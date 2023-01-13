ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

When does college football start? Here’s what you need to know

When does college football start? Here's what you need to know for the 2023 season. "Week 0" kicks off the season on Saturday, Aug. 26 with seven games on the schedule. The rest of the country will begin their season in traditional Week 1 action the following weekend. Week 0...
ALABAMA STATE
How C.J. Stroud Decision Affects Bears

View the original article to see embedded media. C.J. Stroud did the Bears no favors. The Ohio State quarterback on Monday announced his decision to enterthe NFL draftrather than return to school. He'll likely be the one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft. Ranked second among quarterbacks by...
CHICAGO, IL
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud announced on Monday morning he will forgo his final three years of eligibility and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, where he is projected to be a top-10 pick. A former four-star prospect from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud finishes his career as the...
COLUMBUS, OH
2023 NFL Draft Primer: RB Big Board Rankings (Top 70)

The NFL works in waves and fads. The proliferation of the pass game over the last decade has seen the majority of teams pass the ball 55%-65% of the time. However, in 2022, we saw 10 teams run the ball 49.3% or more. In addition, the league employed three running backs who surpassed 1,500 rushing yards, a feat that hasn’t happened in the NFL since 2012!
WISCONSIN STATE
Sean Payton Airs Saints’ Asking Price in Requisite HC Trade

As most are well aware, the Denver Broncos (or any other team) cannot hire top head-coaching candidate Sean Payton without compensating the New Orleans Saints, who control Payton's contractual rights through 2024. The damage?. "Ultimately, the compensation for the Saints would be a mid- or late-first-round pick," Payton said Monday...
DENVER, CO
Skip Bayless Digs Deep To Find Latest Criticism Of LeBron James

Fox Sports1 analyst Skip Bayless found yet another way to throw shade at NBA superstar LeBron James. On Sunday, the same day LeBron James became the second player to reach 38,000 career points, Bayless pointed out apparently a weakness in his game. Here's what he tweeted: "Does anyone out there care that the same LeBron James who's on the doorstep of becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer is last in the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage?"
Football games today: TV Schedule for Monday, how to watch, stream

Football games on TV today: Schedule for Monday, how to watch, stream. Dallas comes into the game as narrow 2.5 point favorites, according to the updated lines at SI Sportsbook. Total: 45.5 | Over -110 | Under -110 Moneyline: DAL -150 | TB +125. FPI prediction: Dallas has the 67.5...
TAMPA, FL
Report: Cardinals to Hire Titans Executive Monti Ossenfort As GM

The Cardinals are hiring Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort to be their next general manager, according to a Monday afternoon report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Ossenfort replaces Arizona general manager Steve Keim, who stepped down on Jan. 9 as the Cardinals moved to fire...
NASHVILLE, TN
Jordan Davis Saddened by Sudden Loss of Friend and Former Teammate

The Eagles have enough physical injuries to deal with as they prepare to open the playoffs next weekend as the No. 1 seed. Now, comes real-life mental anguish after rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and presumably, fellow rookie and Georgia teammate, LB Nakobe Dean, learned Sunday morning that one of their former teammates and friend, Devin Willock, along with another friend, Chandler LeCroy were killed in a one-car accident.
GEORGIA STATE
Cowboys O-Line Injuries at Bucs: Peters Exits, Doctors Check Martin

To the surprise of many, the Dallas Cowboys are off to a roaring start in their Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium. However, that momentum may soon be coming to a halt, after the offensive line suffered a potentially major...
TAMPA, FL
Former Duke guard shows off hops for Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs (13-31) have lost five straight and are approaching the bottom of the Western Conference standings. But at least their full-time starting point guard, Duke basketball alum Tre Jones, appears in peak form. On Sunday night, Jones finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, and only...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Oklahoma City’s ‘Big Three’ Powered the Thunder to Victory Sunday

Oklahoma City is firing on all cylinders and the league is starting to take notice. Sunday night was no different. The Thunder, still without two starting front court members, marched into Brooklyn and knocked off the Nets 112-102 in regulation. Brooklyn was short handed too, without Kevin Durant, but the Thunder win marks the third victory over the Eastern conference’s top three seeds in the last two weeks. Before the Nets, the Thunder also handled Boston and Philadelphia rather comfortably.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ossenfort Named Arizona Cardinals GM

There is one fewer candidate in the Tennessee Titans’ search for a general manager. Monti Ossenfort is the new general manager of the Arizona Cardinals, that team announced Monday afternoon. With Arizona, he will be in charge of personnel for a franchise that has been to the postseason just...
NASHVILLE, TN

