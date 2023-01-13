Read full article on original website
Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape penJade Talks CrimeKansas City, MO
Why Kansas City Might Lose Out on Millions of DollarsEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
NFL Divisional Round Playoff ScheduleFlurrySports
KC Current has a new co-owner, the quarterback of the Kansas City ChiefsTour Tyler TexasKansas City, MO
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
KCKPD and Churches United for Justice team up violence prevention initiative
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A faith-based group announced plans to prevent violent crime in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday. Churches United for Justice is teaming with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department on an initiative called Group Violence Intervention or GVI. The announcement was made during a Martin Luther...
Video shows KC man at scene of New Year's Day killing
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal New Year's Day, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Daqunne E. Green, 24, faces Murder 2nd Degree Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action. According to court records, police were...
Police, district investigating vandalism at Blue Valley High School
The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a case of vandalism at Blue Valley High School on Monday, which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for THC vape pen
The Kansas City police raided a terminally ill patient's hospital room for a THC vape pen and THC ointment. @jadetalkscrime TERMINALLY ILL PATIENT HOSPITAL ROOM RAIDED FOR VAPE PEN AND SALVE #truecrimejade#truecrimeclan#jadetalkscrime#truecrime#crimetok#truecrimenews#truecrimetiktok#tiktoktruecrime#gregbretz♬ [News coverage] Inorganic: Flat: 12(1011945) - 8.864Greg Bretz is a 69 year old man who is hospitalized and in his final stages of terminal, inoperable cancer. He most often lies "flat on his back" in his hospital bed and can't stand up without being assisted. His doctor in the hospital advised him "to do whatever he wants to alleviate his excruciating pain because there is nothing left that medical science can do for him."
Teacher investigated for using duct tape on Topeka children
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teacher is under investigation for tying up children with duct tape at a Catholic school in Topeka. The allegations involve a teacher at Most Pure Heart of Mary School. A parent told 27 News he filed a police report Wednesday, claiming the teacher tied up his student and two other children […]
Kansas City man accused of killing woman in drunk driving crash in Overland Park
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused of drunk driving and killing a woman in a deadly crash in Overland Park on the day before Halloween.
Suspected drunk driver charged in Overland Park crash that left woman dead
Alexander Grayson Kohrs was charged last week with second-degree murder and DUI/involuntary manslaughter.
northeastnews.net
272: Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves
On this week’s episode of the Northeast Newcast, Publisher Michael Bushnell is joined by recently promoted Kansas City, Mo., Police Chief Stacey Graves. A 25-year veteran of the department, she was previously the acting Deputy Chief of the Patrol Bureau. They discuss community policing, the homicide rate, recruitment and retention of officers, local control and more.
kcur.org
Guns and fentanyl at high schools is a community problem, Kansas City, Kansas, officials say
As drug overdoses and gun deaths have been increasing on both sides of the state line, they’ve spilled into area schools – prompting administrators to look for solutions. In December, a student was arrested at Wyandotte High School for possession of a loaded gun with an extended magazine and fentanyl. In November, a student was arrested at the same school for possessing 15 fentanyl pills, according to incident reports from Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools.
WIBW
Kansas man injured in turnpike crash
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Kansas man was injured after crashing into another vehcile on the I-70 turnpike Saturday evening. According to the KHP crash log, Cory Baston, 33, was driving east on I-70 when he lost control of his vehicle and struck another vehicle inside of the barrier wall.
WIBW
One arrested after cocaine, marijuana found during Topeka search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after cocaine and marijuana were found during the search of a home in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that on Thursday, Jan. 12, the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3400 block of SE Girard St. connected to an ongoing investigation.
KC councilwoman introduces seven point plan to move Kansas City forward
On the day we celebrate civil rights leader and trailblazer Martin Luther King Jr., a Kansas City councilwoman is introducing a new plan to move all of Kansas City forward.
KCTV 5
Monday morning house fire in KCK leaves 1 dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died following an overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas. Neighbors told KCTV5 a home in the area of 32nd Street and Greeley Avenue caught fire just after midnight. The homeowner said a man had been staying downstairs in the residence after...
capitalbnews.org
Kansas City Police Dismissed a Black News Site’s Reports of Missing Women. Then One Showed Up.
For more than a month, a 22-year-old Black woman was allegedly held hostage inside a makeshift room in the basement of an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, home. Bound with handcuffs, gagged by duct tape and a metal collar with a padlock around her neck, she was repeatedly raped and whipped by her kidnapper, according to court documents.
KMBC.com
Apartment resident pleads for help moving after water problems
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aaron Blanford says it is time to move after 17 years at Kansas City’s Stonegate Meadows apartment complex. He no longer trusts the water pipes in his apartment. The kitchen sink shakes when the water is turned on. His shower floor is warped due...
KMBC.com
Overland Park police vehicle struck by fleeing suspect in reportedly stolen car
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A call to assist an officer went out to police in Overland Park, Kansas on Monday afternoon. Authorities say a police vehicle was struck, with an officer inside, by a reportedly stolen Jeep on the west side of Metcalf Ave at 140th street. The officer...
KCTV 5
Local families join forces to hand out flyers for unsolved murders
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) -- A pair of local families met in Raytown to hand out flyers for two unsolved murders Saturday afternoon. Jackie Mitts’ daughter, Alexuas Acord, passed away in April 2020. Rhonda Herring’s son, Brandon Herring, passed away in 2017. Both mothers still grieve for their loss, but they say taking action helps ease their pain.
Kansas City suspect accused of shooting, killing man in botched fentanyl deal
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused of shooting and killing another man in a botched fentanyl drug deal at an Independence gas station.
Suspected road rage led to deadly shooting on I-435 in Lenexa
Lenexa police are investigating a suspected case of road rage that turned deadly. Investigators say someone shot and killed a 59-year-old.
kelo.com
Kansas City man sentenced for drug running in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. Ricky Lee Young, Jr., 39, was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release. In the summer of 2021,Young and...
