WWE Live Results 1.15.23: Charlotte Flair Battles Shayna Baszler, More
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Corbin, Kentucky with Charlotte Flair defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship and more. You can see the full results of the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Shayna Baszler. * Dominik Mysterio def. Butch,...
Bully Ray Plans to Stick Around in Impact Wrestling
– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed his future in Impact Wrestling after Hard to Kill. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Bully Ray on wanting revenge: “I’m gonna be sticking around for a while, and revenge is definitely on my mind. Whether that’s with Josh Alexander, whether that’s with his wife, or whether that’s with Tommy Dreamer, so we’ll see what’s going to happen. I am going to stick around. Last night was a very violent, very brutal match, as a Full Metal Mayhem Match always is.
R-Truth Shares Update on Injury Status, Underwent Another Surgery
– Injured WWE Sueprstar R-Truth recently shared an update on his status during a livestream on his YouTube channel yesterday. He stated the following (via Fightful):. “Still healing up. Still healing up from my quad injury. I’m going back to WWE. I just have to heal up. I had to have two surgeries, a lot of people don’t know that. I caught an infection, so I had to have another surgery. That set me back, but y’all know me, I’m coming back probably sooner than y’all think.”
Complete Slate For The Great Muta’s Final Match Announced
As previously reported, The Great Muta is set to team up with Darby Allin and Sting at his retirement match hosted by Pro Wrestling NOAH in Yokohama, Japan on January 22. Muta’s team will be facing down Hakushi & AKIRA & Naomichi Marufuji in the ring. Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that the remainder of the event will comprise the matches listed below:
Wheeler Yuta & Willow Nightingale Set for Beyond Wrestling ‘Miight Snow’ on Jan. 29
– AEW stars Wheeler Yuta and Willow Nightingale have been announced for the upcoming Beyond Wrestling “Miight Snow” scheduled for January 29. The card will be held at the White Eagle in Worcester, MA. Wheeler Yuta will face Marcus Mathers. Meanwhile, Willow Nightingale faces Ichiban. Here’s the current lineup:
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Update on Anna Jay Following Powerbomb On AEW Rampage
In a scary moment on last Friday’s AEW Rampage, Willow Nightingale gave Anna Jay a powerbomb off the ramp. It was meant to be through a table, but they appeared to overshoot that and Jay landed directly on the floor. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted...
Seth Rollins: ‘Really Feel Like Main Eventing WrestleMania This Year’
– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins expressed his desire to headline WrestleMania 39 this year via Twitter. Rollins wrote earlier today, “Really feel like main eventing WrestleMania this year.” You can view his message below. WWE WrestleMania 39 will be a two-night event on April 1-2. The event will...
Billy Corgan Explains Moving NWA Powerrr Off of FITE TV
– During a recent interview The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, NWA Owner Billy Corgan discussed the recent move to take NWA Powerrr off of FITE TV and putting it back on NWA’s YouTube channel. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Billy Corgan on moving NWA...
Saraya Says She Was Blown Up After AEW Full Gear Match
Saraya had her first match in nearly five years at AEW Full Gear and she recently revealed she was blown up after the match. She spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast (via Wrestling Inc) and said that she was very winded after facing Britt Baker. She said: “My head was...
Dominik Mysterio On Being Told To Smile A Lot Early In His WWE Run
In an interview with Konnan for the Keepin it 100 podcast (via Fightful), Dominik Mysterio spoke about his time in the WWE as a babyface and being told to smile a lot. He also noted that he prefers playin a heel. Here are highlights:. On the start of his WWE...
Candice Michelle Open To A WWE Return at Royal Rumble
In an interview with Ring the Belle (via Fightful), Candice Michelle spoke about a possible WWE return at the Royal Rumble, which is in her home state of Texas. She said: “I get this question all the time. I’m so down for it. Even one year, they promoted that I was going to be there and people were like, ‘Why didn’t you show up?’ I was like, ‘The truth is they just never called me.’ They have certain amount of people they gotta have, a certain look, group, and all that stuff. I just haven’t made the list yet. So I’m hoping this year; it’s in Texas. I live in Texas. It’s a good year to go back, I’m just saying. I’m ready. I hope it happens, but we’ll see what they do.“
Blue Meanie on How Scott Hall Was a ‘Great Visionary’ By Going From WWE to WCW
– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, former ECW and WWE talent Blue Meanie discussed how Scott Hall was a visionary who helped pro wrestlers make a lot more money by going from WWE to WCW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Blue Meanie on Hall: “Scott Hall,...
Molly Holly Recalls Being Thanked By Beth Phoenix In Hall of Fame Speech
Molly Holly got a shoutout from Beth Phoenix in the latter’s 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction speech, and Holly recently looked back on the moment. Holly spoke during a virtual signing on Highspots’ Facebook page about being thanked by Phoenix for helping her career and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Backstage Notes from WWE Raw (SPOILERS)
A new report has some spoilers on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports the following for tonight’s show:. * Bo Dallas is backstage at the show, making an Uncle Howdy appearance likely. * The Usos, Drew McIntyre, and Solo Sikoa are backstage at the show. As noted,...
Update On Vince McMahon After WWE Return, Reportedly Already Trying To Affect Creative
During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted by Bryan Alvarez that Vince McMahon has already tried to ‘sneak’ back into WWE creative after his recent return to the company. Meltzer noted that McMahon hasn’t actually had an impact on creative yet, however. It was noted last week that Triple H told talent that Vince may give him ideas, but he has the final call as the head of creative.
WWE NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
A new report lists two NXT stars as backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw in Cincinnati. PWInsider reports that Zoey Stark and Charlie Dempsey are both at the show and are likely to work matches for WWE Main Event before the show. We’ll have the WWE Main Event...
DDT Sweet Dreams! 2023 Tour Results 1.13.23: New Universal Champion, More
The latest stop in DDT Sweet Dreams! 2023 tour took place on Friday in Tokyo, and it saw a new Universal Champion crowned plus more. You can check out the full results from the show, which aired on Wrestle Universe, below per Cagematch.net:. * Jun Akiyama, Tetsuya Endo & Yusuke...
STARDOM Triangle Derby Day 5 Results, Updated Standings
STARDOM held the fifth day of their Triangle Derby this morning in Osaka, which saw the Cosmic Angels battle Rebel x Enemy. You can see the full results and updated standings from the show below, per Fightful:. * Peach Rock (Mayu Iwatani & Momo Kohgo) def. Waka Tsukiyama & Miyu...
Lio Rush Set To Make PROGRESS Wrestling Debut This Weekend
Lio Rush is headed to PROGRESS Wrestling, making his promotional debut at Chapter 148. PROGRESS announced on Monday morning that Rush will face Danny Black at the event, which takes place on Sunday in Camden, London. The announcement reads:. “Start Spreading The News…. Danny Black wanted to remind himself &...
