FEMA official to visit Alabama on Tuesday to survey tornado damage
Federal Emergency Management Agency Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks will visit Alabama on Tuesday to meet with state and local officials about ongoing response and recovery efforts following the deadly tornadoes that swept across the state last week. While here, Hooks will also travel to Autauga and Dallas counties to...
A few strong storms possible Wednesday and Thursday in Alabama
Another cold front could bring the potential for a few strong storms to parts of Alabama on Wednesday and Thursday. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has expanded a Level 1 of of 5 risk for severe weather to include more of north and parts of central and west Alabama on Wednesday and into Thursday.
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
The Weather Authority: NWS identify at least 14 tornadoes across state
Meteorologists from National Weather Service offices in Birmingham, Mobile, and Tallahassee have identified 14 tornadoes so far from Thursday’s severe weather event in Alabama. A long track tornado is believed to have moved through Autauga, Elmore, Coosa, Tallapoosa, and Chambers counties; damage surveyed in Autauga and Coosa counties reveals...
Red Cross Responders respond quickly to tornado damages
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A tornado hits one state away leaving lots of damage. The American Red Cross responds to the deadly southern tornadoes. A total of 7 people were killed in Selma, Alabama. The American Red Cross is now in the process of assisting people in need. The American...
Seven weeks in smoke: How Alabama residents are coping with Moody landfill fire
Headaches. Coughing. Red eyes. Breathing problems. Air purifiers running around the clock, and the smell that just won’t go away. For 53 days and counting, these things have been reality for hundreds Alabama residents living near an underground fire at a landfill just north of Birmingham, with no end in sight.
Tennessee disaster relief groups head to Alabama for tornado recovery
Tennesseans are helping out the tornado victims to our south in a big way. For the Tennessee Disaster Response Team out of Putnam County, this Selma tornado is their 115th mission in 16 years.
Volunteers from South Carolina deploy to Georgia to assist families impacted by storms, tornadoes
Some Georgia and Alabama residents are still recovering after strong storms and tornadoes from last week. Now, some South Carolina volunteers are helping them.
Alabama tornado count continues to rise after Thursday severe weather
The National Weather Service on Saturday continued to survey storm damage after a round of severe storms on Thursday, Jan. 12. So far 13 tornadoes have been confirmed. One of those, an EF-3 in Autauga County, was deadly, killing seven people. The weather service said the Autauga storm had winds...
A few strong storms possible later this week
The National Weather Service is sending out a heads up about the potential for strong storms in Alabama from late Wednesday into the day on Thursday as a cold front moves through the state. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has part of west Alabama in a Level 1 out of 5...
Twitter post goes viral after slamming Alabama bank for sign about Robert E. Lee, MLK Day holiday
A Twitter post taking a bank to task for posting a sign announcing it will be closed to honor Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King Jr. has gone viral. The post included a photograph of the sign on a CB&S Bank door. CB&S is headquartered in Russellville, Alabama, and has branches in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
Love, prayers and support to devastated Alabama tornado victims
This is an opinion tribute. Our love, prayers and support go out to all the families devastated by the deadly storms that ripped through Alabama’s mid-section last Thursday night. The storm inflicted heavy damage on Selma, cutting a wide path of destruction through the downtown area. Several people were...
Red Cross aids in storm relief.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Non-profits around Alabama are lending a helping around the state and afar. Executive director of the North Alabama Red Cross, Khris Anderson, is no stranger to severe weather. Anderson is organizing and sending a team to California and Selma, while keeping up with recovery efforts in...
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US
People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
This Alabama Tornado Video Looks Like Something Straight out of ‘Twister’
Alabama residents may not have to go to theaters to see the Twister sequel since they’re living out the plot. Alabama and Georgia were hit hard late Thursday night as over 35 tornadoes touched down in the southern states. Now, at least seven people, including a mother and her eight-year-old dead, and thousands are without power.
As Alabama tornadoes hit, survivors hid in tubs, shipping container
An Alabama engine mechanic took refuge in a shipping container as a tornado from a violent storm decimated his shop and killed two of his neighbors along its destructive path across Alabama and Georgia. The harrowing stories of David Hollon and other survivors of Thursday’s storm are emerging as residents...
Rush Propst returning to high school football coaching in Alabama
Rush Propst is back among the ranks of Alabama high school football coaches. The former Hoover coach was introduced this afternoon as the associate head coach and athletic director at Coosa Christian in Gadsden. Mark O’Bryant coached Coosa to the state semifinals a year ago and was named 1A Coach...
Miles’ claims, Ivey’s second term, Propst’s new job: Down in Alabama
Lawyers for the former University of Alabama basketball player charged with capital murder in the shooting of a woman on the Tuscaloosa Strip said that Darius Miles is claiming he’s innocent. Kay Ivey took her second oath of office as Alabama’s governor. Rush Propst is coaching again in...
Sunday Weather Video: Rains the Main Story the Next Two Weeks
Saturday was a beautiful but chilly day across Alabama. Highs were mostly in the 40s, including 44F at Anniston, 46F at Birmingham, and 47F at Calera. It was 50F at Tuscaloosa. WET WEATHER AHEAD: The next two weeks look like they will be wet ones across much of Alabama. With...
