Fox Sports1 analyst Skip Bayless found yet another way to throw shade at NBA superstar LeBron James. On Sunday, the same day LeBron James became the second player to reach 38,000 career points, Bayless pointed out apparently a weakness in his game. Here's what he tweeted: "Does anyone out there care that the same LeBron James who's on the doorstep of becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer is last in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage?"

1 DAY AGO