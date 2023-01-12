Soaring egg prices hurting local small businesses

Egg prices continue to soar in the United States, and the climbing costs are having an impact on several local small businesses.

Amber Atkins, owner of the Cakery in West View, said egg prices have more than doubled in recent months.

That’s on par with what the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is reporting nationwide.

Data shows that the average cost of a dozen large eggs increased 137% from $1.79 in December 2021, to $4.25 in December 2022.

Atkins said the vast majority of her baked goods require eggs.

“You can’t avoid it,” she said.

Gerri Valliant, owner of Valliant’s Diner, is in the same boat. Between omelets and various other menu items, he estimates the Ross Township restaurant goes through 25 dozen eggs each day, “easily.”

He used to pay $3.43 for a dozen, but that cost has now risen to $6.87.

“It’s brutal,” he said.

Jeff Dzamko, owner of Father and Son Family Bakery in Pittsburgh’s Perry North neighborhood, told Channel 11 that supply has been an issue, too.

“There’s been times where our supplier has been out, so we got a second truck,” he said. “We try to stock up when we know we can get them.”

Experts report that the bird flu continues to be a major factor. Other issues, including labor shortages, severe weather, and Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine have been contributing factors to overall food cost increases.

Atkins said butter prices have skyrocketed as well. She hopes costs stabilize soon so she can begin to make a profit again.

“I’m thankful that we’re still here. We’ve gone through COVID and it just feels like this is another extension of COVID.”

She and the other owners said that they have had to grapple with how to adjust prices accordingly.

“We’ve just taken the hit,” she said. “It’s important to me that we don’t change the quality or the size of our products.”

“The last thing we want to do is chase anybody away,” Valliant said. “But at the same time, we have to be able to pay our bills or else we can’t keep our doors open.”

Experts predict egg prices could remain high for months.

