. According to prosecutors, the evidence will show Vallow-Daybell participated in the killings of her children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan and also intended for her children, as well as her husband’s former wife, Tammy Daybell, to die.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Pinecrest Academy holds groundbreaking ceremony for community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Pinecrest Academy of Idaho is getting a new building, and on Saturday the school held groundbreaking ceremony with members of the community at their new location 586 Orchard Drive in Twin Falls. Pinecrest Academy opened its doors at 209 5th Ave N in Twin Falls...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

One dead in pickup truck crash on Interstate 84

Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:29 a.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at milepost 161 on I-84 in Gooding County. A 58-year-old Mountain Home man was driving eastbound on I-84 when his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup crossed the median, traveled through the westbound lanes, and came to rest on the right shoulder of the roadway. The driver passed away at the scene. At this point, troopers believe the 58-year-old suffered a medical emergency. The coroner's office will determine the cause and manner of death along with the driver's identity. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
GOODING COUNTY, ID

