Fox47News
Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise
Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
Commercial Dispatch
Easy air fryer recipes
As most of you who read my column probably know, I recently moved into my own apartment. While I am still getting used to it, though I will say I am almost there, I have been living out of my refrigerator/freezer for meals. However, in comes the air fryer, and...
msn.com
44 Slow Cooker Recipes with 4 Ingredients or Less
No matter what time of year it is, my slow cooker is always my best friend. I only started using it a couple of years ago and instantly fell in love. (I know, what was I thinking?) Since then, it's become a huge time saver and what's more, the food is delish! With about 5 million other things to squeeze into a day, why not making cooking a little easier? I've scoured the web and leaned on some of my blogging buddies to come up with this fabulous big list of 44 slow cooker recipes with 4 ingredients or less! Please do note, that I do not take credit for creating the recipes, unless they are on my blog. I am simply linking to recipes for your convenience and hopefully enjoyment 😉
This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home
Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
suggest.com
How To Make Julia Child’s Two-Ingredient ‘Supreme Potato Recipe Of All Time,’ But Healthier
Pommes Anna is truly a culinary marvel, being regarded as the supreme potato recipe of all time by the late, legendary French chef Julia Child. Its extraordinarily simple ingredient list, consisting of only potatoes and butter, may seem a bit mysterious when it comes to how it made Child’s hall of fame, but the technique is key here.
agupdate.com
Mom’s Beef Vegetable Soup
Day 1: Cook beef roast or steak in the crockpot until done. Cool overnight in the refrigerator so you can remove the white fat and cut it into bite-size pieces for soup. Day 2: Fill your favorite large soup pan one-third full of water and heat on medium-high heat. Cut up and add any fresh and then canned vegetables you and your family like, deciding on amounts according to how many people you were going to feed. Add the cooked beef, cut into bite sizes (while cold) and then add the broth.
I Tried the One-Hour Cleaning Method To Make Tidying Up Less Overwhelming
Roughly nine million adults in the United States alone have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and as one of those adults, I have particularly difficult time keeping my space tidy. Most people have a “junk drawer” in their kitchen, a single drawer wherein all of life’s random objects find a temporary home before being sorted or thrown away. I, on the other hand, have an entire junk corner. And while my New Year’s resolution has been to maintain a cleaner home, my junk corner has continued to grow.
I Used a Hydrating Scalp Serum (Almost) Every Night for a Month, and It Left Dry, Itchy Scalp Totally Flake Free
I only get dandruff in the winter. It's caused by a combination of dry air and my co-dependent relationship with my flat iron. The dandruff is always worse in the areas where I apply the most heat (around my part and my edges), but exists all around my scalp. The only way to get rid of the flakes and start fresh is to wash my hair, but I don't always have the time or energy for that. So I've been keen to find a way to keep my scalp hydrated in between wash days.
msn.com
Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew
When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
Instant Pot Beef Stroganoff
There are certain meals that I consider to be comfort foods. Beef Stroganoff is one of them, a favorite of mine in the winter for some reason. Before my Instant Pot, I used to make it in a large frying pan. Now, I do everything for this delicious dinner in my Instant Pot.
princesspinkygirl.com
Chicken Alfredo Lasagna Rollups
Our Chicken Alfredo Lasagna Rollups recipe takes a traditional lasagna and flips it on its side to make these rollups filled with creamy Alfredo sauce, chicken and oozing cheese. This is a perfect meal for those busy weeknights when you don’t have lots of time to cook—it comes together in...
12tomatoes.com
Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole
Not your grandma’s chicken casserole. At 12 Tomatoes, we’ve made a lot of chicken casseroles. Oftentimes, they’re ones that are a little bit retro in style and feature a can of soup and a crushed cracker, chip, or breadcrumb topping. You know the type — they’re creamy, they’re crunchy, they’re comforting. Well, this Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole is not that type of casserole. It is creamy and comforting — that’s true — but it’s a little more elevated than your basic casserole. With a creamy spinach and sundried tomato kissed sauce, it’s perfect for company but easy enough for any given weeknight too.
Simple comfort foods: Baked potato soup
In my opinion, baked potato soup is one of the ultimate comfort foods. We don't get many cold nights here in the South but when we do it can be downright bone chilling especially because we are not used to them. A good bowl of baked potato soup is not only delicious and hearty, but it will warm you right up. I really like this recipe from The Blond Cook because it is so easy and takes less than an hour to prepare. So, let's get cooking...
Chicken Marsala - a delicious Instant Pot dinner
I hadn't made many Instant Pot recipes lately but I'm back to enjoying cooking this way. I’m a big fan of Instant Pot's website, especially the section containing recipes. There’s an Instant Pot app that you can download onto your iPad, tablet, or phone as well.
5 Gut-Friendly Smoothie Recipes Guaranteed To Bring Regularity to Your Morning Routine
In the blink of an eye, the new year has arrived, which means that getting back on track with your health goals might be top of mind. Though what we hope to achieve in 2023 might not all be the same, we’ve learned that gut health is worth prioritizing year-round whenever possible.
msn.com
Sausage and Bean Slow Cooker Soup
This easy sausage and bean slow cooker soup is great for fall! It's warm, indulgent, and tasty. The crock pot does all the hard work for you. One of the best things about making soup in the slow cooker is that it's easy! You don't have to stress about spending hours in the kitchen. The crock pot will take care of all for you so you can focus on other tasks or having some fun!
7 RD-Approved Tips That Will Help You Make the Most Delicious Plant-Powered Meals
Here’s something I’m sure we can all agree upon: When a dish is seasoned to your liking, it tastes better and eating it is more satisfying. Pretty simple science, right? This week, we’re going to apply this ethos to our goal of incorporating more plants into our meals.
Retinol Serums Can Be Harsh on My Sensitive Skin, But This New Derm-Beloved Formula Is Gentle Enough I Can Use It Daily
Retinol is so celebrated by industry insiders that it definitely would make it into the “beauty ingredients hall of fame,” if that was something that existed. Even if you’re not super hooked into the skin-care world, you’ve likely heard of retinol. It’s arguably the most famous hero ingredient (and certainly one that derms recommend to adults over and over again). But it’s always been a bit of a blindspot for me, because I have such textbook sensitive skin. So I’ve been a little wary of retinol, mainly because while, yes, it has many skin-saving powers–but it also can cause irritation if you’re like me and are prone to dry, sensitive skin.
msn.com
Easy Vegetable Side Dishes
These easy vegetable side dishes are perfect for pairing with just about any meal! There’s something for everyone, including family friendly options!. In this post we’ll cover some cold vegetable side dishes, kid friendly vegetable side dishes, veggie side dishes, and green vegetable side dishes! There’s so much to cover, you’ll love how easy it is to make tasty sides that are a varried and simple.
