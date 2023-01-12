ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Family tries to move forward after Griffin home destroyed by tornado

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Spalding County was one of the hardest hit areas in the state with five tornadoes reported. Many of the homes inside the Pine Glen Mobile Home Park are destroyed and looking at what is left, it is hard to believe entire families were inside as their homes were ripped apart by a tornado.
GRIFFIN, GA
Cleanup efforts continue for Griffin families hit by severe storms

Spalding County was one of the hardest hit areas in the state with five tornadoes reported. Many of the homes here inside the Pine Glen Mobile Home Park are destroyed and looking at what’s left, it’s hard to believe entire families were inside as their homes were ripped apart by a tornado.
GRIFFIN, GA
Shelters welcome Griffin, LaGrange County residents with tornado damage

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Emergency response teams continue to survey parts of Georgia that were devastated by a deadly tornado on Thursday, including the city of Griffin and LaGrange County. The American Red Cross of Georgia announced the opening of multiple shelters for both areas. Families in need can find food,...
GRIFFIN, GA
Locust Grove hit by EF-1 tornado, mobile home community continues cleanup

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - The National Weather Service says a weak tornado blew through the Locust Grove area on Thursday leaving hundreds of homes without power days later. The sheer power of Thursday’s storm is evident as many trailer homes in the Indian Creek Mobile Home community are damaged or destroyed. Those who live there believe a tornado come through their Locust Grove community behind the Tanger Outlets and busy Interstate 75.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Cobb County, surveyors say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit in the area of Lithia Springs and Austell on Thursday. Surveyors determined the path was about 1-and-a-half miles long. It began in eastern Douglas County and moved toward Cobb County. Winds reached speeds of 110 miles per...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Biden approves disaster declaration for Georgia after deadly tornadoes

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - President Joe Biden has declared parts of Georgia hit by last week's tornadoes major disaster areas. The counties included in the declaration are Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and Troup. The new declaration makes federal funding available to individuals affected by the powerful line of...
GEORGIA STATE
Gov. Kemp requests major disaster declaration for hardest-hit Georgia counties

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp is FEMA to declare several Georgia counties major disaster areas as the National Weather Service releases its most report of Thursday’s tornado outbreak. Counties being considered are Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, and Troup. A powerful line of storms that moved through last...
GEORGIA STATE
Search for missing South Fulton man becomes homicide investigation

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A search for a South Fulton man reported missing has now become a homicide investigation. South Fulton police tell FOX 5 that 23-year-old Malik Bonny was reported missing on Nov. 30. At that time, officials say he was last seen on the 6100 block of Hemperly Road in the city and was thought to have left the area on foot.
ATLANTA, GA
Deputies: 1 dead in overnight double shooting on Coweta County road

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Authorities say shortly after midnight Tuesday, a caller reported a shooting in the area of Deep South Road near Johnson Road. At the scene, deputies found two...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Storm destroys home of Cobb County family

Neighborhoods in Austell took a major hit during the storms. A Cobb County family of eight is now searching for a new place to live. A tree came crashing down onto their Austell home while some of them were inside. The family say not only is the house unlivable but pretty much everything they own is destroyed.
COBB COUNTY, GA
10-year-old boy missing after leaving SE Atlanta hospital, police say

ATLANTA - Police is hoping someone can help them find a missing 10-year-old boy who walked away from an Atlanta hospital early Tuesday morning. A search is underway for 10-year-old Mario Boyd, who they say disappeared from Hughes Spalding Hospital on Jessie Hill Jr. Drive in southeast Atlanta. According to...
ATLANTA, GA
Tracker | Damage reports throughout metro Atlanta region as storm system sweeps through

ATLANTA — As a storm system has swept through the metro Atlanta region on Thursday afternoon, damage reports are starting to filter in. The same system has already left a trail of damage in Alabama, and the picture is slowly becoming clearer in Georgia. Several tornadoes were confirmed in metro Atlanta, particularly to the southwest and southeast, and both tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the region.
ATLANTA, GA
Classes canceled through at least Thursday for Griffin-Spalding County Schools

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Students in Griffin-Spalding County Schools will be out of school for more than half the week after two strong tornadoes tore through the area last Thursday. An EF-2 and EF-3 tornado cut paths through the griffin area as a powerful front moved through the area. Residents in the area spent the three-day weekend trying to clean up the destruction left behind.
GRIFFIN, GA
Gwinnett County transit system re-branded to 'Ride Gwinnett'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County's public transit system has a new name and look. County leaders changed the system's name to "Ride Gwinnett" this year. The bus system was called Gwinnett County Transit when it was established in 2001. The transit system also has a new website, logo and...
National Weather Service confirms EF-3 tornado struck Griffin

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The National Weather Service office in Peachtree City has confirmed at least 5 tornadoes from Thursday evenings storms thus far, one of which is an EF-3 that struck the northside of Griffin. The other three confirmed so far have been rated EF-2s. EF-2: Troup County. The...
GRIFFIN, GA

