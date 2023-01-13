ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Binghamton Fire Leaves Six Homeless, House Condemned

A single-family home in Binghamton's First Ward sustained extensive damage due to a fire. The blaze at 30 Cypress Street was reported around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Fire damaged a home at 30 Cypress Street in Binghamton on January 16, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Fire damaged a home at 30...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Scorpion Nearly Derails Southern Tier School Meal

A Southern Tier school narrowly avoided pandemonium when cafeteria staff spotted a scorpion while washing bananas for the students. According to a report from Alison Cutler of The Charlotte Observer, cafeteria staff were washing bananas to prepare for students on Friday when they found a scorpion crawling around in the bananas.
NORWICH, NY
A Look at the IBM Country Club “Pit” as Demolition Work Concludes

Demolition crews tearing down the old IBM Country Club complex between Endicott and Johnson City have reached the area where bowling alleys and a shooting range were located. The massive task of clearing the site on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union is in its final stages. A "pit" has been created exposing the basement area of the east of the facility adjacent to where the swimming pools had been located.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Fairview Recovery to Build New Facility on Binghamton Campus

An addiction stabilization center is to be constructed by Fairview Recovery Services on Binghamton's East Side. The city planning commission last summer failed to approve Fairview's original proposal for the project to build a facility with 20 sleeping units. A section of the Fairview Recovery Services Binghamton campus on January...
BINGHAMTON, NY
New Apartment Plan to Address Johnson City Blighted Properties

A New Jersey man is working to improve part of a blighted area near a Main Street gateway into Johnson City. Ben Locke has plans to renovate a vacant three-story building at 6 Main Street Terrace. The renovated structure is expected to include three one-bedroom, three two-bedroom and three three-bedroom apartments. Work to gut the interior of the building recently began.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Binghamton’s Dos Rios Reimagined as a Grab and Go Market?

Right in the heart of downtown Binghamton, a beautiful and nice-sized space sits empty waiting for its next purpose. Each day, twice a day, I drive past the former Dos Rios Cantina on Court Street in Binghamton and crane my neck to see if anything is being done in the space that once housed a popular eatery. Each day, I’m sad to see that it still sits forlornly.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Should Tuition Increase at Binghamton University? Hochul Thinks So

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has some big plans for SUNY and CUNY schools, and she outlined those goals in last week’s State of the State address. In her State of the State address, Governor Hochul said that she wants the schools within the State University of New York system to have 500,000 students by 2030 however, enrollment is still on a ten-year decline.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Cheers To Beer! It Can Do More Than Take Off The Edge

If you haven't heard the exciting news, then where have you been. The Binghamton On Tap Craft Beer Festival is back and at a bigger location...the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. It's happening on Saturday, March 25th with a VIP Tasting Session beginning at 5 p.m. and a General Tasting Session...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghamton, NY
