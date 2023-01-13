Movie Guide: What's playing in Aiken for the weekend of Jan. 13

"Plane" NEW

Brodie Torrance saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island - only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. When most of the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare, an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. In order to rescue the passengers, Torrance will need Gaspare's help, and will learn there's more to Gaspare than meets the eye. With Gerard Butler, Mike Colter and Yoson An. Written by Charles Cumming and J.P. Davis. Directed by Jean-Francois Richet. (1:47) R

"A Man Called Otto" NEW

Otto is a grump who's given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around. With Tom Hanks, John Higgins and Tony Bingham. Written by David Magee. Based on the novel "A Man Called Ove" by Fredrik Backman and the film "A Man Called Ove" by Hannes Holm. Directed by Marc Forster. (2:06) PG-13.

"M3GAN"

A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own. With Allison Williams, Violet McGraw and Amie Donald. Written by Akela Cooper and James Wan. Directed by Gerald Johnstone. (1:42) PG-13

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives. With Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek and Harvey Guillen. Written by Tommy Swerdlow, Tom Wheeler and Paul Fisher. Directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado. (1:40) PG

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

Jake Sully lives with his newfound family formed on the extrasolar moon Pandora. Once a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started, Jake must work with Neytiri and the army of the Na'vi race to protect their home. With Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver. Written by James Cameron, Rick Jaff and Amanda Silver. Directed by James Cameron. (3:12) PG-13