localmemphis.com
'Bridges for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing' hold community meeting for 3-year plan
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Sunday afternoon, a group met to brainstorm ways in which to improve the quality of life for those who are hard of hearing in Tennessee. "Bridges for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing" is a non-profit currently putting together a three-year strategic plan for this purpose.
localmemphis.com
'Memphis City Beautiful' works to serve community during MLK weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, the "Memphis City Beautiful" commission brought the community together to clean up and uncover the city's beauty as Memphis approaches "Martin Luther King Jr. Day" on Monday. The commission currently has 15 active projects, including three that took place on Saturday. Project coordinator David...
localmemphis.com
Covington Police: 3 teenagers arrested after threats made to Covington Schools
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A Snapchat post had led to the arrest of three teenagers, according to the Covington Police Department (CPD). Police said that a CPD school resource officer received screenshots of the app that were "disturbing" on Friday and included a possible threat to multiple schools in Covington.
localmemphis.com
Police searching for suspects of Nicole Beauty and Wigs burglary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have communicated that they are searching for the suspects of a burglary at Nicole Beauty and Wigs on 3619 Riverdale Road that took place on Jan. 12. Two suspects driving a Chevrolet Tahoe released in a year from 2001 to 2006 were captured on...
localmemphis.com
'Justice for Tyre' | Family of man who died after police chase demands justice
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) looks into whether Memphis police used deadly force on 29-year-old Tyre Nichols while trying to arrest him, loved ones and community members were protesting outside of the Ridgeway Police precinct on Saturday. These attendees, including Nichols' sister, said they...
localmemphis.com
Shelby County Sheriff's Office looking for suspects of Lakeland shooting, additional carjackings
LAKELAND, Tenn. — Detectives from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office communicated that they are continuing to investigate the Jan. 14 shooting death of a woman at Breezy Shores Cove in Lakeland, Tennessee. This woman has been identified as 54-year-old Erin Last, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's office. The...
localmemphis.com
'She was a key ingredient to the hip-hop of Memphis' | Family and friends commune at Railgarten to remember the legacy of Gangsta Boo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fans and loved ones of rap icon and music legend Gangsta Boo remembered the artist with a celebration of life ceremony at Railgarten in Cooper Young on Friday. Memphis rapper and former Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo died on New Year’s Day, according to the...
localmemphis.com
Shelby County deputies still looking for suspects of Lakeland shooting
Authorities are asking for the public's help and hoping something may be recorded by security system. The shooting could be related to car thefts and a carjacking.
localmemphis.com
Memphis police looking for suspect of Cordova shooting
One victim was found dead on the scene of a Cordova shooting and another was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The incident took place near the Villas at Cordova apartment complex on the 8400 block of Prestine Loop, according to MPD.
localmemphis.com
2 dead after Saturday morning shooting, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were found dead on the scene after a shooting near Colonial Acres, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police communicated that around 4 a.m. on Saturday they responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avenue and Titus Road — a few miles south of the U of M Park Avenue campus.
localmemphis.com
MPD: Man arrested after breaking into car while owner paid respects to Lisa Marie at Graceland
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man has been arrested after breaking into a car and stealing a backpack that contained a computer belonging to someone who was signing the wall at Graceland when the burglary took place, according to The Memphis Police Department (MPD). Lisa Marie Presley — the only...
localmemphis.com
Haywood County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman | Husband believed to be armed, suicidal
Haywood County Sheriff's office is searching for 34-year-old Britney Watson and her husband, Kevin Watson. Sheriffs said Kevin may be dangerous.
localmemphis.com
West Memphis police searching for answers after burning car found with dead passenger
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark — West Memphis police said they received a call about a car that was on fire in a ditch near South Woods Street and East Jefferson Avenue on Sunday. Fire department personnel discovered what appeared to be a dead woman's body in the passenger seat, police said.
localmemphis.com
$3,000 worth of merchandise stolen from Leno's Liquor, police searching for suspects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A sledgehammer was used to break in the front glass door of Leno's Liquor on Jan. 11 before $3,000 to $4,000 worth of merchandise was stolen, according to the Memphis Police Department. No arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD....
