Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Wichita Eagle
When does college football start? Here’s what you need to know
When does college football start? Here's what you need to know for the 2023 season. "Week 0" kicks off the season on Saturday, Aug. 26 with seven games on the schedule. The rest of the country will begin their season in traditional Week 1 action the following weekend. Week 0...
Wichita Eagle
How C.J. Stroud Decision Affects Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. C.J. Stroud did the Bears no favors. The Ohio State quarterback on Monday announced his decision to enterthe NFL draftrather than return to school. He'll likely be the one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft. Ranked second among quarterbacks by...
Wichita Eagle
Ball State DB Nic Jones “Well-Liked by NFL Personnel” Says Shrine Bowl Director of Operations
Defensive back Nic Jonesof Ball State is headed to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. The Detroit, Michigan native was named All-MAC Second Team in 2022. The Cardinals of Ball State finished 5-7 on the season and went 3-5 in the MAC West. A less-than-average football team in a non-Power Five conference.
Wichita Eagle
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Declares For 2023 NFL Draft
Ohio State redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud announced on Monday morning he will forgo his final three years of eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, where he is projected to be a top-10 pick. A former four-star prospect from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud finishes his career as the...
Wichita Eagle
2023 NFL Draft Primer: RB Big Board Rankings (Top 70)
The NFL works in waves and fads. The proliferation of the pass game over the last decade has seen the majority of teams pass the ball 55%-65% of the time. However, in 2022, we saw 10 teams run the ball 49.3% or more. In addition, the league employed three running backs who surpassed 1,500 rushing yards, a feat that hasn’t happened in the NFL since 2012!
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Owner Mike Brown Reacts to Joe Burrow’s Championship Window Comment
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow recently said the Bengals' championship window will extend well beyond this season. "The window is my whole career," Burrow said earlier this month. "Everybody that we have in that locker room, all the coaches we have. Things are going to change year-to-year, but our window is always open."
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Joe Burrow Wears Casual Fit Ahead of Bengals’ Playoff Showdown With Ravens
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow wore a black bomber jacket and a Bengals themed shirt to Paycor Stadium ahead of Cincinnati's playoff showdown with Baltimore. The 26-year-old is hoping to lead the Bengals to the Divisional Round of the playoffs for a second-straight season. Watch video of his arrival below.
Wichita Eagle
Live: Talking Chiefs, NFL playoffs with you at 10 a.m. Join with questions, comments
The Chiefs have an opponent for the AFC Divisional Round, and it’s the Jacksonville Jaguars. The teams are familiar with each other having met in Week 10 at Arrowhead — with the Chiefs emerging with a 27-17 victory. We talk about the matchup today on SportsBeat Live with...
Wichita Eagle
NFL announces AFC Divisional playoff schedule, including when Chiefs will play Jaguars
The Chiefs’ final home game of the season might be taking place on Saturday. The NFL announced the full Divisional Round schedule, including the Chiefs’ first playoff game, on Sunday evening after the conclusion of the Bengals-Ravens game, won by host Cincy. Because they had a bye week...
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton Airs Saints’ Asking Price in Requisite HC Trade
As most are well aware, the Denver Broncos (or any other team) cannot hire top head-coaching candidate Sean Payton without compensating the New Orleans Saints, who control Payton's contractual rights through 2024. The damage?. "Ultimately, the compensation for the Saints would be a mid- or late-first-round pick," Payton said Monday...
Wichita Eagle
DeMeco Ryans is ‘The Best’ - But How to Juggle Coach Interview With Texans vs. Playoffs?
HOUSTON -- DeMeco Ryans is preparing for another playoff game, and upcoming interviews. Ryans, the San Francisco 49ers' defensive boss, has a divisional round playoff game Sunday against the Monday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the former Houston Texans star also has...
Wichita Eagle
Skip Bayless Digs Deep To Find Latest Criticism Of LeBron James
Fox Sports1 analyst Skip Bayless found yet another way to throw shade at NBA superstar LeBron James. On Sunday, the same day LeBron James became the second player to reach 38,000 career points, Bayless pointed out apparently a weakness in his game. Here's what he tweeted: "Does anyone out there care that the same LeBron James who's on the doorstep of becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer is last in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage?"
Wichita Eagle
Football games today: TV Schedule for Monday, how to watch, stream
Football games on TV today: Schedule for Monday, how to watch, stream. Dallas comes into the game as narrow 2.5 point favorites, according to the updated lines at SI Sportsbook. Total: 45.5 | Over -110 | Under -110 Moneyline: DAL -150 | TB +125. FPI prediction: Dallas has the 67.5...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Cardinals to Hire Titans Executive Monti Ossenfort As GM
The Cardinals are hiring Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort to be their next general manager, according to a Monday afternoon report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Ossenfort replaces Arizona general manager Steve Keim, who stepped down on Jan. 9 as the Cardinals moved to fire...
Wichita Eagle
Jordan Davis Saddened by Sudden Loss of Friend and Former Teammate
The Eagles have enough physical injuries to deal with as they prepare to open the playoffs next weekend as the No. 1 seed. Now, comes real-life mental anguish after rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and presumably, fellow rookie and Georgia teammate, LB Nakobe Dean, learned Sunday morning that one of their former teammates and friend, Devin Willock, along with another friend, Chandler LeCroy were killed in a one-car accident.
Wichita Eagle
Bye-Bye Brady? Cowboys’ Playoff Win Might Be Legendary QB’s Final Game
The Dallas Cowboys did it, beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. The 31-14 win was the first time the Cowboys beat Brady in eight games, and it became the franchise's first playoff road win in 30 years. Despite the Cowboys slaying one of their demons...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys O-Line Injuries at Bucs: Peters Exits, Doctors Check Martin
To the surprise of many, the Dallas Cowboys are off to a roaring start in their Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium. However, that momentum may soon be coming to a halt, after the offensive line suffered a potentially major...
Wichita Eagle
Former Duke guard shows off hops for Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs (13-31) have lost five straight and are approaching the bottom of the Western Conference standings. But at least their full-time starting point guard, Duke basketball alum Tre Jones, appears in peak form. On Sunday night, Jones finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and only...
Wichita Eagle
Oklahoma City’s ‘Big Three’ Powered the Thunder to Victory Sunday
Oklahoma City is firing on all cylinders and the league is starting to take notice. Sunday night was no different. The Thunder, still without two starting front court members, marched into Brooklyn and knocked off the Nets 112-102 in regulation. Brooklyn was short handed too, without Kevin Durant, but the Thunder win marks the third victory over the Eastern conference’s top three seeds in the last two weeks. Before the Nets, the Thunder also handled Boston and Philadelphia rather comfortably.
Wichita Eagle
Ossenfort Named Arizona Cardinals GM
There is one fewer candidate in the Tennessee Titans’ search for a general manager. Monti Ossenfort is the new general manager of the Arizona Cardinals, that team announced Monday afternoon. With Arizona, he will be in charge of personnel for a franchise that has been to the postseason just...
