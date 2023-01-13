ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Wichita Eagle

Dodgers: Analysts Are Not High on LA’s Projected Lineup for 2023

There's no question the Dodgers' roster is still among the best in the league. Leading off at the top of the batting order will likely be Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Will Smith but even with the star-studded cast, analysts have ranked the Dodgers below the top five. The Dodgers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Former Dodger Signs Minor League Deal with Texas Rangers

Former Los Angeles Dodger for a brief stint, Yoshi Tsutsugo has signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers. Rangers announced the news on Sunday. Yoshi will be assigned to the Round Rock Express Triple-A team. Tsutsugo’s deal comes with an invitation to Texas’ big league Spring Training camp....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers: Miguel Rojas Has Proven Himself To Be A Defensive Weapon

The Dodgers shared on Wednesday that they would be trading LA prospect Jacob Amaya to the Miami Marlins in exchange for Miguel Rojas who was with LA way back in 2014. When fans heard about the news, the focus was on his offensive stats mostly. During the 2022 season, Rojas boosted a .236 AVG with 36 RBI and 6 homers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

New York Mets Sign Top International Catching Prospect

The Mets added to their organization's talented group of catchers by signing top international prospect Daiverson Gutierrez. Gutierrez is a 17-year-old native of Venezuela. According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, the young prospect received a $1.9 million signing bonus. As Puma went on to note, Gutierrez has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wichita Eagle

Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer’s Son

The Texas Rangers have reportedly agreed to an international deal with Pablo Guerrero, who is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and younger brother of Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. MLB.com filed the report. The report also said the Rangers had agreed to a deal...
Wichita Eagle

Report: Suns & Magic Emerging as Potential Free-Agent suitors for Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet's track record speaks for itself. View the original article to see embedded media. It hasn't been the season anyone would have wanted for the 28-year-old Toronto Raptors point guard but despite some lackluster shooting numbers this year, there are expected to be multiple teams lining up to sign VanVleet this summer, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
PHOENIX, AZ

