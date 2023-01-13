ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada Department of Education Launches Federal Relief Funds Accountability Site

By Bronson Christian
 4 days ago
The Nevada Department of Education has developed a new website that allows the public to examine how the state's more than $1.5 billion in federal relief money is being spent on education.

The portal, according to NDE, will track the expenditure of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, which were given to school districts and the State Public Charter School Authority under a federal formula, as well as spending on statewide events.

The public will be able to examine how each district is investing its relief monies, how far each district has progressed in spending those funds and compare individual districts' investments to those of districts across Nevada on the site.

On the site, the public may also monitor statewide ESSER initiatives to see how the monies are used for extra education services around the state.

