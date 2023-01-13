Read full article on original website
Binghamton Fire Leaves Six Homeless, House Condemned
A single-family home in Binghamton's First Ward sustained extensive damage due to a fire. The blaze at 30 Cypress Street was reported around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Fire damaged a home at 30 Cypress Street in Binghamton on January 16, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Fire damaged a home at 30...
Spiedie Shock: Lupo’s S&S Char Pit in Binghamton Closes Its Doors
It's the end of an era: Lupo's S&S Char Pit on Binghamton's North Side has served its last spiedie sub. The iconic restaurant that had served a wide array of grilled specialties for more than four decades closed at 6 p.m. Sunday. Steve Lupo inside the now-closed Lupo's S&S Char...
Should The Southern Tier Of New York Have It’s Own Special Holiday?
Our country celebrates many holidays including those in honor of important persons who made significant contributions including George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Some states and even municipalities even have their own additional holidays. For example, Utah celebrates PIoneer Day every July 24th, on June 16th,...
Scorpion Nearly Derails Southern Tier School Meal
A Southern Tier school narrowly avoided pandemonium when cafeteria staff spotted a scorpion while washing bananas for the students. According to a report from Alison Cutler of The Charlotte Observer, cafeteria staff were washing bananas to prepare for students on Friday when they found a scorpion crawling around in the bananas.
90 Minutes From Binghamton Is The Ultimate Vacation Getaway
Is it too early to start planning for a summer vacation? I think this is the perfect time to do so. Since I have an RV at a Northeast Pennsylvania campground, that is my vacation, so I'm already set. What will be looking for in a vacation this year? Maybe...
Didn’t See That Coming! Southern Tier McDonald’s Closes Suddenly
When I think of McDonald's many things come to my mind. My first "real" job was at McDonald's in Owego and I made many friends and still keep in touch with of few of my workmates (thanks to Facebook) today. For many of us, our first work experience came from fast food and other jobs like that.
A Look at the IBM Country Club “Pit” as Demolition Work Concludes
Demolition crews tearing down the old IBM Country Club complex between Endicott and Johnson City have reached the area where bowling alleys and a shooting range were located. The massive task of clearing the site on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union is in its final stages. A "pit" has been created exposing the basement area of the east of the facility adjacent to where the swimming pools had been located.
Nationally Recognized Broome Tioga Sports Center Put Up for Sale
From motocross, mud bogs, ATV's, UTV's, hare scrambles, demolition derbies, supercross, autocross and more, for 40 years, the Broome Tioga Sports Center has entertained the Southern Tier, but those days could be coming to an end. In a post on the Broome Tioga Sports Center Facebook page, Tom Hurd and...
Fairview Recovery to Build New Facility on Binghamton Campus
An addiction stabilization center is to be constructed by Fairview Recovery Services on Binghamton's East Side. The city planning commission last summer failed to approve Fairview's original proposal for the project to build a facility with 20 sleeping units. A section of the Fairview Recovery Services Binghamton campus on January...
Is This the Most Charming Old General Store in Upstate New York?
There is nothing more nostalgic than happening upon an old-fashioned general store on a back road in Upstate New York. And we have plenty of them, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks. But here is a special one we really like. This general...
New Apartment Plan to Address Johnson City Blighted Properties
A New Jersey man is working to improve part of a blighted area near a Main Street gateway into Johnson City. Ben Locke has plans to renovate a vacant three-story building at 6 Main Street Terrace. The renovated structure is expected to include three one-bedroom, three two-bedroom and three three-bedroom apartments. Work to gut the interior of the building recently began.
Beer Fact or Fiction? Five Myths and One Absolute Truth
The Binghamton On Tap Craft Beer Festival continues to grow and this year, we are taking it to a bigger location. The Visions Veterans Memorial Arena will be overflowing with fun on March 25th. As we prepare for a night of fun and frivolity while enjoying our favorite craft beers...
Binghamton’s Dos Rios Reimagined as a Grab and Go Market?
Right in the heart of downtown Binghamton, a beautiful and nice-sized space sits empty waiting for its next purpose. Each day, twice a day, I drive past the former Dos Rios Cantina on Court Street in Binghamton and crane my neck to see if anything is being done in the space that once housed a popular eatery. Each day, I’m sad to see that it still sits forlornly.
Should Tuition Increase at Binghamton University? Hochul Thinks So
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has some big plans for SUNY and CUNY schools, and she outlined those goals in last week’s State of the State address. In her State of the State address, Governor Hochul said that she wants the schools within the State University of New York system to have 500,000 students by 2030 however, enrollment is still on a ten-year decline.
Oh Boy! Travis Denning Comes To The Southern Tier And Here’s What Happened Next
By now, every country music lover in the Southern Tier has heard of Touch of Texas (TOT). They got their start in Norwich and added a second location in the Small Mall, Johnson City. They took a break for a few years and came back strong in 2018. Their new...
Cheers To Beer! It Can Do More Than Take Off The Edge
If you haven't heard the exciting news, then where have you been. The Binghamton On Tap Craft Beer Festival is back and at a bigger location...the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. It's happening on Saturday, March 25th with a VIP Tasting Session beginning at 5 p.m. and a General Tasting Session...
