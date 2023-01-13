ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

FEMA official to visit Alabama on Tuesday to survey tornado damage

Federal Emergency Management Agency Deputy Administrator Erik A. Hooks will visit Alabama on Tuesday to meet with state and local officials about ongoing response and recovery efforts following the deadly tornadoes that swept across the state last week. While here, Hooks will also travel to Autauga and Dallas counties to...
AL.com

A few strong storms possible Wednesday and Thursday in Alabama

Another cold front could bring the potential for a few strong storms to parts of Alabama on Wednesday and Thursday. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has expanded a Level 1 of of 5 risk for severe weather to include more of north and parts of central and west Alabama on Wednesday and into Thursday.
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: NWS identify at least 14 tornadoes across state

Meteorologists from National Weather Service offices in Birmingham, Mobile, and Tallahassee have identified 14 tornadoes so far from Thursday’s severe weather event in Alabama. A long track tornado is believed to have moved through Autauga, Elmore, Coosa, Tallapoosa, and Chambers counties; damage surveyed in Autauga and Coosa counties reveals...
wtva.com

Red Cross Responders respond quickly to tornado damages

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - A tornado hits one state away leaving lots of damage. The American Red Cross responds to the deadly southern tornadoes. A total of 7 people were killed in Selma, Alabama. The American Red Cross is now in the process of assisting people in need. The American...
SELMA, AL
AL.com

A few strong storms possible later this week

The National Weather Service is sending out a heads up about the potential for strong storms in Alabama from late Wednesday into the day on Thursday as a cold front moves through the state. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has part of west Alabama in a Level 1 out of 5...
WAFF

Red Cross aids in storm relief.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Non-profits around Alabama are lending a helping around the state and afar. Executive director of the North Alabama Red Cross, Khris Anderson, is no stranger to severe weather. Anderson is organizing and sending a team to California and Selma, while keeping up with recovery efforts in...
102.5 The Bone

7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US

People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
alabamawx.com

Sunday Weather Video: Rains the Main Story the Next Two Weeks

Saturday was a beautiful but chilly day across Alabama. Highs were mostly in the 40s, including 44F at Anniston, 46F at Birmingham, and 47F at Calera. It was 50F at Tuscaloosa. WET WEATHER AHEAD: The next two weeks look like they will be wet ones across much of Alabama. With...
