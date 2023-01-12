Read full article on original website
Strong to Severe Storms Wednesday
More severe storms are possible Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning.
KELOLAND TV
Wintry Weather Monday into Tuesday – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, January 15
Much of the day has been quiet, but that’ll change as we head into the start of the upcoming week. We won’t fall too far down the thermometer tonight with cloud cover in place and winds that are mainly out of a southerly direction. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s to low 30s.
fox35orlando.com
Freezing cold in Florida: Is snow possible this weekend? Here's what the forecast says
Central Florida will get hit with below freezing temperatures on Sunday. Frost is likely, but how about snow? FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette has your forecast.
WAAY-TV
Rain moves out, Snow moves in
After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
Idaho8.com
Snow showers dry up heading into Monday
TONIGHT: Snow showers are expected to continue into the early evening hours tonight before becoming more isolated towards the Upper Snake River Plain and western WY in the late night hours. An additional inch or two is expected from the remaining snow showers tonight across the Upper Snake and western WY. Winds should be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get into the lower 20's.
fallriverreporter.com
Accumulating snow, gusty winds expected for eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island
BOSTON – It certainly isn’t forecast to be the biggest storm we have ever seen, but in the coming days accumulating snow is expected for eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island with gusty winds. According to the National Weather Service Boston, an offshore ocean storm will spread precipitation into...
Severe weather possible Thursday with snowfall Friday
CLANTON, Ala. – Thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front moving quickly through the state on Thursday. During the morning hours and across the northern half of the state, scattered thunderstorms will occur. During the afternoon, as atmospheric instability increases, the thunderstorms will likely become a broken to a solid line as they move through the southern half of Alabama. Although a tornado or two is possible, the main threat with this system will be damaging straight-line winds with gusts up to 60 mph. A timing graphic is shown above. Due to the fast movement of the storms, one inch or less of total...
WSAZ
Severe Weather Alert Day | Two-day stretch of dynamic weather
(WSAZ) - The morning dawned with many of our western counties feeding on a warm southerly inflow with temperatures already in the 50s. The eastern mountain counties were still as cool as the upper 30s, but that was soon to change. Showers and storms have already moved in during the morning hours, both a sign of the instability to come but oddly enough, also ‘steam release’ that will help use up the storm energy in the air prior to the arrival of a notable storm front closer to midday and beyond. Areas this morning that see sunshine and experience warmer air may well consider themselves lucky to have such ‘pleasant’ weather in January, but these are the places about which we’re most concerned. These regions, particularly the southern coalfields counties of KY and WV, will have a lot more storm energy available in the air to be used when the storm lines roll through. The risk for severe weather is real -- and even though it is low, the chances for gusty winds, hail, and even a tornado is not zero. Please be sure to stay on-top of the latest weather (a great way to do this is through the use of our free Weather App). These storms will be passing through this afternoon, and then tonight the winds wrap around the northwest, driving in colder air with which will stay the weekend.
Severe weather strikes Southeast as California braces for more
As flood-ravaged California braces for more rain, storms are hitting the southeast, with tornadoes reported in Alabama. NBC's Marissa Parra and Bill Karins have more.Jan. 12, 2023.
WEATHER ALERT 1-12,2022 Storms, Winds, Cold, Flurries
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 159 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-130800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 159 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail may occur across Middle Tennessee today. A brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds over 35mph are possible as the storms approach in the morning, then again as a cold front passes late in the day. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Much colder air will move in with a good chance for snow showers on Friday. Mainly light accumulations are expected along and near the Cumberland Plateau. Accumulations are likely to reach 1 to 2 inches for the highest elevations from Jamestown to Monterey.
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
NWS confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down across Georgia on Thursday
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service confirmed at least three tornados touched down across Georgia during Thursday’s violent storms. Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for all of Georgia. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says two of those tornadoes touched down...
Governor declares State of Emergency after powerful storms move through North Georgia
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency as violent storms that included likely tornadoes moved through North Georgia. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz and Meteorologist Brian Monahan tracked the storms from the very beginning Thursday. In a tweet, Kemp said, “Throughout this...
There’s another storm expected to hit Northern California. Here’s what to expect
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is predicted to hit Northern California on Friday night through the weekend, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS predicts that the heaviest rainfall will be seen on Saturday which could bring flooding concerns throughout the region. Thunderstorms […]
WOOD
50 Tornadoes! At Least 9 Fatalities
Update: At least 50 tornadoes were reported on Thursday (a few of these are probably duplicate sightings of the same tornado). At 4:30 pm Friday, the Storm Prediction Center lists 33 tornadoes in Alabama, 8 in Georgia (including one on the south side of Atlanta), 4 in Kentucky 3 in Tennessee and one each in Mississippi and North Carolina.
wcluradio.com
Severe weather could impact region Thursday, NWS says
GLASGOW — Severe weather could impact areas of the southcentral Kentucky region on Thursday and into the evening hours. Colder air is expected to flood into the region on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday. The weather system should clear the area by Saturday, they said.
WATCH: Drone video shows Alabama tornado damage
Drone video shows extensive damage in Selma and Greensboro, Alabama, after more than a dozen tornadoes tore through the state.Jan. 13, 2023.
KRQE News 13
Scraper Storm Impacts New Mexico Today
A storm system arrived late last night, bringing snow across the northwest and southern Colorado early this morning. Now that we are heading into the afternoon, most activity has dissipated besides in southern Colorado and higher elevations in the northern mountains. Snowfall amounts were significantly lower than last week’s storm, only picking up 2-3″ in New Mexico and 4-5″ in southern Colorado.
newsnationnow.com
Multiple people killed in Alabama tornado
(NewsNation) — Multiple people were killed in Alabama during Thursday’s tornado outbreak, according to a county coroner. Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber told The Associated Press on Thursday evening “more than four” people lost their lives due to the extreme weather. The “large and extremely dangerous...
