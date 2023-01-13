ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Comments / 11

What say you....
4d ago

Wait he's in a Youth Correctional Center and he was accused of luring 2 young ppl to his home??? Dear God. wth is going on, why is this 48 yrs.old man locked up with kids!

Reply(3)
5
delawarevalleynews.com

Red Light Violation Escalates To Suspect getting Tazed

Usually a red light violation leads to a traffic ticket. Sometimes, the ticket can even be beaten in traffic court. Not so for a motorist in South West Philadelphia. Last evening, just after 7:00 PM police assigned to the 12th District, were on patrol at 61st and Kingsessing Avenue. They spotted a Black Ford Taures travel past a red light without stopping.
orangeandbluepress.com

11 New Jersey Police Exposed to Fentanyl, 5 Suspects Arrested

11 New Jersey Police Officers got fentanyl exposure while searching a home which resulted in the arrest of five people. New Jersey Police Arrests 5 Suspects Illegally Handling Controlled, Dangerous Substance (CDS) As stated in a published post by Fox News, the police officers performed a search at an apartment...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Monday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 20th Street just before 5 p.m.Police say the man was shot twice in his abdomen and once in the face.He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m., according to police. Authorities say a gun was recovered on the scene, but no arrests have been made. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Person shot in Old City drives himself to police headquarters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 69-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the back in Philadelphia's Old City section, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of 3rd and Callowhill Streets around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.The man drove himself to Philadelphia Police Headquarters in the Spring Garden section and was taken to Jefferson Hospital by police.Police say he is in stable condition.No arrests were made and no weans were recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News 12

Police: Bird-napper arrested, victim doing well

Police say they have arrested the man responsible for bird-napping a parrot in Delran Thursday. As previously reported by News 12, the parrot was stolen from an exotic bird store in the Burlington County township. Manuel Roble of Penns Grove is facing shoplifting charges. News 12 is told the bird...
DELRAN, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic County man now a fugitive in Megan’s Law case

An Atlantic County man who was freed after pleading guilty to endangering a child is now wanted after he allegedly failed to appear for his sexual offender evaluation. James Callaway, 45, pleaded guilty Aug. 3, just days before he was set to go to trial in the case that accused him of sexually assaulting his then-girlfriend’s daughter for years. He was released as part of the agreement.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Pregnant woman, man shot in NJ

WOODBRIDGE, NJ (PIX11) —A pregnant woman and a man were shot in Woodbridge on Saturday, officials said.  Two vehicles were struck by gunfire near South Inman Avenue and Route 1 North around 5:40 p.m., officials with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.  A man and pregnant woman wounded during the shooting were found in the […]
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Harrisburg, PA
