Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaryland State
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Related
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Sporting News
Fox's Sean Payton, Charles Woodson blast Lamar Jackson for tweeting out injury status: 'I don't see this player back in Baltimore'
Ravens coach John Harbaugh was tight-lipped about quarterback Lamar Jackson's injury status leading into Sunday's wild-card game against the Bengals. Then Jackson effectively ruled himself out Thursday on social media. That made quite a few waves across the NFL. Jackson, who is in a contract year and negotiating as his...
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Sporting News
Kentucky's John Calipari grabs ESPN reporter Holly Rowe by the shoulders during uncomfortable interview
John Calipari and Kentucky basketball scored a huge win on Saturday, upending No. 5 Tennessee on the road 63-56, ending a two-game skid for the Wildcats. The outcome of the SEC quickly became secondary news, however, after Calipari was part of an awkward and uncomfortable halftime interview with ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe.
Sporting News
Lamar Jackson fuels Ravens rumors with cryptic Instagram message after playoff exit
The season of cryptic social media messages is upon us, courtesy of Lamar Jackson. The quarterback and the Ravens might be heading for a split this offseason, if their prior contract impasse was any indication. Now, Jackson has made some more noise by way of Instagram. On the Monday after...
Sporting News
What channel is Cowboys vs. Buccaneers on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL wild-card playoff game
Will Monday night be Tom Brady's final game in a Buccaneers uniform? If Tampa plays the way it did all season, it very well might be. The Buccaneers have insisted their struggles on the offensive side of the ball were only temporary, but they enter as slight home underdogs against a Cowboys team that has scuffled lately.
Sporting News
NFL playoff bracket 2023: Updated TV schedule, channels, scores for AFC & NFC divisional round
One more weekend until the championship rounds. With Super Wild Card Weekend all but in the rearview mirror, things aren't much clearer than they were prior to it. In the AFC, all four top seeds advanced, while the NFC's two juggernauts top the divisional round. The Eagles (No. 1 seed)...
Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14. Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game. Nonetheless, several memes were ...
Sporting News
Russell Gage injury update: Buccaneers WR hospitalized with head, neck injuries after scary hit vs. Cowboys
Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage needed to be lifted off the field on a stretcher after being hit in the head late in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's NFC wild-card game against the Cowboys on Monday nivght. Gage was tackled while trying to make a sliding catch at the...
Sporting News
Will the Ravens fire Greg Roman? Questionable offense, damning quotes may doom Baltimore OC after playoff exit
Could it be the fall of the Greg Roman empire in Baltimore?. The Ravens lost to the Bengals in the AFC wild-card round, and while the game was a lot more competitive than some expected, heads still may roll in the aftermath of the loss. The calls for the job...
Sporting News
Brian Daboll, Robert Griffin III among those livid after Giants whistled for roughing the passer vs. Vikings
The NFL has had its share of controversial roughing the passer calls since the league tightened its rules regarding contact with quarterbacks. The worst call yet may have been made in Sunday's Giants vs. Vikings playoff game. Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence got pressure on Kirk Cousins on a second-and-4...
Sporting News
Colin Cowherd compares Josh Allen, Bills to the 'late' Mike Tyson, who is very much alive
Someone may want to give Colin Cowherd the hook. The sports radio gasbag has made a career out of being very loud, and sometimes, very wrong. Case in point: Monday's edition of "The Herd," which featured Cowherd incorrectly identifying boxing legend (and noted pigeon lover) Mike Tyson as dead while riffing on Josh Allen and the Bills. (He is very much alive.)
Sporting News
Will Tom Brady retire? QB thanks reporters after Buccaneers are dominated by Cowboys in wild-card round
Tom Brady suffered the fourth one-and-done playoff appearance in his career Monday, a 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in which he threw the ball 66 times at 45 years old. Despite his frustration in the middle of the game, Brady allowed himself to engage in some pomp and circumstance after it was over. He tipped his cap to the crowd and kissed his parents on his way off the field, piling onto the already-sizable heap of questions about his future.
Sporting News
Ravens' John Harbaugh gives curt answers during in-game interview with NBC's Melissa Stark
NBC's telecast cut to Melissa Stark for an interview with Ravens coach John Harbaugh before the start of the second quarter in Sunday night's Baltimore-Cincinnati wild-card showdown. Harbaugh did not seem overly enthusiastic about the conversation. He gave several curt responses during the brief interview before seemingly cutting the conversation...
Sporting News
How to watch Jimmy Butler vs. Trae Young: Heat vs. Hawks start time, TV channel, live stream for MLK Day game
On Jan. 15, 1929, social rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. was born in Atlanta, Georgia. It's no wonder, then, that the Atlanta Hawks almost always play at home on MLK Day. This year, the Hawks will host Jimmy Butler's Heat in one of nine games played on the holiday....
Sporting News
Damar Hamlin will not attend Bills-Dolphins wild-card game: 'My heart is with my guys as they compete today!'
This story has been updated from a previous version. Damar Hamlin will not be at Highmark Stadium for the Bills' wild-card game against the Dolphins on Sunday. The Associated Press, citing a source with knowledge of Hamlin's schedule, initially reported on Sunday the Bills safety would make his gameday return at Orchard Park, N.Y., after getting released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday. The AP then followed up with a report that his plans "may have changed" before Hamin himself said via Twitter that he would watch from home.
Sporting News
Sean Payton explains own hiring process, gives updates on Panthers, Texans and others
Sean Payton is one of the hottest names on the NFL's coaching market during the 2023 offseason. He is set to meet with four of the five teams that have coaching vacancies and will likely be among the top candidates for each club. As such, it's no surprise that NFL...
Sporting News
Al Michaels dismisses social media criticism of his call of Jaguars vs. Chargers as 'internet compost'
Al Michaels has the same energy for internet haters as he did calling Saturday's wild-card game between the Jaguars and Chargers: None at all. The "Sunday Night Football" turned "Thursday Night Football" fixture dismissed criticism of his and Tony Dungy's less-than-enthusiastic description of the Jaguars' epic 31-30 victory, which featured everything from a 27-point comeback to a walk-off field goal.
Sporting News
Tom Brady rumors: Latest news, updates on potential 2023 landing spots if he leaves Buccaneers
The last time Tom Brady was a free agent, it led to some entertaining storylines, months of speculation and a question of a certain "MFer." With Brady set to hit free agency again, the rumor mill has begun to churn. Will Brady end up back with the Bucs or will the quarterback chase greener pastures once again beyond the Bay?
Sporting News
Deion Sanders rips questionable roughing call against Bucs for Dak Prescott hit: 'Put a buzzer on him'
Another week, another questionable application of the roughing the passer rule in the NFL. Moments after Deion Sanders was ranting about the importance of highly paid quarterbacks producing, he bore witness to a roughing call that made him lose his cool. The Colorado coach was furious while appearing on ESPN's...
Comments / 0