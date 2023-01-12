Football World Praising Dabo Swinney's Offensive Coordinator Hire

It couldn't have been an easy decision for longstanding Clemson coach Dabo Swinney to part ways with Brandon Streeter. Streeter's ties to the Tigers extended back to his playing career.

But by all accounts Swinney has hit a home run with his replacement.

Clemson is reportedly on the verge of hiring former TCU assistant Garrett Riley as the program's new offensive coordinator. While the move is not official as of this writing, it's a prospective hire that has Twitter singing Swinney's praises.

Dawgs Central writer Graham Coffey underscored the significance of this pairing.

"Dabo hiring Garrett Riley is a big deal. That’s someone who can create the easy yards that Clemson has left on the field the last two years."

Elsewhere, Swinney's business acumen was praised for bringing in both Riley and former South Florida coach Jeff Scott.

"So not only did Dabo land a home-run hire with Garrett Riley as OC, but he was STILL able to get Jeff Scott back into the fold. Gotta give the dude credit here," wrote CBS Sports' Jack Crosby .

Any prominent coach on TCU's staff figured to be in demand this offseason. Despite the team's disappointing results in the national championship, the Horned Frogs overachieved significantly from preseason expectations, going 13-2 after starting the season unranked.

But Riley was considered the crown jewel of Sonny Dykes' staff. Riley won the Broyles Award in 2022, presented to the top assistant coach in the country.

Swinney's reported hire of Riley could be a game-changer for the Tigers, and one that's bought him plenty of goodwill from Clemson's fanbase .