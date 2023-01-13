ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Team Coverage: Cities across Kentucky hold MLK Day marches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cities across Kentucky observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day with marches. Danville hosted a Martin Luther King, Jr. event with a march and a program at a local community center. A diverse crowd started at Danville city hall and walked along March Street to the Jennie...
DANVILLE, KY
Housing issues slow down flood recovery process

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Finding a place to live was already an issue in Eastern Kentucky. Hollows can only take up so much space between steep mountainsides. “We don’t have a ton of flat property to build on. So, you know, you go through some urban communities and you got neighborhoods with hundreds of homes. We don’t have spaces traditionally to set that up the same way,” Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance Executive Director Zach Lawrence said.
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping an eye on two rounds of soaking rain this week. Some locations, in Central and Eastern Kentucky, could end up with 1-3 inches of rain. The first wave arrives late on Monday, sticking around until early Tuesday. The second, more potent, arrives on Wednesday, which...
KENTUCKY STATE
KYTC officials warn of overnight refreeze as temperatures drop

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said roads were relatively clear on Saturday, but they warned of black ice and slick roads following a refreeze Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Following Friday’s snowfall, crews with KYTC worked to ensure roads were safe and clear,...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Several Systems Rolling Through

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On this day we honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, we are tracking the first in a series of storm systems into Kentucky. This busy pattern likely means a lot of precipitation over the next few weeks and I do expect some of it to be in winter form.
KENTUCKY STATE
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Two Waves of Soaking Rain This Week. Keeping an eye on two rounds of soaking rain this week. Some locations, in Central and Eastern Kentucky, could end up with 1-3 inches of rain.

