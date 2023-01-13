Read full article on original website
What say you....
4d ago
Wait he's in a Youth Correctional Center and he was accused of luring 2 young ppl to his home??? Dear God. wth is going on, why is this 48 yrs.old man locked up with kids!
Argument Ends With 2 People Shooting Guns Inside NJ Wawa Sunday Morning
Authorities in one New Jersey municipality continue to investigate an argument early Sunday morning that lead to two people firing guns inside a Wawa. The incident happened around 3:30 at a store located on Silvia Street in Ewing, Mercer County. According to the Ewing Police Department, an argument ensued between...
Pa. state police seek ‘endangered’ mother and daughter
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a mother and daughter who “may be at special risk of harm or injury.”. Nivek Bell, 29, and her daughter Nova Watson, 1, were last seen in Penn Hills Township, Allegheny County, around 11 a.m. on Jan. 13, according to state police.
Red Light Violation Escalates To Suspect getting Tazed
Usually a red light violation leads to a traffic ticket. Sometimes, the ticket can even be beaten in traffic court. Not so for a motorist in South West Philadelphia. Last evening, just after 7:00 PM police assigned to the 12th District, were on patrol at 61st and Kingsessing Avenue. They spotted a Black Ford Taures travel past a red light without stopping.
11 New Jersey Police Exposed to Fentanyl, 5 Suspects Arrested
11 New Jersey Police Officers got fentanyl exposure while searching a home which resulted in the arrest of five people. New Jersey Police Arrests 5 Suspects Illegally Handling Controlled, Dangerous Substance (CDS) As stated in a published post by Fox News, the police officers performed a search at an apartment...
Wawa Shootout: Police Release Details In Terrifying Mercer County Incident
Police have release some details in a shootout that occurred inside of a Mercer County Wawa store early Sunday, Jan. 15.An argument broke out between patrons at the Silvia Street store in Ewing around 3:25 a.m., at which point workers asked them to leave, police said.One person stayed inside o…
Child endangerment charge against Atlantic City councilman is dropped due to lack of evidence
Authorities have downgraded a charge against an Atlantic City councilman to simple assault, months after he was accused of endangering his 12-year-old child during a fight with his wife last year. The authorities said they downgraded the charge “due to lack of evidence.”. MD Hossain Morshed, 48, is additionally...
Atlantic City man allegedly lured ‘boy’ to his hotel job
An Atlantic City man is accused of luring an underage teen to his job at a hotel for a sexual encounter. But 15-year-old “Jay” was actually Cameron Decker, a YouTuber who catches alleged child predators as MrWEB. Joshua Melton was getting ready to start his overnight shift at...
Woman Receives Prison Sentence for Raising $400,000 for Homeless Man That Was Not Homeless
A New Jersey woman who admitted to assisting her boyfriend in spreading a positive narrative about a homeless Marine veteran that brought in more than $400,000 in donations online was given a three-year jail sentence on state theft charges.
Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Monday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 20th Street just before 5 p.m.Police say the man was shot twice in his abdomen and once in the face.He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m., according to police. Authorities say a gun was recovered on the scene, but no arrests have been made.
Police arrest Pa. man accused of killing his father, hiding body in freezer
Police announced a man accused of killing his father and hiding the body in a freezer has been arrested, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Police identified the dead man found Dec. 23 in a home on the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue as 54-year-old Thi Dinh and said they believe his 27-year-old son, Jack Dinh, was his killer.
Eleven New Jersey police officers treated for fentanyl exposure during search, 5 suspects arrested
Eleven New Jersey police officers were treated for exposure to fentanyl during a search Thursday.
Ex-Marine Indicted In South Jersey Bar Parking Lot Slaying: Report
A 25-year-old former US Marine from Farnklinville was indicted by a Gloucester County grand jury last month on charges stemming from the September 2022 bar parking lot shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead, NJ Advance Media reports. Walter J. Gilliano was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and...
Man wanted in shoplifting, assault of EHT officer
A shoplifting suspect is wanted after he allegedly injured an Egg Harbor Township officer while fleeing the scene Sunday. Police were called to the CVS on Tilton Road on Sunday for a shoplifting in progress, Lt. Larry Graham said. Sgt. Brett Fair arrived and confronted the man as he left...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Man Admits Drug Trafficking Conspiracy Involving Over 100 Kilos of Cocaine
An Egg Harbor Township man has admitted his role in a conspiracy to distribute massive amounts of cocaine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 52-year-old Lester Santana pleaded guilty in Camden federal court Thursday to one count of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine. According to court...
Person shot in Old City drives himself to police headquarters
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 69-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the back in Philadelphia's Old City section, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of 3rd and Callowhill Streets around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.The man drove himself to Philadelphia Police Headquarters in the Spring Garden section and was taken to Jefferson Hospital by police.Police say he is in stable condition.No arrests were made and no weans were recovered.
MLK once lived in this dilapidated N.J. house, activists say. A grant could help save it
In the years before he became an iconic leader of the American civil rights movements, a young Martin Luther King Jr. planned his first sit-in while living in a three-story row house in Camden, local researchers say. That house — at 753 Walnut Street — is now a deteriorating ruin,...
Police: Man dead after being shot in the face and stomach in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in North Philadelphia Monday night. Just before 5 p.m., police say they responded to the 2100 block of North 20th Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a 25-year-old man who had been shot...
Police: Bird-napper arrested, victim doing well
Police say they have arrested the man responsible for bird-napping a parrot in Delran Thursday. As previously reported by News 12, the parrot was stolen from an exotic bird store in the Burlington County township. Manuel Roble of Penns Grove is facing shoplifting charges. News 12 is told the bird...
Atlantic County man now a fugitive in Megan’s Law case
An Atlantic County man who was freed after pleading guilty to endangering a child is now wanted after he allegedly failed to appear for his sexual offender evaluation. James Callaway, 45, pleaded guilty Aug. 3, just days before he was set to go to trial in the case that accused him of sexually assaulting his then-girlfriend’s daughter for years. He was released as part of the agreement.
Pregnant woman, man shot in NJ
WOODBRIDGE, NJ (PIX11) —A pregnant woman and a man were shot in Woodbridge on Saturday, officials said. Two vehicles were struck by gunfire near South Inman Avenue and Route 1 North around 5:40 p.m., officials with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said. A man and pregnant woman wounded during the shooting were found in the […]
