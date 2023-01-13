Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State DB, veteran contributor on defense reportedly opts for transfer portal
A veteran piece of Penn State’s defense is reportedly in the transfer portal after Monday. The player is Marquis Wilson, a former 3-star prospect coming to the Nittany Lions via the 2019 recruiting class. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Wilson is in the portal and looking at his options this offseason.
saturdaytradition.com
Dante Cephas, key transfer WR out of Kent State, reveals B1G commitment
Dante Cephas has been a key wide receiver in the transfer portal this offseason. As of Sunday, Cephas is ready to depart the portal with a commitment to the B1G. For 2023, Cephas has committed to Penn State via transfer. He was the top available prospect in the transfer portal at the time of his commitment per the 247Sports transfer rankings.
saturdaytradition.com
Pair of Penn State players not listed on updated Nittany Lions roster
Penn State released an updated roster for 2023 that includes transfers and incoming signees. However, 2 notable veterans were not included on the roster, with no explanation given. LB Charlie Katshir and DB Marquis Wilson do not appear on the 2023 roster, even as both players retain eligibility. Neither player has publicly announced a transfer, so it is currently unknown what their status for 2023 is.
Penn State Assistant Coach Reveals He Will Not Return
It's a little bit late in the college football coaching carousel, but Penn State are now in the unenviable position of making a staff change in mid-January. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Penn State wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator Taylor Stubblefield announced that he will ...
Penn State legend’s son makes his college football pick
Keeno Arrington, the son of Penn State legend LaVar Arrington, made his college pick Sunday night. And, although it won’t be at Penn State, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound hybrid safety/linebacker is headed to a pretty good school after announcing that he will play at Delaware. Arrington played at Lackawanna last...
nittanysportsnow.com
Stine: We’ll Soon Find Out How Good Penn State Wrestling Is
To this point, the season has been about par for the course for Penn State wrestling. There haven’t been any real surprises, other than the returning national champion at 197 in Max Dean slipping in back-to-back matches, but it seems that he’s put that way behind him in the rearview mirror.
Football World Reacts To Big Ten Coach Firing
A notable Big Ten assistant coach was fired on Sunday night. Penn State head coach James Franklin fired Nittany Lions wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield in a surprising move. “I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but feel it is in our ...
Benefit breakfast for Curwensville firefighter happening Sunday
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Sunday, Jan. 15, Rescue Hose and Ladder Company will be hosting a benefit breakfast buffet for firefighter Nathan Smith. Smith has recently become ill and was taken to the hospital. While at the hospital his condition declined and he was flown to Pittsburgh in critical condition. His wife has […]
More than 500 laid off after virus disables computers at Pa. wood cabinet plant
KREAMER-More than 500 Wood-Mode workers have been laid off temporarily due to a massive computer problem at the Snyder County custom wood cabinet manufacturer. A virus that is believed to have originated overseas hit the company Monday affecting production and deliveries, owner Bill French said. Experts who are working to...
Sheetz aiming to open another store in Cumberland County
Sheetz wants to open another convenience store on the West Shore. The Altoona-based chain is proposing to build a 6,100-square foot store with gas pumps and a drive-thru at Carlisle Pike and St. John’s Church Road in Hampden Township. The site is located at the former PizzaWorks at 4415 Carlisle Pike across from the Hampden Terminal shopping complex.
fox8tv.com
Rt322 Fatal Accident Update
Authorities with the Clearfield County District Attorney’s office say a Centre County man was sentenced Monday for his role in a fatal crash that claimed the life of an Ohio woman and seriously injured her husband. Police arrested Steven Hunt, now age 28, last spring following an investigation into...
Comments / 0