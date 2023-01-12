ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Soaring egg prices hurting local small businesses

By Liz Kilmer, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUq1o_0kCyIu8900

Egg prices continue to soar in the United States, and the climbing costs are having an impact on several local small businesses.

Amber Atkins, owner of the Cakery in West View, said egg prices have more than doubled in recent months.

That’s on par with what the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is reporting nationwide.

Data shows that the average cost of a dozen large eggs increased 137% from $1.79 in December 2021, to $4.25 in December 2022.

Atkins said the vast majority of her baked goods require eggs.

“You can’t avoid it,” she said.

Gerri Valliant, owner of Valliant’s Diner, is in the same boat. Between omelets and various other menu items, he estimates the Ross Township restaurant goes through 25 dozen eggs each day, “easily.”

He used to pay $3.43 for a dozen, but that cost has now risen to $6.87.

“It’s brutal,” he said.

Jeff Dzamko, owner of Father and Son Family Bakery in Pittsburgh’s Perry North neighborhood, told Channel 11 that supply has been an issue, too.

“There’s been times where our supplier has been out, so we got a second truck,” he said. “We try to stock up when we know we can get them.”

Experts report that the bird flu continues to be a major factor. Other issues, including labor shortages, severe weather, and Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine have been contributing factors to overall food cost increases.

Atkins said butter prices have skyrocketed as well. She hopes costs stabilize soon so she can begin to make a profit again.

“I’m thankful that we’re still here. We’ve gone through COVID and it just feels like this is another extension of COVID.”

She and the other owners said that they have had to grapple with how to adjust prices accordingly.

“We’ve just taken the hit,” she said. “It’s important to me that we don’t change the quality or the size of our products.”

“The last thing we want to do is chase anybody away,” Valliant said. “But at the same time, we have to be able to pay our bills or else we can’t keep our doors open.”

Experts predict egg prices could remain high for months.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLT2n_0kCyIu8900

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cranberryeagle.com

Harmony entrepreneur moves on

Josh Meeder, owner and founder of the Center of Harmony, said the historic venue will be changing hands. “My era with the Center of Harmony has come to a close and is going on to a new one,” Meeder said. The Center of Harmony is an event venue and...
HARMONY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

5 Generation Bakers Brings Jenny Lee Swirl Bread to the Masses

Jenny Lee is the most famous faux Southern belle from McKees Rocks. The hoop skirt-clad silhouette of Jenny Lee graces every bagged loaf of bread — such as the iconic Classic Cinnamon — at 5 Generation Bakers, a family-owned business at 1100 Chartiers Ave. It was formerly known as Jenny Lee Bakery, one of many off-shoots of the original culinary enterprise started by German immigrant Michael Baker in 1875.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'Remembrance is the thing': Owners of vintage, antique stores report big business

The rapid growth of Yesterday’s RAVE in Greensburg has been a surprise to co-owner Patty Wolfe. The store that specializes in antique and vintage items with 15 vendors in a renovated space at the former Schaller’s Bakery building on Highland Avenue opened in November 2021. As more sections of the building opened in the ensuing months, the number of vendors quickly increased.
GREENSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Bridgeville welcomes senior living community

Some students of the former Washington Elementary School in Bridgeville will admit to sneak over to the candy store across the street. Today, the senior living community Halcyon of Bridgeville occupies the erstwhile academic building. And the candy store is no more, having been supplanted by Country Style Pizza. But...
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
Ted Rivers

Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour

UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

'WTAE Listens': Pittsburgh's state of homelessness

On this week's "WTAE Listens," we're looking into homelessness in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, reaching unprecedented numbers. We focus on who is impacted and who is doing what to slow down this crisis. What are the short-term and long-term solutions to this problem weighing heavily on this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Bruin Woman Falls Victim To Online Scam

State police are warning residents about an online scam that involves a fake company. A 63-year-old Bruin woman applied for a job through a Facebook listing. The company was called Axel Corp and they told the woman they would need payment for equipment to work from home. She was told...
BRUIN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local man killed in eastern Pennsylvania crash

A local man was killed in a crash on an eastern Pennsylvania highway Sunday night. Greg Stupar, 49, of Charleroi, was driving a commercial vehicle on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County when the crash occurred. State police in Harrisburg said Stupar was driving in Lower Swatara Township around 11:20 p.m....
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh infectious disease expert comments on rise of COVID-19 cases after holidays, new variant

PITTSBURGH — Traveling and gatherings for the recent holidays had health experts warning of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the winter. On Thursday, Allegheny County said for the weeks of Dec. 29- Jan. 10 there were 2,021 new COVID-19 infections, 158 hospitalizations and 25 deaths reported to the county health department. Allegheny County also reached a “medium” level of COVID-19 transmission.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh experts not surprised by recent spike in Allegheny County covid numbers

A recent crest in covid case numbers in Allegheny County was entirely predictable, according to Western Pennsylvania medical experts monitoring the data. Tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified Allegheny County to be in the “medium” level of covid-19 transmission last week, though officials have confirmed the county was at a “low” community level as of Friday. A “medium” level means a moderate impact on health care facilities and medium counts of severe covid-19 cases, while a “low” community level indicates a relatively small or limited impact on health care facilities and low numbers of severe illness cases.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing, endangered man in Kiski Township found

APOLLO, Pa. — Jeff Manchini, a man reported missing and endangered out of Kiski Township has been found. Kiski Township police thank everyone for their help in finding him. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch...
APOLLO, PA
top-ten-travel-list.com

Attraction of the Week: Ohiopyle State Park

One of Pennsylvania’s largest and most popular state parks, Ohiopyle, is an easy daytrip from Pittsburgh. If you find yourself tiring of the congestion, crazy traffic and drivers, and urban scene, consider a relaxing drive out to Ohiopyle State Park. The 20,000+ acre natural oasis is one of the most visited state parks in the region with millions of tourists per year. Most notably, the Youghiogheny River Gorge runs through the center of the park and provides some of the best whitewater rafting conditions in the region.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
115K+
Followers
143K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy