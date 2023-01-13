Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho senators prepare to introduce new 'school choice' legislation
The concept known as “school choice,” “school freedom,” or a huge danger to public schools—depending on who is asked—is one of this session’s most hot-button issues. Lawmakers will be tasked with determining how to properly fund education, and if public money can or should go to private institutions. Freshman Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, is among a group that will be introducing a new way to accomplish this, through an education savings account that he said is not like previous attempts to further the idea of...
Gov. Little speaks on property taxes, education funding and fentanyl at CEI
With brief stops in Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls on Monday, Gov. Brad Little also made his way to Idaho Falls to discuss the main focus points from last week’s State of the State address. “Boise is quite a long way away from most parts of the state and I think it is important to get out of Boise and let people ask us questions and that we can tailor to their specific areas,” Little said. “Whether it’s about funding, infrastructure, anything, the whole...
Idaho State Journal
See of white male faces
Every time I open the Opinion page of the Journal I cannot help but notice a sea of white male faces. Females are limited to food and health issue, because it appears women have no useful political opinions in Idaho. Helen Delahunt-Avila,
Idaho's budget writers face economic uncertainty when predicting revenue
BOISE—Although no one at the Idaho Capitol can see into the future, lawmakers are tasked with doing the best they can each year as they try to predict how revenue will come in and set a budget based on that number. This year, the job seems to be exceptionally difficult. “As we had the different agencies and businesses and colleges come in, they were kind of polarized,” said Sen. Kevin Cook, co-chair of the Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee. “... usually it’s a little...
Idaho State Journal
Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers' homes
A failed Republican candidate who authorities said was angry over his defeat and made baseless claims the election last November was “rigged” against him was arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico’s largest city. Solomon Pena,...
Idaho State Journal
California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead
LOS ANGELES (AP) — More rain and snow fell during the weekend in storm-battered California, making travel dangerous and prompting evacuation warnings over flooding concerns along a swollen river near Sacramento. Bands of gusty thunderstorms started Saturday in the north and spread south, with yet another atmospheric river storm...
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow
LOS ANGELES (AP)—Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week, the National Weather Service said. More than 68,000 utility customers were without electricity Saturday morning, a number that was cut by more than half during...
Winter storm causing multiple wrecks on Interstate 15 in East Idaho
The winter storm that has been dumping snow on East Idaho since Saturday night is causing hazardous conditions on the region's roads. Multiple wrecks and slide-offs occurred late Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 in East Idaho and the snow is not forecast to stop falling until early Monday morning. Authorities haven't yet provided details on the wrecks but it does not appear that any resulted in fatalities. The wrecks have...
Winter storm bearing down on East Idaho
A winter storm is forecast to continue dumping snow on East Idaho until early Monday morning. The storm began bringing snow, 30 mph winds and dense fog to East Idaho on Saturday night and multiple winter weather advisories are in effect warning motorists of the hazardous road conditions and poor visibility. The Island Park and Victor areas are forecast to receive the most snow with up to 8 inches expected...
Comments / 0