Severna Park resident woken up by gunfire, bullet lodged in bedroom picture frame
SEVERNA PARK, MD – A Severna Park man was woken up by gunfire outside his home on Saint Ives Drive and noticed a bullet lodged inside his bedroom picture frame. Police said the victim heard “loud booms” early Friday morning between 5:30 am and 5:45 am. When he woke up he found two holes in the front door of his home and the bullet lodged inside a picture frame. The second bullet passed through the home, police said. During their investigation, police found a third bullet impact in the brick facade of the home. Nobody was injured in the shooting. The post Severna Park resident woken up by gunfire, bullet lodged in bedroom picture frame appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Police Investigating Magnolia Shooting
MAGNOLIA, Del. - Delaware State Police are currently investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured Sunday afternoon in Magnolia. Police say troopers responded to a shooting on Lambert Drive in Meadowbrook Acres on Jan. 15 just after 4 a.m. Troopers say when they arrived on the scene they...
Person injured in shooting near park in Dundalk
DUNDALK - A person was injured in a shooting Monday evening in Dundalk.The shooting happened on Shipping Place near Market Place around 5:30 p.m., Baltimore County Police said.At one point, Veterans Park was completely roped off with crime scene tape.A man who was walking his service dog at the time of the shooting said the gunman fired off several rounds. "Pop, pop, pop," described Dundalk resident Terry Hubble. "One guy was shooting. The other guy was ducking and running towards him. I didn't know which way to go."The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately known.If you have information about this incident, contact police.
Woman and dog shot in Anne Arundel County
According to Anne Arundel police, the woman was walking her dog when they were both shot in the leg.
20-Year-Old Driver Dead In Anne Arundel Crash
A 20-year-old driver was killed in an early-morning crash Monday, Jan. 16, authorities said.The unnamed driver was heading south on Crain Highway in a 2015 Honda Accord Sport when he lost control and struck a utility pole around 5:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church Road in Odenton, county police …
WBOC
UPDATE: Suspect Identified in Seaford Carjacking and Assault
SALISBURY, Md. - Seaford Police have identified the suspect in a carjacking and assault that took place on Friday. Police say 23-year-old Ralph Harmon of Salisbury has been charged with first degree Kidnapping, first degree Assault, first degree Robbery, Aggravated Menacing, Wearing a Disguise during the commission of a felony, theft of a motor vehicle and related charged.
Wbaltv.com
Metro Crime Stoppers reward of up to $8K offered for info in fatal shooting at gas station
A Metro Crime Stoppers reward of up to $8,000 is being offered for information in connection with a fatal shooting at a downtown Baltimore gas station late last month. Video above: Man fatally shot after fight at downtown Baltimore gas station (December 2022) Lattimore Thompson, 30, was fatally shot on...
Wbaltv.com
Woman, dog shot in parking lot of Brooklyn Park shopping center
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — A woman and her dog are recovering after a shooting Sunday in Brooklyn Park. County police told 11 News someone fired multiple shots around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Brooklyn Park Plaza at Ritchie Highway and 11th Avenue. Police said a woman...
WBOC
UPDATED: Victims Identified in Frankford Crash
FRANKFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police have identified the victims who died in a Saturday crash in Frankford. Police say 28-year-old Harvey Justice and his 3-year-old daughter Elleigh Blaine were killed in the crash. According to Police, the victims were not properly restrained. The crash happened on Saturday, Jan. 14...
Police investigate assault and robbery in Pikesville
Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to an assault and robbery in the 100 block of Sudbrook Road. The victim was making a food delivery when they were stabbed and robbed.
WBOC
Suspect Arrested After Body Found on Easton Street
EASTON, Md.-The body of a man was discovered along a Talbot County road over the weekend, according to the Talbot County Sheriff's Office. The agency says on January 14, deputies reported to the area of Rigbylot Road, about two-tenths of a mile southeast of Royal Oak Road for a report of a deceased person lying along the roadside. When Deputies arrived, they say they discovered a deceased Hispanic male laying on the ground a short distance from the road.
Bay Net
Theft Investigation Underway At Sneade’s Ace Home Center
LUSBY, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a theft that occurred at the Sneade’s Ace Home Center located at 11861 HG Trueman Road in Lusby, MD 20657. The theft occurred on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, around 10:00 a.m. Investigation revealed the female suspect...
44-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – In the early morning hours today, a 44-year-old man was shot multiple times in Western Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department received a spot-shotter alert that brought them to the 2400 Block of Francis Street shortly before 7 am this morning. When police arrived they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. The identity and the condition of the victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Western District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 44-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Two Dead After Truck Crashes into Garage in Frankford
FRANKFORD, Del. - Police say two people, including a 3-year-old girl, died in a car crash. Delaware State Police say the crash happened on Saturday, Jan. 14 on Roxana Road in Frankford. According to police, around 9:11 p.m. a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado truck was driving westbound on Roxana Road, east of McCary Road at high speed.
foxbaltimore.com
1 person rescued in Baltimore County house fire, taken to hospital
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — One person was rescued in a Baltimore County house fire on Monday morning, according to the local fire department. Officials tweeted that this morning, crews were dispatched to the 4100 block of Powells Run Road for reports of a dwelling fire. Crews noticed fire showing...
Wbaltv.com
Teenager stabbed inside Lansdowne High School released from hospital
LANSDOWNE, Md. — A 15-year-old girl who wasstabbed last week inside Lansdowne High School is out of the hospital. Video above: Student's video shows arrest after assault at Lansdowne HS. The student returned home with family after she was seriously hurt when police said one of her classmates used...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Incident involving elderly woman under investigation in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – An investigation is underway in Salisbury following an incident Friday afternoon. Details are limited at this time, but Maryland State Police confirmed to 47 ABC that an incident took place in the area of Riverside Drive Friday afternoon involving an elderly woman allegedly being tied up and pushed off a dock into the water.
Man shot while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MD – A 50-year-old man was shot by an unknown suspect while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore early Sunday morning. Police arrived at the scene located in the 300 block of Clinton Avenue to find the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. At this time, no arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were provided. The post Man shot while walking to his car in Downtown Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Crash with injuries reported in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a crash in the White Marsh area on Monday morning. The crash was reported at around 8 a.m. on January 16 in the area of Philadelphia Road at East Joppa Road (21162), according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. Several injuries were reported...
Man Killed By Brother In Prince George's Mourned By Many
Condolences were pouring in on social media for a 43-year-old man stabbed dead by his 55-year-old brother earlier this month in Prince George's County, authorities said.Tiron Tyler, of District Heights, died on Monday, Jan. 9 — five days after being stabbed by 55-year-old Antonio Ward, Prince …
