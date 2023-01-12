Lamar Jackson Share Update With Fans On Status For Playoffs

Lamar Jackson hasn't taken a snap for the Ravens since suffering a sprained PCL in Baltimore's Week 13 clash with the Denver Broncos.

Based on an update from the quarterback himself this Thursday afternoon, it appears the wait for his return will last even longer.

Jackson took to Twitter today and provided the NFL world with a clearer picture of what his recovery process has looked like thus far.

"Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries. I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process. I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable," Jackson said in a series of tweets.

The quarterback then gave Ravens Nation an update on his status for the playoffs.

"I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance," Jackson said.

Baltimore is 2-3 since Jackson went down with his knee injury in December.

Further, the Ravens slipped into the playoffs having lost their final two games of the regular season to AFC North rivals Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

Understandably, the Baltimore offense has seen a drastic dip in efficiency since Jackson's departure.

Eclipsing the 20-point mark in nine of the team's first 12 games this year with Jackson under center, the Ravens have failed to score more than 17 points in each of their past five contests.

Luckily for Baltimore, the Ravens' defense has stepped up in a big way of late. In the five games started by quarterbacks not named Jackson, the Baltimore defense has allowed its opponent to score more than 14 points just once ( Week 18 vs. the Bengals).

Jackson is set to be a free agent this offseason. Should Baltimore fail to franchise tag the explosive dual-threat quarterback, he'll be free to sign wherever he chooses.

If that becomes the case, expect several NFL teams to start calling.