Penn State released an updated roster for 2023 that includes transfers and incoming signees. However, 2 notable veterans were not included on the roster, with no explanation given. LB Charlie Katshir and DB Marquis Wilson do not appear on the 2023 roster, even as both players retain eligibility. Neither player has publicly announced a transfer, so it is currently unknown what their status for 2023 is.

1 DAY AGO