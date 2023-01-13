ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World Must Abandon Cold War Mentality, China's Vice Premier Tells Davos

In a special address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Liu repeatedly called on countries to improve diplomatic ties "to "firmly safeguard world peace." Liu said it was imperative for China to open up to the world, according to translated remarks, referencing the WEF "Cooperation in a Fragmented World" theme of this year.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Goldman Sachs reports fourth quarter earnings. China's population shrinks for the first time in decades. Manchin, Sinema and Coons dine with CEOs in Davos. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Back at it. Welcome back from the holiday weekend. It's...
10 Auto Industry Predictions for Investors to Keep an Eye on This Year

Wall Street and industry analysts remain on high alert for signs of a "demand destruction" scenario for the U.S. automotive industry this year. Cox Automotive's 10 predictions for the U.S. auto industry point to a challenging year ahead. They range from electric vehicle sales outpacing the overall industry to concerns...
SAP CEO Says the World Is Entering the ‘Next Phase of Globalization'

SAP CEO Christian Klein told CNBC that there have been cutbacks happening in tech and the broader economy, and that CEOs are becoming increasingly cautious about spending. Klein said we are entering "the next phase of globalization," with companies shifting their focus to building up resilient supply chains and improving their sustainability credentials.
IMF Chief: Growth Will Bottom Out in 2023 and Bounce Back Next Year

The International Monetary Fund has downgraded its growth forecast three times since October 2021. The managing director's comments come the day after the IMF released a new report saying fragmentation could cost the global economy up to 7% of GDP. The International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC...
‘The Year of Inflection': Top Bank CEOs Weigh in on Inflation Outlook

Investors have met a recent deluge of promising data from major economies with cautious optimism, with inflation prints indicating that consumer price increases may be coming back to earth. Speaking to CNBC on the sidelines of the WEF, Hamers suggested markets should wait for more rounds of key data points...

