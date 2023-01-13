ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

'Memphis City Beautiful' works to serve community during MLK weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, the "Memphis City Beautiful" commission brought the community together to clean up and uncover the city's beauty as Memphis approaches "Martin Luther King Jr. Day" on Monday. The commission currently has 15 active projects, including three that took place on Saturday. Project coordinator David...
Police searching for suspects of Nicole Beauty and Wigs burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have communicated that they are searching for the suspects of a burglary at Nicole Beauty and Wigs on 3619 Riverdale Road that took place on Jan. 12. Two suspects driving a Chevrolet Tahoe released in a year from 2001 to 2006 were captured on...
'Justice for Tyre' | Family of man who died after police chase demands justice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) looks into whether Memphis police used deadly force on 29-year-old Tyre Nichols while trying to arrest him, loved ones and community members were protesting outside of the Ridgeway Police precinct on Saturday. These attendees, including Nichols' sister, said they...
Memphis police looking for suspect of Cordova shooting

One victim was found dead on the scene of a Cordova shooting and another was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The incident took place near the Villas at Cordova apartment complex on the 8400 block of Prestine Loop, according to MPD.
2 dead after Saturday morning shooting, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were found dead on the scene after a shooting near Colonial Acres, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police communicated that around 4 a.m. on Saturday they responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avenue and Titus Road — a few miles south of the U of M Park Avenue campus.
