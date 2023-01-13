Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Related
How Alabama basketball program is responding after Darius Miles arrest
There’s a blank spot on the wall in the bowels of Coleman Coliseum where action shots of Alabama basketball players lead to the floor. Four metallic hangers remain where Darius Miles’ photo once lined the institutional white walls under the cavernous empty bowl that hummed only with the sound of florescent lights Monday afternoon.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
How did Alabama 2025 commit Ryan Williams go from backup QB to dynamic WR?
Where did Saraland star and Alabama 2025 commit Ryan Williams go to celebrate being named the state’s Mr. Football on Thursday night?. Nope. Actually, he went back to work. “He asked me right after his name was announced, ‘Are we still working out tonight?’” his father, Ryan Williams Sr., said following Thursday’s lunch banquet in Montgomery.
Can Dolphins duo deliver playoff upset without Tua Tagovailoa?
Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle formed one of the most productive pass-catching combinations in NFL history for the Miami Dolphins during the NFL’s 2022 regular season. They combined for 3,066 receiving yards, the third-most in one season by a pair of teammates in NFL history. Hill set Miami records...
Trevor Lawrence celebrates epic Jaguars win at Waffle House
The Jaguars left the Chargers scattered, covered and smothered in an epic NFL playoff game Saturday night, as Jacksonville’s quarterback Trevor Lawrence appeared to celebrate the comeback with a late-night visit to Waffle House. Various social media posts show Lawrence inside a nearby location after he threw four touchdowns...
Rush Propst returning to high school football coaching in Alabama
Rush Propst is back among the ranks of Alabama high school football coaches. The former Hoover coach was introduced this afternoon as the associate head coach and athletic director at Coosa Christian in Gadsden. Mark O’Bryant coached Coosa to the state semifinals a year ago and was named 1A Coach...
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for NFL draft, releases statement
Ohio State junior quarterback C.J. Stroud declared for the NFL draft Monday, the final day players can formally declare. Stroud, a two-time finalist for the Heisman Trophy, finishes his Ohio State career 21-4 as a starter and with 16 Ohio State passing and total offense records. He’s been consistently one of the most dynamic players in the sport the past two seasons, as he finished with 85 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.
Jim Harbaugh remains with Wolverines: ‘My heart is at the University of Michigan’
Jim Harbaugh will remain with Michigan, saying his “heart is at the University of Michigan” in a released a statement Monday. Harbaugh had been linked to potential NFL openings, but, in the end, will remain with the Wolverines. “I love the relationships that I have at Michigan -...
NFL playoffs: State defensive backs seal Giants’ win
In the fourth game of this season’s NFL playoffs, Minnesota became the first higher-seeded team to lose as the No. 6 New York Giants downed the No. 3 Vikings 31-24 in a Super Wild-Card Weekend contest on Sunday. New York safety Xavier McKinney, a former Alabama standout, tackled Minnesota...
Walker Kessler turns in 20/20 game for Utah Jazz
Center Walker Kessler became the first Utah rookie with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in the same game in the Jazz’s 126-125 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. In his 10th NBA start in his 44 games, the former Auburn standout had 20 points, 21 rebounds,...
Lester Cotton staying with Miami Dolphins
A day after playing all 71 offensive snaps at left guard in an NFL playoff game for Miami on Sunday, Lester Cotton signed a reserve/future contract with the Dolphins. Also signing a reserve/future contract on Monday was former Hoover High School standout Jeremiah Moon with the Baltimore Ravens. :. ·...
