NFL Fans Are Saying The Same Thing In Response to Lamar Jackson's Statement

After reports swirled over the past two days that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson likely wouldn't be able to suit up for his team's postseason matchup with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jackson sought to clarify the situation.

Jackson took to Twitter and released a statement providing an update on his injured knee, in which he revealed that he will not take the field this week.

He also implied that, while speculation has run rampant that his prolonged absence has resulted from a desire to stay healthy before he enters free agency during the offseason, his reasoning for sitting out the past month is purely health-related.

Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, hasn't played or practiced since suffering what he described as a Grade 2 sprain of his PCL against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 4.

The response to Jackson's message has generally been sympathetic and supportive. In fact, more fans seem to be upset with coach John Harbaugh and the Ravens' organization than with the star quarterback.

After Jackson's injury, the Ravens reported that he would be able to return to the field in one to three weeks. Harbaugh has since been obtuse when asked about Jackson's status, routinely saying he doesn't have an update, as he did again Tuesday.

"Sad you had to come out and say this yourself while the organization you put on your back left it open to wild speculation and borderline forced people to believe you were holding out," one fan tweeted .

"The fact that he has to tweet this cause his coaches lied to the fans about it should make all of you furious," wrote another .

"If only Harbaugh would give updates like this," Samuel Njoku added. "Sheesh, this team is backwards with their thought process sometimes."

Even though we now know that Jackson won't suit up Sunday, there remains uncertainty in the Ravens' quarterback room. Backup Tyler Huntley did not play last week and has been limited in practice this week due to a shoulder injury.

If Huntley is unable to play, rookie Anthony Brown will make his second straight start. Brown completed just 19 of 44 passes against the Bengals on Sunday and threw two interceptions.

No surprise, the news that Jackson won't play has significantly shifted the betting line in favor of Cincinnati, with the Bengals now favored by 9.5 points.