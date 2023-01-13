BOISE—Although no one at the Idaho Capitol can see into the future, lawmakers are tasked with doing the best they can each year as they try to predict how revenue will come in and set a budget based on that number. This year, the job seems to be exceptionally difficult. “As we had the different agencies and businesses and colleges come in, they were kind of polarized,” said Sen. Kevin Cook, co-chair of the Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee. “... usually it’s a little...

