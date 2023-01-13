Read full article on original website
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14. Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game. Nonetheless, several memes were ...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return lifts Bengals over Ravens
CINCINNATI — Sam Hubbard returned Tyler Huntley’s fumble 98 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown in the fourth quarter, helping Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday night. Facing third-and-goal at the 1 with about 12 minutes left,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Analysis: Bills, Bengals look shaky in wins, set up rematch
The Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills rematch coming next week almost didn’t happen. Both teams squeaked past undermanned opponents Sunday, beating backup quarterbacks to advance to the AFC divisional round. First, the Bills blew a 17-0 lead against Miami and had to rally for a 34-31 victory. Then, the Bengals were...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud declares for NFL draft
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will give up a final year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft, where he is expected to be a top-five pick. The two-year starter for the Buckeyes announced his decision, which had been expected, on social media on Monday, the last day eligible players can declare for the draft.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
AP source: Panthers to interview Sean Payton for HC job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Panthers have also requested permission to speak to Philadelphia Eagles defensive consultant Vic Fangio, New York...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital and about two weeks after the safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn State's James Franklin announces WR coach Taylor Stubblefield no longer with program
Penn State has been in the market for transfer portal wide receivers for the past month. Now, James Franklin and the Nittany Lions will be looking for someone to coach the position. Taylor Stubblefield is no longer the Nittany Lions’ wide receivers coach. Penn State announced on Sunday night that...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Chargers' Justin Herbert, Brandon Staley ponder what went wrong
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Justin Herbert sat in silence at his locker for roughly 15 minutes, staring into the distance. He had taken off his cleats but still was wearing most of his grass-stained uniform. It was a defining scene for a team devastated by a collapse no one could...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mark Madden's Hot Take: Pirates need to capitalize after signing Andrew McCutchen
Now that Andrew McCutchen is again a Pirate, a big switch must be made: McCutchen should change his uniform number from 22, the digits he wore during his prior Pittsburgh tenure. It doesn’t matter what number McCutchen uses. It just has to be different. There’s no conflict: No. 22...
