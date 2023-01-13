ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbury, OH

WSYX ABC6

Failed sewer pipeline reported at Dublin Scioto High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A broken sewer pipeline is forcing some temporary changes at Dublin Scioto High School on Tuesday. Students will have to use portable restroom trailers due to the issue. Breakfast and lunch will be prepared in kitchens at other buildings and then taken to Dublin Scioto...
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

'I just fear for my kids' lives' -- Raising a family in Wedgewood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mom of three young kids said she worries about losing her children to gun violence every day, as she raises them in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Columbus. "I just fear for my kids’ lives," she said. "I fear for mine, too,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus community gathers for Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, a large crowd of Columbus community members filled an exhibit hall at the Greater Columbus Convention Center Monday morning to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “Is it a good day?” volunteer...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

MLK annual birthday breakfast celebration

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Honoring the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast committee Rhonda Evans shares details and what people can expect at the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State athlete using NIL to give back to those in need

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio State University student-athlete distributed around 1,000 pairs of shoes to children, families and seniors on Monday. It's all part of Emma Goldean's partnership with Samaritan's Feet, a humanitarian aid organization. And this isn't the first time the OSU field hockey midfielder used her...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Kroger shooting impacting shoppers and those in private security

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Scary moments for customers and workers at a west side Kroger as gunfire rang out in the supermarket. Police are investigating after they said a security officer shot and killed 26-year-old Paris Royal during an altercation Sunday about 6:45 p.m. Witnesses said they heard the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Celebrating Karaline Cohen final day with Good Day Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco share their funny memories and moments to celebrate Karaline Cohen's last day. And former buckeye Jimmie Bell brought chicken wings and shared his favorite memories with Karaline Cohen.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Zoo & Aquarium reveals new baby koala's name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Katy the koala at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium has a new baby girl, and on Wednesday, they announced her name is Kora!. In a social media post, the zoo said Baby Kora weighs 600 grams and while she's still nursing from her mother, she has a taste for eucalyptus leaves.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus restaurant partners with animal shelter to help save pets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for a furry new friend, we've got you covered. Agave & Rye Andrew King along with Columbus Humane Brittany Thomas discuss their partnership in helping animals find a forever home with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. Meet Tyrone, an...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

16-year-old boy shot in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A boy was shot while walking in a north Columbus neighborhood on Monday. Police say a 16-year-old boy was walking in the area of East Cooke Road and Maize Road just before 10 p.m. The victim was approached by an unknown man and they engaged...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Madison County man convicted of Easter murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Madison County jury convicted a man on charges of murder and felonious assault after a three-day trial. Zachary Warnock, 34, was arrested on April 17, 2022, after shots were fired from a vehicle, killing 29-year-old Alexandra Goins, of Sylvania, Ohio. The shooting occurred just...
MADISON COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

No injuries reported in northeast Columbus kitchen fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a kitchen fire in northeast Columbus early Monday morning. Fire crews were called to a house along Schenley Drive just after midnight on a report of a fire. According to firefighters, the fire started in the kitchen. Crews were able...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man shot, killed inside west Columbus Kroger

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead after a shooting inside a Kroger on the west side. The shooting happened near the 3600 block of Soldano Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene and found Paris Royal, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound inside...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Child and car recovered after being stolen in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child was recovered inside a car stolen found by officers in northeast Columbus, police say. Columbus police said the car was stolen from the 2000 block of Strimple Avenue Tuesday morning. Officers found the car a few miles away near the Northern Lights...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man dies after colliding with wrong way driver on I-270 exit ramp

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 33-year-old man is dead after he collided with a driver heading the wrong way on an exit ramp early Sunday morning. Police said Erickson Francois of Newark, Ohio, was driving a Honda Accord southbound on Interstate 270 around 3:34 a.m. when he exited the interstate at State Route 161.
COLUMBUS, OH

