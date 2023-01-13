Read full article on original website
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
Update: The Disappearance of Akia Shawnta EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, OH
Football: Stroud declares for NFL Draft, departs as one of greatest QBs in Ohio State historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State athlete using NIL to give back to those in need
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio State University student-athlete distributed around 1,000 pairs of shoes to children, families and seniors on Monday. It's all part of Emma Goldean's partnership with Samaritan's Feet, a humanitarian aid organization. And this isn't the first time the OSU field hockey midfielder used her...
WSYX ABC6
No. 3 Ohio State women stay perfect, beat Nebraska 76-67
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Rebecca Mikulasikova had 25 points and No. 3 Ohio State opened up an early double-digit lead and beat Nebraska 76-67 Saturday. Mikulasikova scored from inside and outside while shooting 7 for 15, including 3 of 4 on 3-point attempts. “I feel like it was missing...
WSYX ABC6
Failed sewer pipeline reported at Dublin Scioto High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A broken sewer pipeline is forcing some temporary changes at Dublin Scioto High School on Tuesday. Students will have to use portable restroom trailers due to the issue. Breakfast and lunch will be prepared in kitchens at other buildings and then taken to Dublin Scioto...
WSYX ABC6
2 Northland High students to represent USA at Global Youth Leadership Summit in Berlin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two students at Northland High School will be representing the United States at the 2023 Unified Youth Leadership Conference at World Games in Berlin, Germany this summer!. Unified youth leaders Fatimata Sal and Mamie Joe received the special announcement on Friday at school. They will...
WSYX ABC6
Celebrating Karaline Cohen final day with Good Day Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco share their funny memories and moments to celebrate Karaline Cohen's last day. And former buckeye Jimmie Bell brought chicken wings and shared his favorite memories with Karaline Cohen.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus community gathers for Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, a large crowd of Columbus community members filled an exhibit hall at the Greater Columbus Convention Center Monday morning to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “Is it a good day?” volunteer...
WSYX ABC6
Former buckeye discusses new movie, what's next for his acting career
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He's gone from the basketball court to the big screens. Former buckeye Otis Winston discusses his new movie "Plane" and future projects with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
WSYX ABC6
MLK annual birthday breakfast celebration
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Honoring the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast committee Rhonda Evans shares details and what people can expect at the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Kroger shooting impacting shoppers and those in private security
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Scary moments for customers and workers at a west side Kroger as gunfire rang out in the supermarket. Police are investigating after they said a security officer shot and killed 26-year-old Paris Royal during an altercation Sunday about 6:45 p.m. Witnesses said they heard the...
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
WSYX ABC6
16-year-old boy shot in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A boy was shot while walking in a north Columbus neighborhood on Monday. Police say a 16-year-old boy was walking in the area of East Cooke Road and Maize Road just before 10 p.m. The victim was approached by an unknown man and they engaged...
WSYX ABC6
No injuries reported in northeast Columbus kitchen fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a kitchen fire in northeast Columbus early Monday morning. Fire crews were called to a house along Schenley Drive just after midnight on a report of a fire. According to firefighters, the fire started in the kitchen. Crews were able...
WSYX ABC6
Sneetches and free speech; Dr. Seuss book leads to controversy in Olentangy Schools
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — He’s in seventh grade, but Thomas Bornman says it’s OK to talk about controversial topics. “To talk about the things that some people may be afraid to talk about,” he said. “You don’t need to be afraid to talk about that stuff.”
WSYX ABC6
Man shot, killed inside west Columbus Kroger
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead after a shooting inside a Kroger on the west side. The shooting happened near the 3600 block of Soldano Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene and found Paris Royal, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound inside...
WSYX ABC6
'It's time that we all come together,' Leaders get set for annual MLK Breakfast
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Central Ohio is set for tons of events to honor the late, great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. From marches, to breakfasts, to conversations, Columbus is doing its part to remember the civil right icon. Columbus' biggest event includes an annual MLK Breakfast at the...
WSYX ABC6
'I just fear for my kids' lives' -- Raising a family in Wedgewood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mom of three young kids said she worries about losing her children to gun violence every day, as she raises them in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Columbus. "I just fear for my kids’ lives," she said. "I fear for mine, too,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Zoo & Aquarium reveals new baby koala's name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Katy the koala at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium has a new baby girl, and on Wednesday, they announced her name is Kora!. In a social media post, the zoo said Baby Kora weighs 600 grams and while she's still nursing from her mother, she has a taste for eucalyptus leaves.
WSYX ABC6
Child and car recovered after being stolen in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child was recovered inside a car stolen found by officers in northeast Columbus, police say. Columbus police said the car was stolen from the 2000 block of Strimple Avenue Tuesday morning. Officers found the car a few miles away near the Northern Lights...
WSYX ABC6
2 teens inside stolen car from Columbus arrested in Delaware County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two teenagers in Delaware County are facing charges after a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle from Columbus. The traffic stop happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Owenfield Drive and Hidden Ravines in Orange Township. Deputies said they pulled over a vehicle...
WSYX ABC6
Madison County man convicted of Easter murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Madison County jury convicted a man on charges of murder and felonious assault after a three-day trial. Zachary Warnock, 34, was arrested on April 17, 2022, after shots were fired from a vehicle, killing 29-year-old Alexandra Goins, of Sylvania, Ohio. The shooting occurred just...
