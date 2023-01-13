Read full article on original website
NC police investigating after radio towers damaged
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating after multiple radio towers were damaged last week. Josh Graham, with WSJS, says 101.5 FM/AM 600 is temporarily down and listeners can tune into the show at 104.9 FM, 103.1 FM or online. Stu Epperson, president and founder of Truth Network, told FOX8 he believes […]
Winston-Salem neighbors react after 12-year-old shot, killed
12-year-old in critical condition in Winston-Salem shooting: police
Greensboro police searching for 2 suspects after Papa John’s Pizza on East Cone Boulevard robbed at gunpoint
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are searching for two suspects after a Papa John’s was robbed at gunpoint on Monday night, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 9:49 pm officers responded to Papa John’s Pizza on 1015 E. Cone Blvd. when they were told about a robbery. Two men armed with […]
Victim with life-threatening injuries brought to Winston-Salem hospital
Siding ripped off home, following shooting that caused a car to crash into a Winston Salem house
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Damage remains along the 2800 block of Thomasville Rd. following a late-night shooting that caused a car to crash into a home. The crash happened around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning. According to police, the victims said they were driving in the area and tried to pass...
Wanted felon apprehended in Mebane, deputies say
Police chase from Boone into Wilkesboro
Pursuit from Boone through Wilkes County ends with 3 arrests
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen SUV Sunday night, Boone Police said. Boone Police said officers saw an SUV speeding and swerving in and out of traffic on US 421 South near Industrial Drive at 11:56 p.m. Police said the SUV had been stolen from South Carolina and did not have a registration plate displayed.
Gunshot victim shows up to hospital with life-threatening injuries
Man killed while trimming tree in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died from injuries sustained while trimming a tree on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the 1400 block of Belleauwood Street to assist Winston-Salem firefighters in the rescue of a man who was injured while trimming a tree. Investigators say that the victim. […]
55-year-old woman, teen, shot in drive-by shootings in Winston-Salem, police say
Highway 52 crash in Winston-Salem create major northbound delays
Teenager in 'critical condition' after being shot on Southdale Ave.
Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
'It'll make you real nervous' | Neighbors say safety is a concern after store clerk found stabbed in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — One person has been charged after a store clerk was stabbed in Burlington. Neighbors say this was not the first time they have seen police at the Burlington Grill and Mini Mart on South Ireland Street. Saturday night, a driver called 911 after a man was...
Neighbors alarmed after Burlington store clerk stabbed
Juvenile injured in Winston-Salem shooting; suspect at-large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile is injured as the result of a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the intersection of Waughtown Street and Norton Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, investigators found the juvenile victim inside […]
Police said they found suspect who stabbed a clerk in Burlington
55-year-old woman and 18-year-old shot within a mile apart in drive-by shooting
