Post Register
Idaho senator tried to remove rape, incest exceptions in Idaho abortion law
An Idaho state senator tried to remove rape and incest from the state's abortion ban exceptions. One of Senator Scott Herndon's (R-Sagle) two abortion bills will be printed. It attempts to fix confusion over ectopic pregnancies. The other would have removed rape and incest as affirmative defenses in our current...
Idaho stabbing suspect not able to use insanity plea
Idaho stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger has not yet entered a plea but prosecutors are already saying he will not be able to use the not guilty by reason of insanity plea.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's former defense attorney believes evidence could be 'attacked'
Pennsylvania defense attorney Jason LaBar, who represented Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, believes evidence mentioned in an affidavit could be "attacked" in court.
eastidahonews.com
Abortion, guns, gender identity: Freshman North Idaho lawmaker makes slew of pitches
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – A new bill would change Idaho’s criminal abortion statute to define the procedure as “intentionally” killing a “living embryo or fetus.”. The change seeks to clarify that Idaho’s near-total abortion ban does not apply to pregnancies in which the fetus has already died, said the bill sponsor, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle. Those parameters include ectopic pregnancies, when a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus, if the fetus has died.
Post Register
Idaho foster children living in short-term rentals
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) – A CBS2 investigation into Idaho’s foster care crisis reveals some Idaho Children in foster care are living in short-term rentals. Child Welfare Bureau Chief Andie Blackwood says, “the population of children that end up in these homes have high-needs.” Blackwood says it’s more difficult to find foster homes for these kids because of their needs. While living in short-term rentals, the department assesses the children as they try to find a more focused treatment facility. IDHW begun struggling to find placements in October of 2021. Those challenges have continued.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho senators prepare to introduce new 'school choice' legislation
The concept known as “school choice,” “school freedom,” or a huge danger to public schools—depending on who is asked—is one of this session’s most hot-button issues. Lawmakers will be tasked with determining how to properly fund education, and if public money can or...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho faith healing exemption still unchanged. Canyon County counts 8 more deaths
CALDWELL (Idaho Statesman) — Linda Martin grew up with death. As a child, she would see friends at church one week and then never again, she said. When the community’s elders gathered at someone’s home, she assumed the worst: another loss. Martin, who now lives in Oregon,...
myfoxzone.com
Criminology professor: Bryan Kohberger's education wouldn't have helped him commit Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, studied the psychology of criminals and crimes similar to the one he’s accused of. While the motive behind the killings of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene,...
Gov. Little speaks on property taxes, education funding and fentanyl at CEI
With brief stops in Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls on Monday, Gov. Brad Little also made his way to Idaho Falls to discuss the main focus points from last week’s State of the State address. “Boise is quite a long way away from most parts of the state and I think it is important to get out of Boise and let people ask us questions and that we can tailor to their specific areas,” Little said. “Whether it’s about funding, infrastructure, anything, the whole...
NBCMontana
FBI, Montana mom warn public about sextortion
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Salt Lake City Field Office and a mother from Montana, who asked not to be identified, released a public service announcement urging parents to keep an eye on their children's activities online. In the joint PSA, the woman, referred to as...
Idaho man indicted for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death
A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment on January 11, charging an Idaho man with distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death.
Idaho Man Charged in Deadly Fentanyl Case
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho man is facing charges of dealing the deadly drug fentanyl that resulted in the death of another person last year. The U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced a federal grand jury in Boise indicted 36-year-old Tanner Goforth on one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death. Goforth is accused of selling fentanyl to another person in May 2022 that killed the victim. Goforth was arrested and charged by Nampa Police on January 12 and is set to be arraigned in a Boise courtroom January 17. The man could face a minimum of 20 years behind prison bars if convicted.
North Idaho healthcare struggles to keep up with demand
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The healthcare industry in Idaho is robust and firing on all cylinders. However, physician shortages, long wait times and other factors are stressing the system, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. "What I’m hearing from patients is it is hard to find a...
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
kslnewsradio.com
Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: The next grid attack is coming. Idaho can help
Imagine if homes across Idaho lost power and heat without warning. That happened recently in North Carolina when criminals attacked a pair of electrical substations, cutting off power to tens of thousands of people for nearly a week. That event rightfully garnered national attention and scrutiny, but what may have escaped notice is that several similar grid attacks recently played out much closer to home.
kjzz.com
New year, new law: Certification now required to operate off-road vehicles in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — As of Jan. 1, people who drive side-by-sides, ATVs and other OHV vehicles need a new certification before getting behind the wheel or handlebars. Those in the off-roading community agree the new law is needed in Utah. “We’ve been part of a restructuring...
KTVB
Coach, best friend raising money for student after Idaho murders
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A long-time coach and longtime teammate/best friend of Xana Kernodle, one of the four murdered Idaho students, is helping to continue her legacy after the terrible tragedy. Gymnasts from across the country are in Knoxville for the Ozone Invitational Gymnastics Competition and on this stage, Todd...
Two Suspects Don’t Escape After Help From K-9s In Caldwell
Caldwell, Idaho - Big day for the Caldwell Police Department on January 12 with the arrest of a very dangerous fugitive, 22 year-old Adam Ramirez. Yesterday, the Caldwell Police Department with a joint effort with Ada County Sheriff's Office - ACTION Team, Meridian Police Department IMPACT Team, and the Idaho Department of Corrections - Probation and Parole.
Post Register
Caldwell Police rescue runaway pig
CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police report finding a pet pig running down 10th ave. near Mallard Park. Caldwell Police report local citizens were able to contain the animal until police could arrive. The pig is being taken to West Valley Human Society. If the pig belongs to you or...
