Repainting, deck resurfacing and related repairs are planned for the Meeker Street Bridge in Kent, considered one of the gateways to the city. Construction and painting isn’t expected to start until 2024, but the Kent City Council approved a $352,519 consultant agreement with Bellevue-based TranTech Engineering to develop design plans, specifications and cost estimates for the bridge repainting and deck resurfacing work, according to city documents.

KENT, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO