(MURFREESBORO) Toot’s Good Food & Fun restaurants sets out to ease the cost of eating out with lower prices, and no increases on its new 2023 Menu!. Toot’s Owner Wade Hays explains, “After being in business for 38 years this year, we certainly have learned not to take anything for granted. I was not able to lower all menu offerings, because the cost on a lot of our products is actually still increasing. However--where we can, we’ve decided to pass on renegotiated contract pricing to our customers as well as re-evaluate our previous increases now that supply chain issues have improved!”

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO