Related
Chinese Travelers Are Returning to Singapore, But a Full Recovery Is Not Expected This Year
Singapore is welcoming them back, but a full return of Chinese tourists isn't likely in 2023, Singapore Tourism Board executives said at a press conference Tuesday. Singapore Tourism Board's CEO Keith Tan cited limited flight capacity and the speed of China's border reopening as some of the reasons a full recovery from Chinese tourists isn't expected this year.
World Must Abandon Cold War Mentality, China's Vice Premier Tells Davos
In a special address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Liu repeatedly called on countries to improve diplomatic ties "to "firmly safeguard world peace." Liu said it was imperative for China to open up to the world, according to translated remarks, referencing the WEF "Cooperation in a Fragmented World" theme of this year.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Goldman Sachs reports fourth quarter earnings. China's population shrinks for the first time in decades. Manchin, Sinema and Coons dine with CEOs in Davos. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Back at it. Welcome back from the holiday weekend. It's...
EU Announces New Green Proposals to Rival Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
The announcement comes just months after the U.S. launched its own Inflation Reduction Act. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has previously said there are "serious concerns" about the design of the financial incentives in the package. While discussions with the US continue, von der Leyen wants...
Dubai Continues to Benefit From Crisis and the Russia-Ukraine War, Damac Chair Says
Property transactions in Dubai year-to-date hit a record high by the end of 2022, surpassing previous records reached over the same period of 2009. The hike can be partly attributed to the geopolitical crisis, which has benefitted Dubai and the United Arab Emirates. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dubai's property...
10 Auto Industry Predictions for Investors to Keep an Eye on This Year
Wall Street and industry analysts remain on high alert for signs of a "demand destruction" scenario for the U.S. automotive industry this year. Cox Automotive's 10 predictions for the U.S. auto industry point to a challenging year ahead. They range from electric vehicle sales outpacing the overall industry to concerns...
Prices Have Not Peaked Yet, Says CEO of One of the World's Largest Consumer Goods Firms
"For the last 18 months we've seen extraordinary input cost pressure … it runs across petrochemical derived products, agricultural derived products, energy, transport, logistics," CEO Alan Jope tells CNBC. Unilever has a global footprint and owns brands including Ben & Jerry's, Magnum and Wall's. "We might be, at the...
Ukraine Has Repeatedly Pleaded for Tanks to Fight Russia — Its Western Allies Could Now Be Ready to Provide Them
Ukraine has repeatedly asked its Western allies to provide it with battle tanks to help it fight Russia and up until now, its Western allies appeared reluctant to do so. That could be about to change, experts note, when Ukrainian officials and those from its Western allies meet later this week in Germany to discuss the country's military needs.
SAP CEO Says the World Is Entering the ‘Next Phase of Globalization'
SAP CEO Christian Klein told CNBC that there have been cutbacks happening in tech and the broader economy, and that CEOs are becoming increasingly cautious about spending. Klein said we are entering "the next phase of globalization," with companies shifting their focus to building up resilient supply chains and improving their sustainability credentials.
The Worst Is Over for the Global Chip Shortage, ABB Chairman Says: ‘I'm Quite Optimistic'
Asked whether supply chain issues with regard to semiconductors have been resolved, ABB's Peter Voser said that he believes the worst of the chip supply crunch has subsided. "It was really an issue in 2022, specifically the first two, three quarters," Voser told CNBC. However, he added that slowing growth...
IMF Chief: Growth Will Bottom Out in 2023 and Bounce Back Next Year
The International Monetary Fund has downgraded its growth forecast three times since October 2021. The managing director's comments come the day after the IMF released a new report saying fragmentation could cost the global economy up to 7% of GDP. The International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC...
‘The Year of Inflection': Top Bank CEOs Weigh in on Inflation Outlook
Investors have met a recent deluge of promising data from major economies with cautious optimism, with inflation prints indicating that consumer price increases may be coming back to earth. Speaking to CNBC on the sidelines of the WEF, Hamers suggested markets should wait for more rounds of key data points...
