ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Rain moves out, Snow moves in

After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
Idaho8.com

Snow showers dry up heading into Monday

TONIGHT: Snow showers are expected to continue into the early evening hours tonight before becoming more isolated towards the Upper Snake River Plain and western WY in the late night hours. An additional inch or two is expected from the remaining snow showers tonight across the Upper Snake and western WY. Winds should be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get into the lower 20's.
WYOMING STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Severe weather possible Thursday with snowfall Friday

CLANTON, Ala. – Thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front moving quickly through the state on Thursday.  During the morning hours and across the northern half of the state, scattered thunderstorms will occur.    During the afternoon, as atmospheric instability increases, the thunderstorms will likely become a broken to a solid line as they move through the southern half of Alabama.  Although a tornado or two is possible, the main threat with this system will be damaging straight-line winds with gusts up to 60 mph. A timing graphic is shown above. Due to the fast movement of the storms, one inch or less of total...
ALABAMA STATE
WSAZ

Severe Weather Alert Day | Two-day stretch of dynamic weather

(WSAZ) - The morning dawned with many of our western counties feeding on a warm southerly inflow with temperatures already in the 50s. The eastern mountain counties were still as cool as the upper 30s, but that was soon to change. Showers and storms have already moved in during the morning hours, both a sign of the instability to come but oddly enough, also ‘steam release’ that will help use up the storm energy in the air prior to the arrival of a notable storm front closer to midday and beyond. Areas this morning that see sunshine and experience warmer air may well consider themselves lucky to have such ‘pleasant’ weather in January, but these are the places about which we’re most concerned. These regions, particularly the southern coalfields counties of KY and WV, will have a lot more storm energy available in the air to be used when the storm lines roll through. The risk for severe weather is real -- and even though it is low, the chances for gusty winds, hail, and even a tornado is not zero. Please be sure to stay on-top of the latest weather (a great way to do this is through the use of our free Weather App). These storms will be passing through this afternoon, and then tonight the winds wrap around the northwest, driving in colder air with which will stay the weekend.
KENTUCKY STATE
Middle Tennessee Source

WEATHER ALERT 1-12,2022 Storms, Winds, Cold, Flurries

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 159 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-130800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 159 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail may occur across Middle Tennessee today. A brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds over 35mph are possible as the storms approach in the morning, then again as a cold front passes late in the day. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Much colder air will move in with a good chance for snow showers on Friday. Mainly light accumulations are expected along and near the Cumberland Plateau. Accumulations are likely to reach 1 to 2 inches for the highest elevations from Jamestown to Monterey.
NASHVILLE, TN
WOOD

50 Tornadoes! At Least 9 Fatalities

Update: At least 50 tornadoes were reported on Thursday (a few of these are probably duplicate sightings of the same tornado). At 4:30 pm Friday, the Storm Prediction Center lists 33 tornadoes in Alabama, 8 in Georgia (including one on the south side of Atlanta), 4 in Kentucky 3 in Tennessee and one each in Mississippi and North Carolina.
ALABAMA STATE
wcluradio.com

Severe weather could impact region Thursday, NWS says

GLASGOW — Severe weather could impact areas of the southcentral Kentucky region on Thursday and into the evening hours. Colder air is expected to flood into the region on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday. The weather system should clear the area by Saturday, they said.
KENTUCKY STATE
KRQE News 13

Scraper Storm Impacts New Mexico Today

A storm system arrived late last night, bringing snow across the northwest and southern Colorado early this morning. Now that we are heading into the afternoon, most activity has dissipated besides in southern Colorado and higher elevations in the northern mountains. Snowfall amounts were significantly lower than last week’s storm, only picking up 2-3″ in New Mexico and 4-5″ in southern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
newsnationnow.com

Multiple people killed in Alabama tornado

(NewsNation) — Multiple people were killed in Alabama during Thursday’s tornado outbreak, according to a county coroner. Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber told The Associated Press on Thursday evening “more than four” people lost their lives due to the extreme weather. The “large and extremely dangerous...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy