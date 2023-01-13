Read full article on original website
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
China reports 3% GDP growth for 2022 as December retail sales, industrial production beat estimates
BEIJING — China reported GDP growth for 2022 that beat expectations as December retail sales came in far better than projected. GDP grew by 3% in 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. That was better than the 2.8% forecast in a Reuters poll. The GDP growth number did miss the official target of around 5.5% set in March. In 2021, China’s growth had rebounded by 8.4% from just 2.2% growth in 2020.
Rental prices dropping in some cities
There are signs that rental home prices, which have been skyrocketing this past year, may now be easing. Nationally, the rate of increase is slowing, but in some areas, rental prices are actually dropping. Experts believe renters should take advantage of the softening rental market and negotiate breaks or discounts.Jan. 16, 2023.
