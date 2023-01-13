ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Fox's Sean Payton, Charles Woodson blast Lamar Jackson for tweeting out injury status: 'I don't see this player back in Baltimore'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was tight-lipped about quarterback Lamar Jackson's injury status leading into Sunday's wild-card game against the Bengals. Then Jackson effectively ruled himself out Thursday on social media. That made quite a few waves across the NFL. Jackson, who is in a contract year and negotiating as his...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14.  Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game.  Nonetheless, several memes were ...
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Colin Cowherd compares Josh Allen, Bills to the 'late' Mike Tyson, who is very much alive

Someone may want to give Colin Cowherd the hook. The sports radio gasbag has made a career out of being very loud, and sometimes, very wrong. Case in point: Monday's edition of "The Herd," which featured Cowherd incorrectly identifying boxing legend (and noted pigeon lover) Mike Tyson as dead while riffing on Josh Allen and the Bills. (He is very much alive.)
Sporting News

Will Tom Brady retire? QB thanks reporters after Buccaneers are dominated by Cowboys in wild-card round

Tom Brady suffered the fourth one-and-done playoff appearance in his career Monday, a 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in which he threw the ball 66 times at 45 years old. Despite his frustration in the middle of the game, Brady allowed himself to engage in some pomp and circumstance after it was over. He tipped his cap to the crowd and kissed his parents on his way off the field, piling onto the already-sizable heap of questions about his future.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Damar Hamlin will not attend Bills-Dolphins wild-card game: 'My heart is with my guys as they compete today!'

This story has been updated from a previous version. Damar Hamlin will not be at Highmark Stadium for the Bills' wild-card game against the Dolphins on Sunday. The Associated Press, citing a source with knowledge of Hamlin's schedule, initially reported on Sunday the Bills safety would make his gameday return at Orchard Park, N.Y., after getting released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday. The AP then followed up with a report that his plans "may have changed" before Hamin himself said via Twitter that he would watch from home.
BUFFALO, NY
Sporting News

Al Michaels dismisses social media criticism of his call of Jaguars vs. Chargers as 'internet compost'

Al Michaels has the same energy for internet haters as he did calling Saturday's wild-card game between the Jaguars and Chargers: None at all. The "Sunday Night Football" turned "Thursday Night Football" fixture dismissed criticism of his and Tony Dungy's less-than-enthusiastic description of the Jaguars' epic 31-30 victory, which featured everything from a 27-point comeback to a walk-off field goal.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

