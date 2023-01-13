ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Queen City News

NC police investigating after radio towers damaged

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating after multiple radio towers were damaged last week. Josh Graham, with WSJS, says 101.5 FM/AM 600 is temporarily down and listeners can tune into the show at 104.9 FM, 103.1 FM or online. Stu Epperson, president and founder of Truth Network, told FOX8 he believes […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

12-year-old in critical condition in Winston-Salem shooting: police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) —A 12-year-old is in critical condition and a man is injured as well after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Sunday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At around 3:12 p.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 3900 block of Southdale Avenue in response to a shooting. At the scene, investigators found […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Wanted felon apprehended in Mebane, deputies say

MEBANE, N.C. — A wanted man from Mebane was detained early Monday morning, police say. Lacy Childress, 28, was arrested just after 2 a.m. for larceny and assault. Alamance County deputies located Childress, who is a convicted felon and wanted for a parole violation, at a residence on Calloway Drive.
MEBANE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Police chase from Boone into Wilkesboro

WILKESBORO, N.C. — A police chase started in Boone before crossing county lines and ending in Wilkes County around midnight on Sunday, Jan. 15. A silver 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling east on US 421 South near Industrial Drive and was speeding and swerving in between lanes with no license plate.
BOONE, NC
WXII 12

Pursuit from Boone through Wilkes County ends with 3 arrests

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen SUV Sunday night, Boone Police said. Boone Police said officers saw an SUV speeding and swerving in and out of traffic on US 421 South near Industrial Drive at 11:56 p.m. Police said the SUV had been stolen from South Carolina and did not have a registration plate displayed.
BOONE, NC
WXII 12

Gunshot victim shows up to hospital with life-threatening injuries

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man showed up to a hospital after being shot Monday morning, police said. Winston-Salem officers responded to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital after being alerted about a man that arrived with a gunshot wound. Police are not sure where the shooting took place and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man killed while trimming tree in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died from injuries sustained while trimming a tree on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the 1400 block of Belleauwood Street to assist Winston-Salem firefighters in the rescue of a man who was injured while trimming a tree. Investigators say that the victim. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Highway 52 crash in Winston-Salem create major northbound delays

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Update:This crash has cleared. Original story: Delays are growing on Highway 52 after a morning crash Tuesday. It happened around 7:10 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Salem Parkway. Authorities have not said if anyone was injured or the cause of the crash. According to the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Surry County neighbors react to murder of 4-year-old

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who watched four-year-old Skyler Wilson play outside his home every day tell FOX8 they had no idea what was happening inside the house on Rosecrest Drive in Mount Airy. Surry County deputies believe the boy’s adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson abused him, and it led to his death. […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
FOX8 News

Juvenile injured in Winston-Salem shooting; suspect at-large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile is injured as the result of a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the intersection of Waughtown Street and Norton Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, investigators found the juvenile victim inside […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Police said they found suspect who stabbed a clerk in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police said they have found the suspect responsible for assaulting a man Saturday afternoon. The update came in around 10 p.m. Saturday from authorities, stating that Dimond Levario was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, with intent to kill. Authorities said...
BURLINGTON, NC

