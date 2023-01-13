Read full article on original website
China's Population Drops for the First Time in Decades
BEIJING — China's population declined in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. The drop was the first since the early 1960s, according to Yi Fuxian, a critic of China's one-child policy and author of the book "Big Country With an Empty Nest." Mainland China's population, excluding foreigners,...
China Should Set Aside Politics and Look at Covid Jab Imports, World's Largest Vaccine Maker Says
Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, said Chinese officials should "open themselves up to healthcare and vaccines from the West and set aside any political issues or things that are holding them back." The main Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in China are from Sinovac and...
China's Reopening Will Boost Hong Kong Markets Despite Weak GDP Print, HKEX Chairman Says
The Chinese GDP grew by 3% last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday, slightly surpassing the expectations of a Reuters poll but sitting well below the official target of around 5.5%. The Hong Kong Hang Seng index led Asia losses on Tuesday after the release, but Cha told...
China Reports 3% GDP Growth for 2022 as December Retail Sales, Industrial Production Beat Estimates
BEIJING — China reported GDP growth for 2022 that beat expectations as December retail sales came in far better than projected. GDP grew by 3% in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. That was better than the 2.8% forecast in a Reuters' poll. The GDP growth number did miss the official target of around 5.5% set in March. In 2021, China's growth had rebounded by 8.4% from just 2.2% growth in 2020.
Saudi Arabia Can ‘Bridge the Gap' Between the U.S. and China, Finance Minister Says
The Saudi kingdom and the United States have a relationship that dates back to the 1930s, and which has been summed up in broad terms as one of Saudi oil in exchange for American-provided security. China, meanwhile, has for years been making inroads — especially economically — as Saudi Arabia's...
As China Reopens and Data Surprises, Economists Are Starting to Get Less Gloomy
Barclays on Friday raised its global growth forecast to 2.2% in 2023, up 0.5 percentage points from its last estimate in mid-November. Berenberg also upgraded its euro zone forecast in light of recent news flow, particularly falling gas prices, a consumer confidence recovery and a modest improvement in business expectations.
Qatar Does Not Advocate ‘Forgive and Forget' for Russia, Foreign Minister Says After Colleague's Controversial Remarks
"Qatar has a very clear political stance on this: we don't accept the invasion of another country," Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Thani told CNBC. He maintained that it was up to Europe to decide its energy future. Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Thani on Tuesday appeared to correct a controversial statement that...
EU Announces New Green Proposals to Rival Biden's Inflation Reduction Act
The announcement comes just months after the U.S. launched its own Inflation Reduction Act. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has previously said there are "serious concerns" about the design of the financial incentives in the package. While discussions with the US continue, von der Leyen wants...
India's Wedding Season Is Here, But for Many It's No Longer the Bigger, the Better
Many millennial couples in India no longer see the appeal of having wedding guest lists with hundreds of people. Despite couples trimming the size of their weddings, they're spending just as much. Major spending for venues, food and decorations remain the norm, said one wedding planner. Indian weddings are big...
Europe Can Learn From Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, Spain's PM Says
The sweeping U.S. legislation was approved by U.S. lawmakers in August and includes a record $369 billion in spending on climate and energy policies. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has previously said there are "serious concerns" about the design of the financial incentives in the package.
SAP CEO Says the World Is Entering the ‘Next Phase of Globalization'
SAP CEO Christian Klein told CNBC that there have been cutbacks happening in tech and the broader economy, and that CEOs are becoming increasingly cautious about spending. Klein said we are entering "the next phase of globalization," with companies shifting their focus to building up resilient supply chains and improving their sustainability credentials.
Idea of De-Globalization Is a ‘Mirage,' Says Historian Niall Ferguson
Niall Ferguson, author and Hoover Institution senior fellow, said the idea that globalization has peaked is not borne out by data. He also critiqued the concepts of the world facing a "polycrisis" or "geopolitical recession," arguing recent structural changes were "just history happening." "A lot of what appears to be...
UK House Prices to Fall by Up to 10% This Year, Lloyds Bank CEO Says
LONDON — U.K. house prices will fall by up to 10% this year, as higher mortgage rates and the broader cost of living crisis curtail home buying, Lloyds Bank CEO Charlie Nunn told CNBC on Tuesday. The British housing market has been under pressure following former prime minister Liz...
IMF Chief: Growth Will Bottom Out in 2023 and Bounce Back Next Year
The International Monetary Fund has downgraded its growth forecast three times since October 2021. The managing director's comments come the day after the IMF released a new report saying fragmentation could cost the global economy up to 7% of GDP. The International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC...
CEOs Are the Most Pessimistic They've Been in More Than a Decade as World Faces a Slowdown
Some 73% of CEOs think global growth will decline in the next year, according to a new survey by PwC. The survey was made up of 4,410 CEOs across 105 countries. It also showed that almost 40% believe that their business will not be economically viable within a decade on current trajectories.
Founders of Bankrupt Three Arrows Capital Pitch New Platform for Crypto Debt Claims
The co-founders of the now-liquidated crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital are pitching a new company focused on digital currency bankruptcy claims. Kyle Davies and Su Zhu, both founders of defunct Three Arrows Capital, are two of the founding members listed in a pitch deck reviewed by CNBC. The pitch...
