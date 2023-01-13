Read full article on original website
Bully Ray Plans to Stick Around in Impact Wrestling
– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed his future in Impact Wrestling after Hard to Kill. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Bully Ray on wanting revenge: “I’m gonna be sticking around for a while, and revenge is definitely on my mind. Whether that’s with Josh Alexander, whether that’s with his wife, or whether that’s with Tommy Dreamer, so we’ll see what’s going to happen. I am going to stick around. Last night was a very violent, very brutal match, as a Full Metal Mayhem Match always is.
Updated Lineups for This Week’s WrestlePro Alaska Events
– WrestlePro Alaska is holding two events later this week. Below are the updated lineups for Zero Hour in Palmer at the Borough Gym in Palmer, Alaska on January 20, along with Winter Rumble in Anchorage at the Arctic Rec Center:. WrestlePro Alaska Zero Hour (Jan. 20):. * WrestlePro Interim...
Spoilers For Upcoming Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling taped a number of matches today in Atlanta, GA and the results and spoilers have been made available online (via Impact Asylum). These bouts will be broadcast as part of Impact’s programming over the next few weeks. You can see the complete results listings below. *BTI Match:...
Notes From Today’s WWE Raw Meeting With Talent
According to Fightful Select, WWE conducted a meeting for the roster and staff of Raw today. CCO Paul Levesque, Kevin Dunn, and Executive VP of Talent Dan Ventrelle helmed the meeting. Many of Friday’s talking points were seemingly reiterated, establishing that Levesque’s position is still firmly set as CCO and...
Update On Vince McMahon After WWE Return, Reportedly Already Trying To Affect Creative
During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted by Bryan Alvarez that Vince McMahon has already tried to ‘sneak’ back into WWE creative after his recent return to the company. Meltzer noted that McMahon hasn’t actually had an impact on creative yet, however. It was noted last week that Triple H told talent that Vince may give him ideas, but he has the final call as the head of creative.
Billy Corgan Explains Moving NWA Powerrr Off of FITE TV
– During a recent interview The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, NWA Owner Billy Corgan discussed the recent move to take NWA Powerrr off of FITE TV and putting it back on NWA’s YouTube channel. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Billy Corgan on moving NWA...
Seth Rollins: ‘Really Feel Like Main Eventing WrestleMania This Year’
– WWE Superstar Seth Rollins expressed his desire to headline WrestleMania 39 this year via Twitter. Rollins wrote earlier today, “Really feel like main eventing WrestleMania this year.” You can view his message below. WWE WrestleMania 39 will be a two-night event on April 1-2. The event will...
Dominik Mysterio On Being Told To Smile A Lot Early In His WWE Run
In an interview with Konnan for the Keepin it 100 podcast (via Fightful), Dominik Mysterio spoke about his time in the WWE as a babyface and being told to smile a lot. He also noted that he prefers playin a heel. Here are highlights:. On the start of his WWE...
Saraya Says She Was Blown Up After AEW Full Gear Match
Saraya had her first match in nearly five years at AEW Full Gear and she recently revealed she was blown up after the match. She spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast (via Wrestling Inc) and said that she was very winded after facing Britt Baker. She said: “My head was...
Two More WWE Legends Set For 30th Anniversary of RAW (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that two more WWE legends are set to appear at the 30th anniversary of RAW in Philadelphia on January 23. According to the report, Shawn Michaels and Tatanka are both set for the show. This comes after previous reports stated that X-Pac and Kane are also scheduled to appear. Tatanka confirmed he was invited to the taping on his Facebook.
Wheeler Yuta & Willow Nightingale Set for Beyond Wrestling ‘Miight Snow’ on Jan. 29
– AEW stars Wheeler Yuta and Willow Nightingale have been announced for the upcoming Beyond Wrestling “Miight Snow” scheduled for January 29. The card will be held at the White Eagle in Worcester, MA. Wheeler Yuta will face Marcus Mathers. Meanwhile, Willow Nightingale faces Ichiban. Here’s the current lineup:
WWE Live Results 1.15.23: Charlotte Flair Battles Shayna Baszler, More
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Corbin, Kentucky with Charlotte Flair defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship and more. You can see the full results of the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Shayna Baszler. * Dominik Mysterio def. Butch,...
WWE NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
A new report lists two NXT stars as backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw in Cincinnati. PWInsider reports that Zoey Stark and Charlie Dempsey are both at the show and are likely to work matches for WWE Main Event before the show. We’ll have the WWE Main Event...
Candice Michelle Open To A WWE Return at Royal Rumble
In an interview with Ring the Belle (via Fightful), Candice Michelle spoke about a possible WWE return at the Royal Rumble, which is in her home state of Texas. She said: “I get this question all the time. I’m so down for it. Even one year, they promoted that I was going to be there and people were like, ‘Why didn’t you show up?’ I was like, ‘The truth is they just never called me.’ They have certain amount of people they gotta have, a certain look, group, and all that stuff. I just haven’t made the list yet. So I’m hoping this year; it’s in Texas. I live in Texas. It’s a good year to go back, I’m just saying. I’m ready. I hope it happens, but we’ll see what they do.“
Various News: This Week’s Being The Elite Online, Schedule For This Week’s NJPW On AXS TV
– The latest episode of Being the Elite looks at the final match in The Elite’s Best of Seven series with Death Triangle. You can see the episode, titled “Game 7,” below:. – This week’s episode of NJPW on AXS TV will feature the IWGP World Heavyweight...
Lio Rush Set To Make PROGRESS Wrestling Debut This Weekend
Lio Rush is headed to PROGRESS Wrestling, making his promotional debut at Chapter 148. PROGRESS announced on Monday morning that Rush will face Danny Black at the event, which takes place on Sunday in Camden, London. The announcement reads:. “Start Spreading The News…. Danny Black wanted to remind himself &...
Molly Holly on Being Paired With William Regal in WWE Developmental
– During a recent Highspots virtual signing, WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly discussed working as a manager for William Regal in WWE developmental in Memphis. Molly Holly stated (per Wrestling Inc), “I was in developmental, and they put me with William Regal [as] just kind of a manager. I’d interfere somewhat. [It was] mostly so he could mentor me, and I could observe what he was doing. We became friends, and we’re still friends today.”
DDT Sweet Dreams! 2023 Tour Results 1.13.23: New Universal Champion, More
The latest stop in DDT Sweet Dreams! 2023 tour took place on Friday in Tokyo, and it saw a new Universal Champion crowned plus more. You can check out the full results from the show, which aired on Wrestle Universe, below per Cagematch.net:. * Jun Akiyama, Tetsuya Endo & Yusuke...
Kamille on Her Interest in Potentially Working in WWE Someday
– During a recent appearance on the Insider’s Edge podcast, NWA Women’s World Champion Kamille discussed her interest in potentially working in WWE and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Kamille on if she ever wants a chance to work in WWE: Yeah, I think anybody that...
Frankie Kazarian on ‘Wild Start’ to 2023, Invites Fans on Continuing His Journey
– As previously reported, Frankie Kazarian recently departed from AEW and signed with Impact Wrestling earlier this month. Kazarian thanked the fans for their support earlier today via Twitter and stated the following on signing with Impact:. “Well, 2023 is off to a wild start. Thank you all for your...
