Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Ross Dress For Less Location Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergDublin, CA
15 municipalities allow non-citizens to vote in local elections: Does this impact the US political landscape?Edy Zoo
How much is being the descendant of Black Slaves in America Worth? At Least $5 million.Matthew C. Woodruff
This is when the Bay Area's string of storms is expected to finish.Sherif SaadSanta Rosa, CA
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a monthMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Related
One stabbed in Mission District, victim has life-threatening injuries
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A male victim has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in San Francisco’s Mission District Monday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4 News. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Mission Street for a stabbing at about 3:13 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying on the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Body found floating near Ferry Building: San Francisco police
SAN FRANCISCO - A body was found floating in the San Francisco Bay near the Ferry Building on Sunday. Officers responded to the area of Embarcadero and Ferry Plaza around 10:11 a.m. and recovered the body. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Foul play is not...
Missing 11-year-old Santa Rosa girl found
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 11-year-old girl the Santa Rosa Police Department had been asking for community assistance in locating has been found, according to an alert from the City of Santa Rosa. The missing girl, Monique Rameriz, was located at around 11 p.m. Sunday after she walked into a local hospital. Monique […]
SF woman sitting in car targeted in smash-and-grab robbery
Stunning video shows the moment a robbery suspect broke into a woman's car while she was still sitting in the driver's seat.
CHP asking public's help finding driver who ran over man found on highway
MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol asked the public for help Monday finding a driver who hit a man and left him for dead on Highway 4 earlier this month.In a social media post, CHP officials said Damond Lazenby was reported missing on New Year's Day. Seven days later, Lazenby's body was found near the shoulder of eastbound Highway 4 between Port Chicago Highway and Willow Pass Road in Contra Costa County.Detectives said that it appeared Lazenby was hit by a vehicle,"The CHP believes Lazenby was struck by the right front portion of a vehicle, and the driver fled the scene. The vehicle is possibly a dark color sedan," the CHP said.The CHP asked that anyone with information regarding the driver or suspect vehicle is encouraged to leave a detailed message on the CHP 24/7 tip line at (707) 917-4491.
Police searching for 16-year-old missing since Thursday
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Petaluma police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old juvenile who has been missing since Thursday. Michelle Marcoux was reported missing Thursday after failing to return home after school, police said. The juvenile is described as white, standing at 5 feet, 8 inches and weighing 250 pounds. Michelle […]
Afternoon stabbing on Mission leaves victim in serious condition
A man was stabbed and seriously injured around 3 p.m. Monday on Mission Street between 22nd and 23rd streets, according to Police Department Sergeant Daggs, one of around a dozen officers at the scene. The stabbing left one victim in serious condition, Daggs said. Footage on the Citizen app, which...
‘Foul play not suspected' with body found near San Francisco Ferry Building
A body was found near the Ferry Building on Sunday morning, the San Francisco Fire Department has confirmed to KRON4.
SFist
San Francisco Police Seek Public's Help In Locating 18-Year-Old Missing For Six Days
An 18-year-old male who lived in the Tenderloin has not been seen since leaving his apartment last Friday afternoon, and the SFPD is now seeking the public's help in locating him. 18-year-old Maxwell Maltzman was last seen around 2:30 p.m. at his building on the 900 block of Sutter Street,...
KTVU FOX 2
CHP says Pittsburg teen struck by hit-and-run driver; family says death doesn't add up
CONCORD, Calif. - Damond Lazenby, the teen who went missing in Concord and whose body was later discovered on the side of Highway 4, was struck by a vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said on Monday. But his family says while this information is helpful, it just doesn't add up.
KTVU FOX 2
Pittsburg teen whose body was found on side of Highway 4 was struck by vehicle, CHP says
CONCORD, Calif. - Damond Lazenby, the teen who went missing in Concord and whose body was later discovered on the side of Highway 4, was struck by a vehicle, California Highway Patrol said on Monday. Lazenby was 19. His body was discovered last weekend on the eastbound shoulder of the...
KTVU FOX 2
Ambulance stolen in San Francisco chased by CHP through San Mateo, Alameda counties
San Francisco Fire Department said an ambulance was stolen from the city's Sunset District while responding to a medical emergency Monday night. Officials said California Highway Patrol pursued the vehicle in San Mateo and Alameda counties. The pursuit was discontinued and the ambulance was later found in Oakland.
KTVU FOX 2
Police activity shuts portion of Geary Boulevard in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Police on Tuesday morning asked the public to avoid the area near 3575 Geary Boulevard in San Francisco because of "police activity." Officials said neighbors heard gunshots around 4 a.m. near Stanyan Street, and police were dispatched to the scene. The road is blocked in both directions....
Woman arrested after allegedly stealing car from dealership
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a car from a dealership on Thursday, according to Fairfield police. Shortly after 10 a.m., officers responded to a parking lot in the 400 block of Pacific Avenue after being notified by a Suisun car dealership employee that a stolen car was located […]
SFist
A 70-year-old San Francisco Woman Died After Tree Branch Fell on Her in Golden Gate Park Saturday Evening
An elderly San Francisco woman who was out jogging in Golden Gate Park on Saturday evening was reportedly struck by a falling tree branch and died, KRON4 reported. San Francisco Police reportedly responded to a 911 call at 5:15 p.m. Satruday and found the unresponsive jogger, according to KTVU. She was near John F. Kennedy Drive and 30th Avenue, near the Lindley Meadow part of Golden Gate Park, next to a large branch.
SFist
Brentwood Man Arrested for Bizarre Rash of BB Gun Attacks On Cars
A 31-year-old Brentwood man is in Contra Costa County Jail and charged with a shooting spree, albeit a BB gun shooting spree — and he is suspected of shooting at at least seven cars in a 20-hour period. A strange crime spree with little sensible motive confused Brentwood police...
KTVU FOX 2
Family's plea for help solving hit & run case
CHP offered new information on Monday about what happened in the death of an East Bay teenager who disappeared on New Year's Day in Contra Costa County. Investigators now say Damond Lazenby was struck by a hit-and-run driver.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman struck and killed by falling tree while jogging in Golden Gate Park
SAN FRANCISCO - A woman was struck and killed by a falling tree at Golden Gate Park Saturday evening. San Francisco police said they were called to the park at approximately 5:15 p.m. to check on someone laying on the sidewalk near John F Kennedy Dr and 30th Avenue. When...
KTVU FOX 2
Brentwood police arrest man on suspicion of 'recklessly' discharging projectiles at cars
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Brentwood police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of "recklessly discharging projectiles" at moving cars. Police arrested Brandon Hasenpusch of Brentwood on Saturday after searching a home on Almond Street and finding "related evidence," which they did not describe in detail. Police also didn't say if...
SFist
SF Police and Sheriff Unions Engaged in Bizarro Social Media Fight Over Staffing at SFO
Immature posts from law enforcement unions are nothing new, but we can’t help but be amused by the new Twitter fight between SF Police Officers Association and the SF Deputy Sheriffs' Association, who are publicly airing beef between them over who should staff SFO. I was very surprised to...
Comments / 0