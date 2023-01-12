Read full article on original website
Friday morning fire causes significant damage to home off Hard Scrabble Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A home in northeastern Richland County has suffered significant damage following a fire that happened early Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, the fire happened in the area of Deer Pass Way in the Winchester subdivision near Hard Scrabble Road.
Sumter man found dead following Sumter County camper fire identified
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead by firefighters responding to a fire on Sunday. According to a spokesperson with the Sumter Fire Department, crews were called to the 400 block of Raymond Street just before 4 a.m. to a report of a "fifth-wheel" camper trailer that had caught fire.
WIS-TV
Richland County deputies rescue newborn puppies from underneath home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A few newborn puppies are now safe thanks to two deputies from Richland County. Officials said a homeowner called the Richland County Sheriff’s Department after efforts to rescue the puppies from underneath a residential home by animal control and fire department failed. Deputies Destiny Hamlin...
WIS-TV
Railroad crossings to close for repair work in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A series of railroad crossing repairs is kicking off in Orangeburg County this week. CSX Transportation said it has a railroad tie repair gang that will move to multiple sites from Jan. 16 through Feb 3. Organizers said each crossing on the list will be closed...
swlexledger.com
Lexington Police Department arrest validated gang member over the weekend
Lexington, SC 01/16/2023 (Paul Kirby) – Officers with the Lexington Police Department were assisted by deputies and K-9s from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and personnel from the SC Highway Patrol in capturing a validated gang member who attempted to evade them over the weekend. The also used their high-tech drone in this incident which occurred on Roberts Street within the town.
WRDW-TV
1 person killed in Orangeburg County single-car crash
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-car crash on Interstate 95 in Orangeburg County on Sunday. At 11:42 a.m., a person driving a 2015 Infinity Q50 was going northbound on I-95 when they veered off the road and crashed into a tree, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
WYFF4.com
Tornado confirmed: Laurens County residents recover after storm levels buildings and trees
JOANNA, S.C. — Thursday night, an EF1 tornado knocked the walls of a Joanna, South Carolina, carwash over like they were dominos, crumpling up roofs and snapping trees in its wake, officials confirmed Friday. Though the National Weather Service said winds reached 95 miles an hour, buildings and trees...
New details released in overnight search for suspect who crashed while running from police
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department is providing new information about an incident that spurred a neighborhood search and shut down area roads on Saturday night. According to a statement released on Sunday morning, the whole incident began when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for having a...
WIS-TV
Displaced Colony Apartments tenants report stolen property from their vacated homes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some displaced tenants at the Colony Apartments in North Columbia report that their property is being stolen from their vacated homes. Dozens of residents remain under an evacuation order more than two weeks after they first reported living without necessary utilities. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey D....
Columbia residents concerned about losing history with new development
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A developer is looking to add 31 new apartments in the Kilbourne neighborhood of Columbia, but there are concerns about what it may bring to the community - and what it could take away. Dangerous traffic, parking issues, and overpopulation are a few of the concerns...
Truck drivers give away $14,000 of free produce
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some truck drivers turned a $14,000 loss into free food for a local community. Despite the cold on Saturday, pallets full of lettuce were lifted out of a trailer. Brittany Castro, a truck driver, and her husband Bob were left with 41,000 pounds of produce. She...
Woman wounded Saturday in Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a woman is in the hospital and stable after a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wright Street. There, they found a 35-year-old woman who was wounded. Police said that...
WLTX.com
Suspect arrested in Lexington after traffic stop, crash lead to neighborhood search
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police say a driver who ran from them, crashed, and then escaped on foot has been arrested. According to a police spokesperson, the incident began when an officer attempted to pull over a driver. Police said the driver didn't stop and drove away from the officer.
WRDW-TV
Family feud over 4-wheeler leads to gunfire, arrest
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after a Christmas Day confrontation, according to authorities. According to a report from deputies, four people tried to enter a shed on Weeks Road in Aiken. The owner of the shed told deputies two of the...
wach.com
Lanes reopening after a crash on I-26 East near Irmo
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Traffic is moving again after an accident on I-26 around 5:30 had all lanes blocked. The crash was in the eastbound direction near mile marker 101/102 at Broad River Road had all lanes blocked. The backup will be slow to breakdown with some extra congestion...
WIS-TV
Teenage gang member arrested after chase in stolen vehicle, Lexington police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports a juvenile was arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase in Lexington. It was determined by investigators the teenager did not have a license, he was a validated gang member, and the vehicle he was driving was stolen. Officers said...
WLTX.com
What's going on with the Chapin Lexington Medical Urgent Care?
People have been saying online it's closing. But that's not the case. In fact, more care could be on the way.
WIS-TV
West Columbia police searching for runaway teenager
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home. Officials say Josie Rae Sharpe ran away from home on Tuesday, January 10. She is 5′2″ and weighs 90 pounds. Ms. Sharpe also has a tattoo above her knee that says “love,” and she is likely carrying a navy blue book bag with burgundy handles.
WRDW-TV
Arrested man swallowed razor blade, Aiken County deputies say
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man underwent emergency surgery after swallowing narcotics and a razor blade, plus resisted arrest for allegedly assaulting an elderly relative, according to authorities. According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initially responded to a disturbance call Dec. 21 in the 3100 block of Townsend...
Identified: Burned body found in Aiken County July 2022
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a body found in a burned-out car. On July 28, 2022, Aiken County authorities reported on the death of an individual who had been found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road off Williston Road. After DNA testing, that victim has been […]
