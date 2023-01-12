Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In TennesseeMadocSmyrna, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
In-N-Out Burger Announces it's Coming to TN Starting with a Corporate Office in Franklin, Restaurants in 2026Zack LoveFranklin, TN
3-Year-Old Girl That's had 30 Rounds of Cancer Treatment Gets a Princess Party Early Thanks to Dreams and Wishes of TNZack LoveBrentwood, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MurfreesboroTed RiversMurfreesboro, TN
Related
Little girl's small gesture raises thousands of dollars for dog rescue
A little girl’s kind gesture is inspiring dozens of people to give back to an animal rescue in Portland, Tennessee, called "A Place to Bark.”
wgnsradio.com
Wade Hays Says, "Toot's Is Reducing Prices"!
(MURFREESBORO) Toot’s Good Food & Fun restaurants sets out to ease the cost of eating out with lower prices, and no increases on its new 2023 Menu!. Toot’s Owner Wade Hays explains, “After being in business for 38 years this year, we certainly have learned not to take anything for granted. I was not able to lower all menu offerings, because the cost on a lot of our products is actually still increasing. However--where we can, we’ve decided to pass on renegotiated contract pricing to our customers as well as re-evaluate our previous increases now that supply chain issues have improved!”
WSMV
Dove release organized to help family remember fallen son
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One Nashville mother is using doves to celebrate her late son’s birthday. Dwayne Sims died in 2020 when he was hit by a car in an area where the streetlights didn’t work. Sims would have turned 22 on Saturday. His friends and family gathered...
'It's what we do': Nashville sorority makes special donation
For decades, members of the Nashville Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority have given back to the community. The women celebrated their 110th Founder's Day by continuing that service.
MLK Jr. Day march happening tomorrow in Murfreesboro
It will be a 1.5 mile march and it will go down Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. for the first time since it was renamed in 2021.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.325M Home in Nashville, TN is The Perfect Blend of High End Quality and Comfortable Space for Entertaining Family
The Home in Nashville is a Gorgeous newer construction designed by P. Shea and built by Craftsman Residential, now available for sale. This home located at 4411B Soper Ave, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 4,561 square feet of living spaces. Call Hagan Stone – Parks Realty – (Phone: (615) 392-1418) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Nashville.
Neighbors pushing for noise ordinance due to disturbances from Middle TN church
Neighbors are pushing for a noise ordinance in Wilson County after dozens of complaints were called in against a local church.
fox17.com
Mary Kay conference in Nashville to generate millions for Music City
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- You might be seeing a lot of pink in Nashville this week. Upwards of 5,000 Mary Kay Inc. sales representatives are in Nashville until January 21 for a leadership conference. It is one of the largest events in the first quarter of the year for Nashville, and is expected to generate a lot of money for the city.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In Tennessee
Apart from its signature fried chicken wings, drumsticks, and strips, the brand also provides flavorful pan-Asian favorites like kimchi and potstickers. Bonchon, the Korean brand renowned for its specially made tasty hand-brushed fried chicken, has announced the opening of a new location located at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy W, Smyrna TN 37167.
WKRN
Shelbyville family survives massive fire
An 11-year-old girl in Shelbyville woke up to find her entire home in flames, but it's thanks to her quick thinking that her family made it out alive. An 11-year-old girl in Shelbyville woke up to find her entire home in flames, but it's thanks to her quick thinking that her family made it out alive.
11-year-old wakes up family before Shelbyville home goes up in flames
A Shelbyville family told News 2 their 11-year-old girl woke up her family while their house was on fire. The family said they believe the fire started from their outdoor refrigerator or their fire pit.
wgnsradio.com
Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?
In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 1-15-20,2023
To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
Family celebrates Adrianna Wix’s would-be 21st birthday
Jennifer Wix and her daughter, Adrianna, went missing in March 2004, which is one of Middle Tennessee's longest unsolved mysteries. Nearly 19 years later, on Jan. 14, their family celebrated what would have been Adrianna's 21st birthday.
murfreesborovoice.com
SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee
Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
I-24 reopens in Rutherford County after investigation into possible explosives
Motorists ran into delays along Interstate 24 in Rutherford County for several hours on Sunday after an out-of-state driver reported possible explosives in his vehicle.
murfreesborovoice.com
Rutherford County Chamber Announces Distinguished Award Recipients
(Rutherford County, Tenn.) – The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce has named Terry Haynes as the 2022 Business Legend of the Year, Chris Jones as the 2022 Business Person of the Year and Terry Schneider as recipient of the Leadership Rutherford 2022 Pinnacle Award. These three honorees will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual Business at its Best celebration on Tuesday, February 7, at Embassy Suites Murfreesboro Hotel & Conference Center.
WSMV
Metro Police investigating shooting in Madison neighborhood
One Nashville mother is using doves to celebrate her late son’s birthday. Metro Police are seeking to locate the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 52-year-old man dead on Saturday night. Clarksville home destroyed by fire. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A string of outdoor lights...
Comments / 0